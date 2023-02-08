ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
mprnews.org

'It’s the vibe': A musical experience at the Cherry Pit

It started, as all great musical ventures do, in someone’s basement. The Cherry Pit, one of the Twin Cities’ most promising musical experiments, aims to bottle up that energy and move it from venue to venue. Each live show is lamplit, walls adorned with tapestries and curling vines....
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
KDHL AM 920

Minnesota Food Called The Best in the America

Go ahead and give yourself a pat on the back, Minnesota. Because a well-known food critic has called this Minnesota food the best in America!. Living here in Minnesota, we're used to being ranked near the top of several national lists, right? Our health care, education, and general quality of life are all routinely top-ranked here in the North Star State.
MINNESOTA STATE
KDHL AM 920

Ultimate Luxury: The Only 5-Star Hotel In Minnesota

It's the only five-star rated hotel in the entire state of Minnesota, and it just recently celebrated its 6 month anniversary. You might be wondering (like I was) just what makes a hotel a 'five-star' hotel? Well, here's the definition, according to the Five Star Alliance, a luxury hotel site: "Five-star hotels are properties that offer their guests the highest levels of luxury through personalized services, a vast range of amenities, and sophisticated accommodations," the site said.
MINNESOTA STATE
98.1 - Minnesota New Country

Hidden Gem Minnesota Meat Market Is Home To A ‘World Famous’ Flavor Of Brat

I don't often consider myself 'lucky' in the overall sense of the term. I rarely win at pull tabs, meat raffles, or fantasy football. I will however claim that I am lucky enough to be within driving distance of this hidden gem of a meat market each time I stop and see my father-in-law. Some may have heard of Grundhofer's Old-Fashioned Meat's in Hugo, others, however, may have not. For those unfamiliar with Grundhofer's they actually offer you more than 100 brat flavors, including their 'World Famous' Gummer Bear brats!
HUGO, MN
KARE 11

Minnesota Buddhist temple opens up sacred dance troupe

HAMPTON, Minn. — The Buddhist community anchored by an ornate temple complex here in the Minnesota farmland is trying a new way to ensure its faith and ancestral culture stay vibrant for future generations -- an open call for the sacred dance troupe. Founded by refugees fleeing the Khmer...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
MsBirgith

A Ukrainian refugee living in Minneapolis was robbed and devasted after the attack

Recently, a Ukrainian refugee living in Minneapolis experienced a traumatic incident where two men robbed him at gunpoint. He had been trying to sell his PC game to the two potential customers, who then suggested going to their apartment to test it out. However, once they arrived, one of the men pulled out a gun and robbed the refugee of his PC game, which was worth around $700.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
CBS Minnesota

Police in Minneapolis find child taken in stolen vehicle

MINNEAPOLIS -- Police in Minneapolis Saturday evening found an infant that had been inside a vehicle when it was stolen.The Minneapolis Police Department says the car was stolen from the 1300 block of Lake Street East around 6:45 p.m.Police located the young girl who had been abandoned in the 2000 Block of 3rd Avenue South around an hour later.The stolen vehicle, a light blue 2013 Mazda 5 with Minnesota license plate "FXA996" has not been found.Police are investigating the incident.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
KARE 11

North Minneapolis ALDI closing Feb. 12

MINNEAPOLIS — An ALDI spokesperson confirmed Monday that the grocery chain's location in the Jordan neighborhood of north Minneapolis will close later this month. In a statement, ALDI said that the company made the decision to close the store at 3120 Penn Avenue N. in Minneapolis "due to the inability to renovate the store to accommodate our larger product range and our current lease term expiring... We thank our customers for their years of loyalty at this location and look forward to seeing them in nearby stores soon."
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
CBS Minnesota

2 men injured in shooting at Uptown Minneapolis restaurant, police say

MINNEAPOLIS -- Police say two men were wounded in a shooting at an Uptown restaurant Thursday afternoon. The shooting happened at about noon at the Breakfast Klub, located on Lagoon Avenue between Fremont and Girard avenues.Witnesses say several people were in the restaurant eating when a man walked and started shooting, hitting two people.  Minneapolis police say the victims suffered non-life-threatening gunshot wounds and were both transported to HCMC for treatment.The incident is still under investigation and no arrests have been made.  The Breakfast Klub is a brand-new restaurant that opened earlier this month. WCCO spoke with the executive chef, who...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
