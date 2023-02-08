Read full article on original website
koamnewsnow.com
61 people living outside or their car; The Homeless Coalition of Jasper and Newton County
JOPLIN, Mo. — The total numbered living outside or in their car is 61. This census is done by The Homeless Coalition of Jasper and Newton County dated January 25, 2023. Workers go into area camps and frequented locations talking to each person to be counted for the total.
Three Missouri Cities You Don’t Want to Call Home
We can be lucky that no tri-States Missouri towns are on this list, but someone has to be and if you're thinking about moving to a big city in Missouri you might want to stay away from these. Now look, I come from a big city and I loved everything...
KYTV
Experts say check your gutters for ice damage
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - With all the rain this week, it’s a good idea to check soon to ensure your house can handle it. The wintry weather we’ve had in the past weeks could have damaged some of your gutters, and you may not even realize it. When all that snow and ice melted, if it didn’t drain properly, it could have caused some damage.
KYTV
Springfield veterinarian shares warning as more pets suffer from marijuana poisoning
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - With the legalization of recreational marijuana in Missouri, veterinarians warn about the dangers it poses for pets. According to the American Animal Hospital Association, veterinarians saw a 60% increase in cases just last year. Some of the signs that your pet has consumed the plant are stumbling around like they are drunk, easily startled and lethargic, vomiting, shaking, and dilated pupils.
Nixa motorcyclist killed in Springfield crash
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — A motorcyclist was killed in a crash early this morning, Feb. 10. Bobby Jones, 43, of Nixa, was riding a red 1994 Honda motorcycle eastbound on Grand Street. At 2:38 a.m., the Springfield Police Department responded to the intersection of Grand Street and Grant Avenue to investigate a single-vehicle crash involving the […]
KYTV
CATCH-A-CROOK: Detectives investigate mail theft in southwest Springfield
New Missouri bill introduced could change what you can and can’t do while riding your motorcycle. FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Nice weather for the rest of the weekend. Meteorologist Nick Kelly sees bright skies and warmer temperatures lined up for the rest of the weekend. Let's enjoy it before some rain chances head back into the Ozarks next week.
KYTV
Missouri Highway Patrol investigates deadly crash on James River Freeway near Springfield
GREENE COUNTY, Mo. (KY3) - A Springfield man has died after a crash with a semi-truck Saturday morning. According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol crash report, the crash happened around 4:20 a.m. when a 2011 Peterbilt semi-truck going east attempted to make a U-turn on James River Freeway, and his truck became disabled, blocking the westbound lanes when a 2018 Ford Taurus hit the passenger side of the towed unit of the semi.
ksmu.org
Greene County Clerk Shane Schoeller announces run for Missouri secretary of state
Greene County Clerk Shane Schoeller is running for the office of Missouri secretary of state. He made the announcement at Lincoln Days Friday at the University Plaza Hotel in Springfield. Schoeller said his experience as county clerk — an office he’s held for nearly 11 years — will serve him...
Lawrence Co. working to prepare before new jail opens
LAWRENCE COUNTY, Mo. — A groundbreaking ceremony on Thursday marked the start of expanding operations for the Lawrence County Sheriff’s Office.
The richest person in Springfield, Missouri
Springfield, Missouri, is known for its big-city attractions and small-town charm. It is the third-largest city in the state. It lies within the Ozarks region and is known for its beautiful landscapes and outdoor recreation.
KYTV
New Missouri bill introduced could change what you can and can’t do while riding your motorcycle
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Motorcycle riders in Missouri may see some new law changes. House bill 1046 was introduced in early February and defines the difference between lane filtering, slowly moving through traffic at a red light or under 25 MPH, vs lane splitting, the telltale bobbing and weaving at high speeds that drivers have known to fear.
Body found buried on property in rural Cedar County
CEDAR COUNTY, Mo. - Authorities find a female's body buried on a property in rural Cedar County, Missouri.
KYTV
Clash of the fandoms: Thousands teleport to downtown Springfield for Missouri Comic Con
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - The fandoms have taken over as thousands of fans flock to the Springfield Expo Center for Missouri Comic Con. It gives fans a chance to meet the celebrities behind their favorite movies, tv shows, anime, comic books, and more in a family-friendly environment. According to event organizers, more than 5,000 fans were in attendance Saturday.
KYTV
Multi-day manhunt in Benton County, Mo. ends in arrests of 2
Health leaders report 1 in 3 adults in the Springfield community suffers from high blood pressure. Springfield’s Dickerson Park Zoo officials say security upgrades keep the animals safe. Zookeepers at the Dickerson Park Zoo say they have many layers of security in place to keep its animals and visitors...
fourstateshomepage.com
California man shipped at least 32 kilos of meth to Missouri
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — A California man was sentenced in federal court Thursday for shipping large amounts of methamphetamine to Missouri, according to US Attorney Teresa A. Moore. Nicknamed “Pancho,” Francisco Magallon, 37, was sentenced to 21 years and 8 months in federal prison without parole. The San...
KYTV
Cedar County, Mo. authorities find female body buried in a rural area
CEDAR COUNTY, Mo. (KY3) - The Cedar County Sheriff’s Office is investigating after the remains of a female body were discovered in a rural area of the county. According to a news release, authorities found the body buried on a property on February 8. Authorities say the investigation shows the woman had been buried there for several weeks.
KYTV
Branson, Mo. specialist helps big cat with kidney stone procedure
BRANSON, Mo. (KY3) - A Branson specialist people turn to for kidney stones has seen his most unusual patient yet. Akida, 16-year-old a serval cat, was diagnosed with kidney stones. Don Wilson made a house call to the Little Rock Zoo, saving one of the big cat’s nine lives. Wilson said this could be the first procedure to be done on an animal.
Agencies ask people to prepare for flooding risks
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. – With the risk of flooding throughout the Ozarks, local agencies are warning people to be prepared. “Everybody says it, I’m going to say it,” said OEM Deputy Director Darren White. “Turn around, don’t drown.” The famous catchphrase, White said, can’t be shared enough. “Any kind of water across the road, if it’s […]
This Missouri town has one of the largest bongs in the US
BOLIVAR, Mo. — Recreational marijuana sales started last week in Missouri, and one businessman has a unique way to lure customers into his warehouse. Weedman and Glassman wholesale co-owner Joesph Spina likes to shake things up. He thought that having one of the largest marijuana water pipes in the United States would attract some attention. He was right.
KYTV
CATCH-A-CROOK: Greene County investigators search for vehicle connected to a southwest Springfield mail theft case.
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Greene County detectives are investigating a mail theft in southwest Springfield. The crime happened on January 18, just south of McBride Elementary School at around 2 p.m. The victim didn’t realize someone had stolen their mail until five days later. Home security video shows an...
