ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Showbiz Cheat Sheet

‘Vanderpump Rules’ Season 10 Cast: Who Hooked up, Who Split, and Is Anyone Married?

By Gina Ragusa
Showbiz Cheat Sheet
Showbiz Cheat Sheet
 3 days ago

Since viewers last saw the cast of Vanderpump Rules , Tom Schwartz and Katie Maloney were married, Lala Kent was in the process of breaking up with Randall Emmett, and James Kennedy and Raquel Leviss broke off their engagement during the reunion.

Ariana Madix and Tom Sandoval were still together, but feeling the squeeze from relationship and work drama.

Scheana Shay and Brock Davies were headed down the aisle when Vanderpump Rules Season 9 concluded so where does the cast end up as they head into Vanderpump Rules Season 10?

Scheana Shay and Brock Davies get married on ‘Vanderpump Rules’ Season 10

After trying to hold a sneaky wedding during Leviss and Kennedy’s engagement party, Davies and Shay decide to wait for their own moment to get married. The Vanderpump Rules Season 10 trailer teases that the couple finally ties the knot.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4IsPe5_0kgzWkT600
Raquel Leviss, Scheana Shay, Ariana Madix, Tom Sandoval, Lisa Vanderpump, Tom Schwartz, Lala Kent, James Kennedy, Katie Maloney |Tommy Garcia/Bravo

Instead of piggybacking on someone else’s event, the couple booked a venue in Mexico and said “I do” alongside family, friends, cast, and their daughter Summer Mooon. “Every second of this day was MAGICAL!!” Shay posted on Instagram , along with a wedding photo in August. She also thanked the vendors and people who made her day extra special.

Tom Sandoval and Ariana Madix are still going strong

In addition to boss Lisa Vanderpump and husband Ken Todd, Madix and Sandoval are officially the longest-standing couple on the Vanderpump Rules cast. But this season teased that they were in an open relationship, which Madix had to correct on social media.

Shortly after the Vanderpump Rules Season 10 trailer dropped, Madix tweeted , “We don’t have an open relationship. I’m really not that cool. thought that was obvious.”

And while Madix and Sandoval’s relationship may be rock solid, it doesn’t mean that the couple doesn’t experience trauma this season. In a fan Q&A, Madix said she wasn’t looking forward to reliving her grandmother and beloved dog Charlotte’s deaths. Plus, the trailer teased massive tension between Sandoval and Schwartz as they try to open their new restaurant, Schwartz & Sandy’s.

‘Vanderpump Rules’ Season 10 cast has explosive breakups

The Vanderpump Rules Season 9 reunion ended with Kennedy and Leviss splitting. But, Vanderpump Rules Season 10 viewers will meet Kennedy’s new girlfriend, someone he seemed to move on with quickly after he and Leviss ended their engagement.

But the biggest shock was when Maloney and Schwartz announced they were divorcing . The Vanderpump Rules Season 10 trailer teased that the couple embarked upon a “happy” divorce until Maloney learns that Schwartz had hooked up with Leviss. This hookup divides the cast, who were already divided after Kent and Emmett broke up.

Related

‘Vanderpump Rules’ Season 10: Astrologist Predictions and Beyond: Tom Schwartz and Tom Sandoval’s Success … And a Baby?

Kent left Emmett after he cheated on her. She leaned on her friends but cut out Schwartz when she found out he had hung out with Emmett. During a Watch What Happens Live appearance, Kent revealed which friends had her back during her split from Emmett.

“I would say the most supportive, Katie and Scheana,” she said. “And the least supportive, Sandoval has yet to even ask me, like, if I’m okay or acknowledge it at all. I learned that Schwartz hung out with that person [Randall] the other day. So, I cut him out.”

Vanderpump Rules Season 10 premiere is on February 8 at 9 pm ET on Bravo.

