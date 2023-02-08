Read full article on original website
Grocery Store Apocalypse: Major Chains Including Aldi, Stop & Shop, Amazon Fresh and Amazon Go Closing Stores!Minha D.Minneapolis, MN
A Ukrainian refugee living in Minneapolis was robbed and devasted after the attack
Closing of East St Paul's Stroh (Hamm's) Brewery (November 21, 1997)The Streets of St. PaulSaint Paul, MN
Major store chain closing another location in MinneapolisKristen WaltersMinneapolis, MN
Women’s Ice Hockey: Jarvis records first career goal, No. 1 Buckeyes beat St. Thomas 6-1The LanternColumbus, OH
Lake Home & Cabin Show comes to Minneapolis Convention Center
MINNEAPOLIS — Now in its 19th year, the "Cabin Show" has become an annual tradition for those who love the activities and lifestyle of Cabin Country. Start your summer planning with a trip to the Lake Home & Cabin Show. The three-day event brings more than 100 exhibitors from...
mprnews.org
'It’s the vibe': A musical experience at the Cherry Pit
It started, as all great musical ventures do, in someone’s basement. The Cherry Pit, one of the Twin Cities’ most promising musical experiments, aims to bottle up that energy and move it from venue to venue. Each live show is lamplit, walls adorned with tapestries and curling vines....
Popular Minnesota Pizza Shop Receives Its Own Holiday And is Expanding
A very popular Minneapolis Pizza Shop is adding a new location! What exciting news, especially on National Pizza Day, or now we say Slice Pizza Day!. If you haven’t been to Slice or have heard of it, you are truly missing out! Slice Pizza is the first Black-owned pizza place and is highly known for its New York Styled Pizza!
Minnesota Food Called The Best in the America
Go ahead and give yourself a pat on the back, Minnesota. Because a well-known food critic has called this Minnesota food the best in America!. Living here in Minnesota, we're used to being ranked near the top of several national lists, right? Our health care, education, and general quality of life are all routinely top-ranked here in the North Star State.
Minnesota Turkish families send their love to home country
ROSEVILLE, Minn. — A death toll of more than 23,000 people continues to rise in Turkey. Hicri Koroglu and his wife Nezahat knew some of the people who account for that number. The couple in Roseville said they have received multiple updates from Adiyaman, the area they grew up.
Ultimate Luxury: The Only 5-Star Hotel In Minnesota
It's the only five-star rated hotel in the entire state of Minnesota, and it just recently celebrated its 6 month anniversary. You might be wondering (like I was) just what makes a hotel a 'five-star' hotel? Well, here's the definition, according to the Five Star Alliance, a luxury hotel site: "Five-star hotels are properties that offer their guests the highest levels of luxury through personalized services, a vast range of amenities, and sophisticated accommodations," the site said.
Hidden Gem Minnesota Meat Market Is Home To A ‘World Famous’ Flavor Of Brat
I don't often consider myself 'lucky' in the overall sense of the term. I rarely win at pull tabs, meat raffles, or fantasy football. I will however claim that I am lucky enough to be within driving distance of this hidden gem of a meat market each time I stop and see my father-in-law. Some may have heard of Grundhofer's Old-Fashioned Meat's in Hugo, others, however, may have not. For those unfamiliar with Grundhofer's they actually offer you more than 100 brat flavors, including their 'World Famous' Gummer Bear brats!
Where’s the best pizza in Minnesota? Jason DeRusha gives his top 25 spots
With National Pizza Day arriving once again, the debate of “Where’s the best pizza spot in Minnesota?” is as hot as ever. Where do Minnesotans and Jason DeRusha think you can get the best slice?
Treat your love to free tacos, plus other alternative ways to celebrate Valentine's Day
MINNEAPOLIS — According to Hollywood, Valentine's Day should be spent as a romantic evening with your partner, enjoying soft lighting over an elaborate meal with red rose petals completing the mood. And if that's what you and your partner are into, perfect. Call it a date. But for anyone...
