buildingsaltlake.com
Unique office-to-residential conversion underway in heart of SLC’s historic districts
The construction phase has started on the renovation and repurposing of an historic office building on South Temple and 500 East, across the street from the recently-completed Hardison apartments at E Street. The project, which we briefly covered in 2018, will also add a new five-over-two residential structure and a ground-floor swimming pool along 500 East.
multihousingnews.com
Harbor Bay Ventures Acquires Salt Lake City Site
Wells Fargo currently occupies the land that has been rezoned for a residential development. Harbor Bay Ventures will be replacing an underutilized office building in Salt Lake City with a residential building. The firm acquired more than 1.2 acres in Salt Lake City’s Sugar House neighborhood from Wells Fargo. Cushman & Wakefield’s Kip Paul and Michael King represented the seller. The site is home to a Wells Fargo office building, which is still partially occupied with short-term leases but will be vacated by the end of 2023, Paul told Multi-Housing News. Paul also told MHN that the building was an underutilized property for Wells Fargo, with an apartment building on the site likely to be much more profitable than maintaining the office building. The site is currently zoned for the development of 229 residential units, but Harbor Bay has yet to announce its plans. The nearby interstates 215 and 80 offer commutability, while the S-Line, the latest addition to Salt Lake City’s light rail system, is located nearby. The site is several blocks from the more than 110-acre Sugar House Park, which features plenty of green space and several outdoor amenities, close to many retail and restaurant options.
Heber City suggests uniform dark sky policy county-wide
The night sky in the Heber Valley has drawn a lot of attention recently, and local governments are looking at standardizing regulations to keep it dark. In a Wasatch County work meeting Wednesday, Heber City and Midway government leaders said they’ve taken strides to protect the local dark sky and plan to do more.
dailyutahchronicle.com
Record High Prices Push Salt Lake Renters to Financial Limits
When Parker Mortensen’s landlord told them at the end of their lease for a 3-bedroom duplex unit in the Avenues neighborhood that the new price would increase from $1,800 to $2,400, it changed everything. “We had to seriously reassess all of our finances just to see if we could...
kpcw.org
South Summit School District Superintendent Greg Maughan
South Summit School District Superintendent Greg Maughan has an update from this month's board meeting. Roger is a retired partner in the international law firm of Latham & Watkins. He is the co-founder and Chairman of Buildable Hours, a non-profit group that organizes law firms to build homes with Habitat for Humanity in several cities around the country. He and his wife Rana Tahtinen enjoy skiing and many of the other recreational activities offered by Park City. He is passionate about KPCW and its important role in our community.
Heberite proposes arcade, performance hall at historic Main Street theater
A Heber City man has an idea to turn one of his community’s most historic buildings into an entertainment center. The Ideal Theatre on Heber City Main Street has stopped showing movies, but plans are in the works to possibly revitalize the building with new fun activities. The nearby Avon Theater is operating Friday through Monday.
Dakota Pacific project back in spotlight this week with traffic study, open house
Dakota Pacific, which wants to develop the northwest quadrant of Kimball Junction behind the Skullcandy building, has downsized its mixed use proposal. Originally seeking to build 1,100 residential units, the developer is now proposing 727 units, including 237 which are considered workforce and affordable housing. Dakota Pacific commissioned a traffic...
tourcounsel.com
Provo Towne Centre | Shopping mall in Utah
Provo Towne Centre is an enclosed shopping mall in Provo, Utah. Opened in 1998, the mall is anchored by JCPenney, a classic cars display, and a Cinemark movie theater. It is managed by Jones Lang LaSalle. When the mall was being built, developers JP Realty filed a lawsuit against the...
millardccp.com
Mortgage lender’s focus firmly stuck on Utah
It’s no secret there’s more to buying a house than just finding the perfect structure and signing a paper. Thankfully, there’s people to help figure that process out. Emily Magill is one of them. A principal lending manager with CrossCountry Mortgage, Magill has been in the mortgage business since 1997.
Mail delivery falters in Summit County as snow buries mailboxes
Some neighborhoods have been hit harder than others with service interruptions. And postmaster Christopher Kerwood said some winter problems are annual events. But this year has brought an unusual number of people saying they aren’t getting their mail. Dena Corson and her family live in the Silver Springs neighborhood...
Francis City Council appoints Jeremie Forman as mayor
New Francis Mayor Jeremie Forman is a school resource sergeant for the Summit County Sheriff’s Office. He had served on the Francis city council for over a decade until his fellow councilmembers appointed him mayor at their monthly meeting Jan. 12. This is standard procedure when a vacancy opens up mid-term.
LDS Church hits brakes on request to change Heber Valley dark sky rules
The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints is putting its request to change local dark sky rules on hold for the time being. After requesting in November to change Wasatch County’s outdoor lighting code, the LDS Church still has no date to appear in front of the county’s planning commission.
Tonyburgers Has a Location in Downtown Salt Lake City, Utah
Their burgers are touted as being famous and delicious. Hamburgers are a popular menu item in the United States. There are cheap hamburgers, and there are expensive hamburgers. Fast food restaurants regularly serve hamburgers, and there are many hamburger restaurant chains.
kslnewsradio.com
Woman sets herself on fire in Salt Lake City
SALT LAKE CITY – At around 5 p.m. on Friday, a woman lit herself on fire in downtown Salt Lake City. According to Salt Lake City Fire Department Division Chief Dan Walker, the woman was taken to a burn unit. The situation is still under investigation. The woman’s identity...
No spying! Chick-fil-A balloon drops into Salt Lake City neighborhood
Seeing as how everyone is a little antsy when it comes to mysterious balloons these days, some were wondering what was happening when a chicken restaurant dropped into a Salt Lake City neighborhood.
Utah highway speed limits temporarily lowered after elk collisions
Speed limits on certain Utah highways are being temporarily lowered due to vehicle collisions with elk in recent weeks.
Gephardt Daily
Potentially toxic Spanish Fork resin cloud draws huge hazmat response, evacuation
SPANISH FORK, Utah, Feb. 9, 2023 (Gephardt Daily) — A fabrication plant was evacuated and a large hazmat response generated when a resin cloud formed inside the factory late Wednesday night. All 22 workers evacuated as emergency crews were dispatched at 10:37 p.m. to the Klune Industries plant at...
onekindesign.com
Inside a Park City dream house with spectacular modern mountain living
This spectacular modern mountain house was designed by Harris Architecture together with Olsen Home Interior Design, located in Deer Vista, Park City, Utah. Deer Vista is a beautiful community that overlooks Jordanell Lake with a panoramic view of the Wasatch Front. This dwelling has been meticulously designed with unparalleled craftsmanship.
Mountain Trails plans to connect new trail network during spring cleanup
There’s always a list of mountain trails that need to be repaired in spring. Mountain Trails Foundation Executive Director Lora Smith said dozens of trees fall down each winter, blocking trails. As soon as the snow melts, trail crews will start working their way up the mountain. This year, they will also focus on how to connect the hundreds of miles of existing trails.
Shayne Scott takes over as new Summit County Manager
New County Manager Shayne Scott comes to the Wasatch Back from the community of Kaysville in Davis County. Scott grew up in St. George, graduating from Utah State University with a bachelor’s in geographic information systems. He became the GIS coordinator for Washington County shortly thereafter. He earned a...
