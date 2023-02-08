ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Butte, MT

Butte Central's Dougie Peoples is now the highest scoring high school boys basketball player in Butte history

By Luke Shelton
montanasports.com
 3 days ago
Read full article on original website

Comments / 0

Related
buttesports.com

Knights liter stat book to defeat Dogs on the road

The Butte High boys traveled to Missoula today to take on a good Hellgate Knights team and their high-powered offense. That offense seemed to be too much for the Dogs tonight as they get beat by Hellgate on the road 72-54 Hudson Luedtke led the way for Butte High with...
BUTTE, MT
etxview.com

Helena PD looking for missing 17-year-old

HELENA, Mont. - Helena police are trying to locate a missing 17-year-old. Kory James Mix is described as being five feet, ten inches tall with brown hair and brown eyes, and weighs 170 pounds. He was last seen wearing cargo pants. According to the Helena Police Department, Kory is not...
HELENA, MT
NBCMontana

Bed Bath & Beyond announces another Montana store closure

MISSOULA, Mont. — Bed, Bath and Beyond is set to close another 150 stores on top of the 87 announced last week, and another Montana store is on the list. The latest round of closures includes the store in Helena. A previous announcement in January listed Great Falls among...
MONTANA STATE
NBCMontana

Suspect in high-speed pursuit near Rocker arrested

BUTTE, Mont. — Butte-Silver Bow Law Enforcement arrested Sonny Reese, 33, after a high speed pursuit in a stolen vehicle near Rocker. Reese is charged with a warrant out of Powell County, criminal endangerment, obstructing a peace officer, possession of stolen property, and reckless driving while eluding the police, and eluding the police.
BUTTE, MT
montanarightnow.com

Crash near Deer Lodge partially blocking traffic on I-90

DEER LODGE, Mont. - Traffic is partially blocked on I-90 near Deer Lodge. A crash on I-90 at mile marker 184 has the westbound passing lane blocked Thursday. The Montana Department of Transportation reports the crash has been blocking the lane since Thursday morning.
DEER LODGE, MT
96.7 KISS FM

Historic Montana Bar Set To Reopen After Two Years

This bar has been a staple of this community, and we are happy to see them open its doors again. If you're looking for historic buildings and restaurants, Butte, Montana, is the place to find it all. Butte was a historic mining town, and the city hasn't changed that much, especially the downtown area. Some bars and restaurants have been there for multiple generations. One bar had to close due to a horrible fire, and the town was heartbroken, but not anymore.
BUTTE, MT
News-Medical.net

Montana considers allowing physician assistants to practice independently

Megan Zawacki started working at St. Peter's Health in Helena, Montana, in 2020 as a physician assistant trained in treating addiction. She had gone through specialized training that allowed her to prescribe Suboxone, a medication to fight opioid addiction, but she couldn't do so for six months. That's because Zawacki...
HELENA, MT
tsln.com

Farm Bureau members Call on Capitol in Helena

Helena, Mont.—Meetings with legislators and agency directors plus learning to give testimony were part of the Montana Farm Bureau Calling on the Capitol February 6-7, 2023 in Helena. Calling on the Capitol provides MFBF members with a chance to learn about the political process in the state’s capital during the legislative session.
HELENA, MT
Daily Montanan

Manhattan won’t move ahead with ‘sanctuary city’ ordinance to ban abortion after public outcry

The town of Manhattan won’t move forward with an ordinance to become a “Sanctuary for the Unborn.” Thursday night, Mayor Glen Clements broke a tied vote on a motion to direct the town lawyer to draft an ordinance for Manhattan to essentially ban abortion, Clements said Friday. Clements opposed the motion for a 3-2 outcome. […] The post Manhattan won’t move ahead with ‘sanctuary city’ ordinance to ban abortion after public outcry appeared first on Daily Montanan.
MANHATTAN, MT

Comments / 0

Community Policy