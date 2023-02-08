ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Angelo, TX

Comments / 0

Related
KLST/KSAN

Tom Green County jail logs: February 11, 2023

From 7 a.m. Friday, February 10 to 7 a.m. Saturday, February 11, 19 people were booked into the Tom Green County Detention Center. Below is a summary of the booking charges and the individual arrest records. Charge categories (Note: several that have been taken into custody have multiple charges filed against them that fit into more than […]
TOM GREEN COUNTY, TX
San Angelo LIVE!

Stoner Arrested in Stolen Car Tops Friday Booking Report

SAN ANGELO – 18 individuals were arrested and booked into the Tom Green County Detention Center over the last 24 hours on a variety of charges including Possession of Fentanyl & Marijuana, DWI, and Motor Vehicle violations. San Angelo Police arrested 27-year-old Tristian Prather on several charges including Burglary...
SAN ANGELO, TX
tourcounsel.com

Sunset Mall | Shopping mall in San Angelo, Texas

Sunset Mall is a shopping mall located in San Angelo, Texas. The anchor stores are Marshalls, JCPenney, Fitness 1440, Ulta Beauty, two Dillard's stores, Conn's, There is one vacant anchor store that was once Sears. The mall opened in 1979, featuring JCPenney, Sears, H. J. Wilson Co., Bealls, and Hemphill-Wells....
SAN ANGELO, TX
San Angelo LIVE!

Possession of Weed & Fentanyl & Unlawful Guns Tops Daily Bookings

SAN ANGELO – 16 individuals were arrested and booked into the Tom Green County Detention Center over the last 24 hours on a variety of charges including Possession of Fentanyl & Marijuana, DWI, and Motor Vehicle violations. 49-year-old Jacob Kraft of Eastland was arrested by San Angelo Police on...
SAN ANGELO, TX
FOX West Texas

From Germany to West Texas: Drei Bruders food truck brings sausage, sauerkraut to San Angelo

SAN ANGELO, Texas — Brett Rasberry grew up surrounded by his twin brother, older brother, parents and an abundance of homemade sausage. For much of his life, Rasberry's family would cook the classic German meal from their kitchen in San Angelo, until 2014 when they made the decision to open up a food truck: Drei Bruders Rasberry's Fresh Pork Sausage LLC.
SAN ANGELO, TX
San Angelo LIVE!

Forgery, No Seatbelt & No Fishing License Top Daily Bookings

SAN ANGELO – 20 individuals were arrested and booked into the Tom Green County Detention Center over the last 24 hours on a variety of charges including Fishing Without a License, Pot Possession and Forgery. 23-year-old Jennifer Murray was arrested in Coke County by Deputies for warrants out of...
SAN ANGELO, TX
San Angelo LIVE!

USGS: Cluster of Earthquakes in the Big Country Saturday

HERMLEIGH, TX – The United States Geological Survey is reporting a cluster of earthquakes hit near Hermleigh Saturday and could be felt as far away as San Angelo. Four earthquakes shook along the Fisher county side on the Scurry/Fisher county line in the same vicinity as the earthquakes that occurred on February 3.
HERMLEIGH, TX
brownwoodnews.com

DIANE ADAMS: Mysterious Cairns of West Central Texas

Along the creeks and rivers and on the high ridges of West Central Texas, within an approximate circle of 14 contiguous counties stretching from Brown to Taylor and Coke counties, and north to the Salt Fork of the Brazos River, the remains of ancient rock cairns can still be seen. The cairns are the relics of an older civilization, erected by inhabitants that settled here before the more nomadic and warlike Apaches and then Comanches. The people who built these structures are still a mystery today. What kind of people were they, and why did they build so many of these rock mounds?
TEXAS STATE
FOX West Texas

Lincoln, Lone Star and Lake View receive CREST Awards

SAN ANGELO, Texas — San Angelo ISD announced the counseling departments at Lincoln Middle School, Lone Star Middle School, and Lake View High School have received the distinct honor of being awarded the Counselors Reinforcing Excellence for Students in Texas (CREST) award for excellence in counseling. According to an...
SAN ANGELO, TX
KLST/KSAN

Big surprise for ‘Miracle on Wellington’ winners

SAN ANGELO, Texas – A San Angelo family has a home full of new furniture thanks to a Miracle on Wellington. “We saw the commercial and it was like oh that’s a way to get a bed. I was just joking and now I have a bed and furniture,” said the winner, Sherrie Scott. It’s […]
SAN ANGELO, TX
KLST/KSAN

TGC Sheriff’s announce new alert system

SAN ANGELO, Texas — Major changes go into effect this week in how Tom Green County Sheriff’s Office issues alerts. In the past, the department would issue alerts through text messages to people who registered. Starting Friday, Feb. 10, the system changes to a new mobile app downloaded from the Google Play or Apple Store. […]
TOM GREEN COUNTY, TX
FOX West Texas

FOX West Texas

Abilene San Angelo, TX
4K+
Followers
3K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Abilene and San Angelo local news

 https://www.myfoxzone.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy