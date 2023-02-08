Wells Fargo currently occupies the land that has been rezoned for a residential development. Harbor Bay Ventures will be replacing an underutilized office building in Salt Lake City with a residential building. The firm acquired more than 1.2 acres in Salt Lake City’s Sugar House neighborhood from Wells Fargo. Cushman & Wakefield’s Kip Paul and Michael King represented the seller. The site is home to a Wells Fargo office building, which is still partially occupied with short-term leases but will be vacated by the end of 2023, Paul told Multi-Housing News. Paul also told MHN that the building was an underutilized property for Wells Fargo, with an apartment building on the site likely to be much more profitable than maintaining the office building. The site is currently zoned for the development of 229 residential units, but Harbor Bay has yet to announce its plans. The nearby interstates 215 and 80 offer commutability, while the S-Line, the latest addition to Salt Lake City’s light rail system, is located nearby. The site is several blocks from the more than 110-acre Sugar House Park, which features plenty of green space and several outdoor amenities, close to many retail and restaurant options.

SALT LAKE CITY, UT ・ 1 DAY AGO