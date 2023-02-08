Butte Central's Dougie Peoples is now the highest scoring high school boys basketball player in Butte history

Read full article on original website
buttesports.com
Knights liter stat book to defeat Dogs on the road
The Butte High boys traveled to Missoula today to take on a good Hellgate Knights team and their high-powered offense. That offense seemed to be too much for the Dogs tonight as they get beat by Hellgate on the road 72-54 Hudson Luedtke led the way for Butte High with...
montanasports.com
Ava Bellach leaves lasting legacy at Manhattan Christian while still working toward postseason run
MANHATTAN — Ava Bellach has carved a legacy for herself on the court at Manhattan Christian. She’s on the cusp of 1,000 career points and looking to lead her team to a major splash this postseason. She's spent the past four years working under her head coach —...
What Mom And Pop Café Is Considered Montana’s Favorite?
We all have our favorite spots to grab some delicious grub. Maybe it's the cafe you have gone to your whole life. You know the type, where the owner always comes up to you and says, "I remember when you were just a baby", and now you are 36 years old with a couple of kids of your own.
A rare weather phenomenon took place this morning near Great Falls. What was it?
Early this morning a rare weather phenomenon took place just south of Great Falls. It's called thundersnow. It was snowing and lightning at the same time. It reportedly only happens about six times a year on average around the world. Robert Hart of the Great Falls National Weather Service Office...
Top 10 Drunkest Town List Has Huge Reaction In One Montana Town.
I want to take a moment and apologize to all of you. I wrote an article recently about the Top 10 Drunkest Towns in Montana and it really seemed to hit a nerve with many of you. What was supposed to be an informative article about drinking here in the Treasure State, turned into something much larger than that.
etxview.com
Helena PD looking for missing 17-year-old
HELENA, Mont. - Helena police are trying to locate a missing 17-year-old. Kory James Mix is described as being five feet, ten inches tall with brown hair and brown eyes, and weighs 170 pounds. He was last seen wearing cargo pants. According to the Helena Police Department, Kory is not...
NBCMontana
Bed Bath & Beyond announces another Montana store closure
MISSOULA, Mont. — Bed, Bath and Beyond is set to close another 150 stores on top of the 87 announced last week, and another Montana store is on the list. The latest round of closures includes the store in Helena. A previous announcement in January listed Great Falls among...
ypradio.org
A woman of many 'firsts' and an author of the American West honored at Montana Capitol
Two new inductees will be added next month to the Gallery of Outstanding Montanans at the Capitol in Helena. The gallery was established by the Montana Legislature in 1979 to pay homage to Treasure State citizens who made contributions of state or national significance. Bryan Baldwin is an Interpretive Historian...
NBCMontana
Suspect in high-speed pursuit near Rocker arrested
BUTTE, Mont. — Butte-Silver Bow Law Enforcement arrested Sonny Reese, 33, after a high speed pursuit in a stolen vehicle near Rocker. Reese is charged with a warrant out of Powell County, criminal endangerment, obstructing a peace officer, possession of stolen property, and reckless driving while eluding the police, and eluding the police.
montanarightnow.com
Crash near Deer Lodge partially blocking traffic on I-90
DEER LODGE, Mont. - Traffic is partially blocked on I-90 near Deer Lodge. A crash on I-90 at mile marker 184 has the westbound passing lane blocked Thursday. The Montana Department of Transportation reports the crash has been blocking the lane since Thursday morning.
Historic Montana Bar Set To Reopen After Two Years
This bar has been a staple of this community, and we are happy to see them open its doors again. If you're looking for historic buildings and restaurants, Butte, Montana, is the place to find it all. Butte was a historic mining town, and the city hasn't changed that much, especially the downtown area. Some bars and restaurants have been there for multiple generations. One bar had to close due to a horrible fire, and the town was heartbroken, but not anymore.
News-Medical.net
Montana considers allowing physician assistants to practice independently
Megan Zawacki started working at St. Peter's Health in Helena, Montana, in 2020 as a physician assistant trained in treating addiction. She had gone through specialized training that allowed her to prescribe Suboxone, a medication to fight opioid addiction, but she couldn't do so for six months. That's because Zawacki...
Protest held in downtown Billings following bill hearings regarding LGBTQ rights
The protest started at 10 a.m., the same time sister protests across the state took place. Protesters brought signs--and their voices--to spread their message.
New Ordinance Could Affect Women’s Rights in Small Montana Town
A city council member in Manhattan, Montana is requesting a new ordinance that would make the small town a sanctuary for the unborn. According to an article published by KBZK, Josh Powell is the council member who requested the ordinance. If passed, the ordinance would make the use of abortion pills (or Plan B) illegal in Manhattan.
tsln.com
Farm Bureau members Call on Capitol in Helena
Helena, Mont.—Meetings with legislators and agency directors plus learning to give testimony were part of the Montana Farm Bureau Calling on the Capitol February 6-7, 2023 in Helena. Calling on the Capitol provides MFBF members with a chance to learn about the political process in the state’s capital during the legislative session.
Manhattan won’t move ahead with ‘sanctuary city’ ordinance to ban abortion after public outcry
The town of Manhattan won’t move forward with an ordinance to become a “Sanctuary for the Unborn.” Thursday night, Mayor Glen Clements broke a tied vote on a motion to direct the town lawyer to draft an ordinance for Manhattan to essentially ban abortion, Clements said Friday. Clements opposed the motion for a 3-2 outcome. […] The post Manhattan won’t move ahead with ‘sanctuary city’ ordinance to ban abortion after public outcry appeared first on Daily Montanan.
