‘Vanderpump Rules’ Season 10 Cast: Who Hooked up, Who Split, and Is Anyone Married?

Since viewers last saw the cast of Vanderpump Rules , Tom Schwartz and Katie Maloney were married, Lala Kent was in the process of breaking up with Randall Emmett, and James Kennedy and Raquel Leviss broke off their engagement during the reunion.

Ariana Madix and Tom Sandoval were still together, but feeling the squeeze from relationship and work drama.

Scheana Shay and Brock Davies were headed down the aisle when Vanderpump Rules Season 9 concluded so where does the cast end up as they head into Vanderpump Rules Season 10?

Scheana Shay and Brock Davies get married on ‘Vanderpump Rules’ Season 10

After trying to hold a sneaky wedding during Leviss and Kennedy’s engagement party, Davies and Shay decide to wait for their own moment to get married. The Vanderpump Rules Season 10 trailer teases that the couple finally ties the knot.

Raquel Leviss, Scheana Shay, Ariana Madix, Tom Sandoval, Lisa Vanderpump, Tom Schwartz, Lala Kent, James Kennedy, Katie Maloney |Tommy Garcia/Bravo

Instead of piggybacking on someone else’s event, the couple booked a venue in Mexico and said “I do” alongside family, friends, cast, and their daughter Summer Mooon. “Every second of this day was MAGICAL!!” Shay posted on Instagram , along with a wedding photo in August. She also thanked the vendors and people who made her day extra special.

Tom Sandoval and Ariana Madix are still going strong

In addition to boss Lisa Vanderpump and husband Ken Todd, Madix and Sandoval are officially the longest-standing couple on the Vanderpump Rules cast. But this season teased that they were in an open relationship, which Madix had to correct on social media.

Shortly after the Vanderpump Rules Season 10 trailer dropped, Madix tweeted , “We don’t have an open relationship. I’m really not that cool. thought that was obvious.”

And while Madix and Sandoval’s relationship may be rock solid, it doesn’t mean that the couple doesn’t experience trauma this season. In a fan Q&A, Madix said she wasn’t looking forward to reliving her grandmother and beloved dog Charlotte’s deaths. Plus, the trailer teased massive tension between Sandoval and Schwartz as they try to open their new restaurant, Schwartz & Sandy’s.

‘Vanderpump Rules’ Season 10 cast has explosive breakups

The Vanderpump Rules Season 9 reunion ended with Kennedy and Leviss splitting. But, Vanderpump Rules Season 10 viewers will meet Kennedy’s new girlfriend, someone he seemed to move on with quickly after he and Leviss ended their engagement.

But the biggest shock was when Maloney and Schwartz announced they were divorcing . The Vanderpump Rules Season 10 trailer teased that the couple embarked upon a “happy” divorce until Maloney learns that Schwartz had hooked up with Leviss. This hookup divides the cast, who were already divided after Kent and Emmett broke up.

Kent left Emmett after he cheated on her. She leaned on her friends but cut out Schwartz when she found out he had hung out with Emmett. During a Watch What Happens Live appearance, Kent revealed which friends had her back during her split from Emmett.

“I would say the most supportive, Katie and Scheana,” she said. “And the least supportive, Sandoval has yet to even ask me, like, if I’m okay or acknowledge it at all. I learned that Schwartz hung out with that person [Randall] the other day. So, I cut him out.”

Vanderpump Rules Season 10 premiere is on February 8 at 9 pm ET on Bravo.