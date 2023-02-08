Read full article on original website
Related
VIDEO: School bus struck in North San Angelo crash
A San Angelo ISD bus was involved in a crash in North San Angelo on Friday afternoon, February 10, 2023..
The Costs of Getting Caught “Getting Busy” in A Car in Texas
There was a time when every city in America had a "lover's lane". I asked several over 60-year-old adults in San Angelo where to find the location of the local "lover's lane" I got a lot of naughty smiles. A few told me about a naughty store. That was not what I had in mind. Many said it was "none of my business".
Senior discovers & restores 75-year-old military tractor for Agricultural Mechanics competition
"We believe you have a military tractor," Wolf was told by the J.I. Case Archives in Wisconsin after making a last attempt to find out the history of her tractor.
Tom Green County jail logs: February 11, 2023
From 7 a.m. Friday, February 10 to 7 a.m. Saturday, February 11, 19 people were booked into the Tom Green County Detention Center. Below is a summary of the booking charges and the individual arrest records. Charge categories (Note: several that have been taken into custody have multiple charges filed against them that fit into more than […]
San Angelo LIVE!
Stoner Arrested in Stolen Car Tops Friday Booking Report
SAN ANGELO – 18 individuals were arrested and booked into the Tom Green County Detention Center over the last 24 hours on a variety of charges including Possession of Fentanyl & Marijuana, DWI, and Motor Vehicle violations. San Angelo Police arrested 27-year-old Tristian Prather on several charges including Burglary...
tourcounsel.com
Sunset Mall | Shopping mall in San Angelo, Texas
Sunset Mall is a shopping mall located in San Angelo, Texas. The anchor stores are Marshalls, JCPenney, Fitness 1440, Ulta Beauty, two Dillard's stores, Conn's, There is one vacant anchor store that was once Sears. The mall opened in 1979, featuring JCPenney, Sears, H. J. Wilson Co., Bealls, and Hemphill-Wells....
Man indicted for murder involving Snapchat conversation
According to records filed in Tom Green County, Christopher Wise was indicted on January 20, 2023, for the murder of Christie Feland by striking her with an unknown object.
San Angelo LIVE!
Possession of Weed & Fentanyl & Unlawful Guns Tops Daily Bookings
SAN ANGELO – 16 individuals were arrested and booked into the Tom Green County Detention Center over the last 24 hours on a variety of charges including Possession of Fentanyl & Marijuana, DWI, and Motor Vehicle violations. 49-year-old Jacob Kraft of Eastland was arrested by San Angelo Police on...
From Germany to West Texas: Drei Bruders food truck brings sausage, sauerkraut to San Angelo
SAN ANGELO, Texas — Brett Rasberry grew up surrounded by his twin brother, older brother, parents and an abundance of homemade sausage. For much of his life, Rasberry's family would cook the classic German meal from their kitchen in San Angelo, until 2014 when they made the decision to open up a food truck: Drei Bruders Rasberry's Fresh Pork Sausage LLC.
ASU police investigating stolen BMW from dorm parking lot
According to a release from the campus police department, a 2010 BMW 325i was taken from the Texan parking lot P-23 at 9 p.m. on Monday, February 6.
Downtown San Angelo presents Mission Winds
Downtown San Angelo, Inc. is proud to present the United States Air Force Band of the West Clarinet Quartet at 6 p.m. on Friday, February 10th.
San Angelo LIVE!
Forgery, No Seatbelt & No Fishing License Top Daily Bookings
SAN ANGELO – 20 individuals were arrested and booked into the Tom Green County Detention Center over the last 24 hours on a variety of charges including Fishing Without a License, Pot Possession and Forgery. 23-year-old Jennifer Murray was arrested in Coke County by Deputies for warrants out of...
San Angelo LIVE!
USGS: Cluster of Earthquakes in the Big Country Saturday
HERMLEIGH, TX – The United States Geological Survey is reporting a cluster of earthquakes hit near Hermleigh Saturday and could be felt as far away as San Angelo. Four earthquakes shook along the Fisher county side on the Scurry/Fisher county line in the same vicinity as the earthquakes that occurred on February 3.
brownwoodnews.com
DIANE ADAMS: Mysterious Cairns of West Central Texas
Along the creeks and rivers and on the high ridges of West Central Texas, within an approximate circle of 14 contiguous counties stretching from Brown to Taylor and Coke counties, and north to the Salt Fork of the Brazos River, the remains of ancient rock cairns can still be seen. The cairns are the relics of an older civilization, erected by inhabitants that settled here before the more nomadic and warlike Apaches and then Comanches. The people who built these structures are still a mystery today. What kind of people were they, and why did they build so many of these rock mounds?
Traveling military quartet to perform at the San Angelo Museum of Fine Arts Feb. 10
SAN ANGELO, Texas — Since the late 1700s, military bands in the United States have been traveling across the country and performing for a variety of audiences. At 6 p.m. Friday, Feb. 10, one of these performance groups -The United States Air Force Band of the West Clarinet Quartet- will be playing at the San Angelo Museum of Fine Arts.
Lincoln, Lone Star and Lake View receive CREST Awards
SAN ANGELO, Texas — San Angelo ISD announced the counseling departments at Lincoln Middle School, Lone Star Middle School, and Lake View High School have received the distinct honor of being awarded the Counselors Reinforcing Excellence for Students in Texas (CREST) award for excellence in counseling. According to an...
Big surprise for ‘Miracle on Wellington’ winners
SAN ANGELO, Texas – A San Angelo family has a home full of new furniture thanks to a Miracle on Wellington. “We saw the commercial and it was like oh that’s a way to get a bed. I was just joking and now I have a bed and furniture,” said the winner, Sherrie Scott. It’s […]
SAISD Update: February 9, 2023
San Angelo ISD Superintendent Dr. Carl Dethloff joined KLST's Carolyn McEnrue for the weekly update on what's happening in the district on Thursday, February 9, 2023.
TGC Sheriff’s announce new alert system
SAN ANGELO, Texas — Major changes go into effect this week in how Tom Green County Sheriff’s Office issues alerts. In the past, the department would issue alerts through text messages to people who registered. Starting Friday, Feb. 10, the system changes to a new mobile app downloaded from the Google Play or Apple Store. […]
Central, Lake View JROTC exceed standards in unit inspections
SAN ANGELO, Texas — San Angelo Central High School and Lake View High School Air Force Junior Reserve Officer Training Corps (JROTC) have received the highest overall unit assessment rating of "Exceeds Standards" during their JROTC Headquarters Unit Inspections in January 2023. The Bobcat and Chief units now display...
FOX West Texas
Abilene San Angelo, TX
4K+
Followers
3K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT
Abilene and San Angelo local newshttps://www.myfoxzone.com/
Comments / 0