Minnesota Buddhist temple opens up sacred dance troupe
HAMPTON, Minn. — The Buddhist community anchored by an ornate temple complex here in the Minnesota farmland is trying a new way to ensure its faith and ancestral culture stay vibrant for future generations -- an open call for the sacred dance troupe. Founded by refugees fleeing the Khmer...
A Ukrainian refugee living in Minneapolis was robbed and devasted after the attack
Recently, a Ukrainian refugee living in Minneapolis experienced a traumatic incident where two men robbed him at gunpoint. He had been trying to sell his PC game to the two potential customers, who then suggested going to their apartment to test it out. However, once they arrived, one of the men pulled out a gun and robbed the refugee of his PC game, which was worth around $700.
New Minneapolis restaurant will offer plant-based menu with side of THC
MINNEAPOLIS — Juniper Restaurant doesn't even have a home yet, but months before it opens its doors to customers at Lyndale and 26th in Uptown, buzz around its vegan menu is already heating up - thanks to a THC twist. "This drink is a mix of beet juice, lime,...
OnlyInYourState
Feed Your Soul At This Minnesota Restaurant For One All-You-Can-Eat Price
At Mama Sheila’s House of Soul, a Minnesota soul food restaurant located in the Powderhorn neighborhood of Minneapolis, you can order the buffet for lunch or dinner and eat all you want for a single price. For such delicious, quality food, it’s a deal you really need to taste for yourself.
Police in Minneapolis find child taken in stolen vehicle
MINNEAPOLIS -- Police in Minneapolis Saturday evening found an infant that had been inside a vehicle when it was stolen.The Minneapolis Police Department says the car was stolen from the 1300 block of Lake Street East around 6:45 p.m.Police located the young girl who had been abandoned in the 2000 Block of 3rd Avenue South around an hour later.The stolen vehicle, a light blue 2013 Mazda 5 with Minnesota license plate "FXA996" has not been found.Police are investigating the incident.
The City of Brooklyn Center welcomes its furriest service members
BROOKLYN CENTER, Minn. — It was a paws-itive open house for the City of Brooklyn Center's fire and police departments as both introduced their newest service pups at the city's west fire station on Wednesday. Rex and Brooklyn are a 15-week-old brother and sister duo of golden retrievers that...
Ice Diving Festival on White Bear Lake attempts to break record
WHITE BEAR LAKE, Minn. — Embracing life in Minnesota comes in all forms. But if there was one sport that's more of a bear hug than an embrace, it just might be sawing a hole into a frozen lake to go into it. "Yep, I'm going to go ahead...
North Minneapolis ALDI closing Feb. 12
MINNEAPOLIS — An ALDI spokesperson confirmed Monday that the grocery chain's location in the Jordan neighborhood of north Minneapolis will close later this month. In a statement, ALDI said that the company made the decision to close the store at 3120 Penn Avenue N. in Minneapolis "due to the inability to renovate the store to accommodate our larger product range and our current lease term expiring... We thank our customers for their years of loyalty at this location and look forward to seeing them in nearby stores soon."
fox9.com
New videos show the moments leading to Deshaun Hill's senseless killing in Minneapolis
MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - On the one-year anniversary of the murder of star North High quarterback Deshaun Hill in Minneapolis, new videos released by the courts show the moments leading up to Hill's senseless killing. The videos were shown in court as Hill's killer, Cody Fohrenkam, was convicted of murder...
2 men injured in shooting at Uptown Minneapolis restaurant, police say
MINNEAPOLIS -- Police say two men were wounded in a shooting at an Uptown restaurant Thursday afternoon. The shooting happened at about noon at the Breakfast Klub, located on Lagoon Avenue between Fremont and Girard avenues.Witnesses say several people were in the restaurant eating when a man walked and started shooting, hitting two people. Minneapolis police say the victims suffered non-life-threatening gunshot wounds and were both transported to HCMC for treatment.The incident is still under investigation and no arrests have been made. The Breakfast Klub is a brand-new restaurant that opened earlier this month. WCCO spoke with the executive chef, who...