Comments / 1

Related
Reality Tea

Kyle Richards Reveals Who She Is Closest To On Real Housewives Of Beverly Hills And Why She’ll Never Turn On Erika Jayne

Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Kyle Richards is apparently on clean-up duty and trying to explain herself. Again. Over the years people have questioned Kyle’s definition of “loyalty.” After spending seasons with two of her sisters, she has often placed her friends’ opinion over those of the people she grew up with. People are […] The post Kyle Richards Reveals Who She Is Closest To On Real Housewives Of Beverly Hills And Why She’ll Never Turn On Erika Jayne appeared first on Reality Tea.
People

Vanderpump Rules' Scheana Shay Says She 'Hasn't Heard' of Ozempic: 'I Would Stick with Hydroxycut'

Scheana Shay, who’s been a spokesperson for controversial weight loss aid Hydroxycut, told PEOPLE she hasn’t heard of the recent trend of using type 2 diabetes medication Ozempic for weight loss Scheana Shay is joining the conversation surrounding Ozempic and weight loss. While speaking to PEOPLE at the Vanderpump Rules' season 10 premiere event Tuesday, the 37-year-old admitted that she hasn't heard of Ozempic and how the drug has been misused for weight loss in Hollywood circles. Ozempic is an FDA-approved prescription medication — taken by injection in the...
E! News

Why Pregnant Below Deck Alum Kate Chastain Is "Excited" to Raise Her Baby Solo

Watch: Below Deck's Kate Chastain Is PREGNANT With 1st Child!. Kate Chastain is more than ready to navigate the rocky waters of parenthood, especially without a partner. The Below Deck alum—who announced in December that she's pregnant with her first child—is opening up about her decision to raise her child as a single parent.
Popculture

'Sister Wives' Star Undergoes Gender-Affirming Surgery

Sister Wives stars Meri Brown and Kody Brown's only child, Leon Brown, underwent gender-affirming surgery. Leon, 27, shared the news in a TikTok video published in January 2023. They publicly came out as transgender in June 2022 and will use they/them pronouns. Leon is engaged to Audrey Kriss, who is also transgender.
Showbiz Cheat Sheet

‘RHONJ’: How the Giudice and Gorga Kids are Handling the Family Feud

It’s not telling if The Real Housewives of New Jersey stars Teresa Giudice, and her brother and sister-in-law, Joe and Melissa Gorga, will ever reconcile. Fans have watched their family drama play out for more than a decade. But after the Gorgas opted to skip Giudice’s wedding, it appears they may be at the point of no return. Their children have been close cousins despite the family hiccups. But after so much negative press, fans wonder if the Giudice and Gorga children have been able to ignore their parents’ issues.
bravotv.com

Porsha Williams Addresses Butt-Lift Rumors in Silky, Curve-Clinging Pajamas

The RHOA alum took a moment out of her honeymoon to discuss her “perfectly formed posterior.”. Porsha Williams is doing some serious honeymooning, and she's dressing for the occasion. As proven in her recent Instagram posts, The Real Housewives of Atlanta alum has a stellar outfit for every day of her trip to Malta. And don't worry: She's got nighttime covered too.
Showbiz Cheat Sheet

Showbiz Cheat Sheet

276K+
Followers
128K+
Post
119M+
Views
ABOUT

At Showbiz Cheat Sheet, our goal is to delight our 30+ million visitors with all things show business, including the latest entertainment and celebrity news, exclusive interviews, television and movie reviews, and behind-the-scenes content that connects the viewer to the big screen. From guilty pleasure reality shows like the Real Housewives of New York City and Keeping Up with the Kardashians to fan-favorite franchises like Star Wars and the Marvel Cinematic Universe to must-watch series like Handmaid’s Tale and Stranger Things, our team covers a range of topics that appeal to movie buffs and binge-watchers alike. In addition to movie and television, we pull back the curtain on our favorite celebrities and royal family members, offering an inside look at their lives behind the lens.

 https://www.cheatsheet.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy