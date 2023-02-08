ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
‘The Bold and the Beautiful’: Li Should Return to Set Bill Straight About Sheila

By Jessica Wick
 3 days ago

It was the match no one saw coming… and no one would have minded if it never came along at all. Longtime fans of The Bold and the Beautiful were largely upset when Bill Spencer seemed to fall for Sheila Carter, the notorious town villain.

Sheila claims to have changed her ways since she miraculously returned from the dead, but considering she already shot her son in an attempt to shoot his wife, no one is buying it… except, apparently, Bill.

Naomi Matsuda as Li Finnegan | Adam Torgerson/CBS via Getty Images

There has been a lot of speculation on the best way to rip apart this ill-fated couple, from having her sent to jail where she belongs to having her murdered (again) by one of her many enemies. But one opinion is particularly intriguing: the fans seem to want Li to return to town, to talk some sense into Bill… and possibly even steal him from Sheila herself.

How did Sheila and Bill come to be?

Just when it looked like Sheila was going to prison for a long time, to everyone’s shock, Bill bailed her out… and they declared their love for each other. No one could understand Bill’s motives, least of all his family.

Since the bizarre relationship was announced, the fans have been coming up with theories on what was happening behind the scenes. According to Soaps , some speculated that Sheila was blackmailing Bill, but he was kind and affectionate toward her when they were alone, not just when others were present.

Others assumed Sheila was using Bill or even hypnotizing him somehow. There’s even a theory that Sheila’s lover is actually a body double, but Bill gets too emotional when his family visits for that to be the case.

Viewers haven’t been shown why this relationship is happening yet. But few believe it’s authentic, and no one expects it to last. In fact, most are anxiously awaiting the day when these two are pulled apart — and apparently, Li could be just the one to do it.

How could Li convince Bill to leave Sheila?

Even if Li returned immediately, it wouldn’t be easy for her to convince Bill to part ways with Sheila, especially when Taylor, Katie, Brooke, and countless others couldn’t do it. Bill has even gone so far as to subtly threaten Li through Finn. When Finn reminded Bill that Sheila tried to kill Li by running her off the road, Bill quickly reminded Finn that falsifying medical records could “have an impact” on Li’s career .

With Bill being so willing to blackmail so many people to keep Sheila out of jail, one can’t help but wonder if Li could be the one to make him see the light (or rather, the darkness) about Sheila. One way to do that would be for Li to try to start a relationship with Bill herself.

Most fans remember that before Bill returned to Katie last time, there were hints of a possible romance with Li. The almost couple had plenty of support, but the writers teased the audience with it and then dropped it.

Since there is strong chemistry between the two, it wouldn’t be so wild to imagine Li coming back to town to claim her man and send Sheila to prison… or at least the latter. Of course, in recent episodes, Bill is asking Katie if they can be a family again if Sheila goes back to prison — so perhaps hope isn’t lost that Bill and Sheila will soon be a thing of the past.

