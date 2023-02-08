ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Houghton, MI

WLUC

Hancock Central High School hosts annual Special Olympics Unified Champion basketball game

HANCOCK, Mich. (WLUC) - On Thursday, Hancock Central High School hosted its fourth annual Special Olympics Unified Champion basketball game. The game featured middle and high school coed students who live with intellectual disabilities. Substitute teacher and organizer Danielle Thoune said the game pairs Special Olympic athletes with Hancock peer mentor high school students.
HANCOCK, MI
WLUC

West Iron County debuts new ‘Wykon’ mascot

IRON RIVER, Mich. (WLUC) - West Iron County has revealed a revamped Wykon mascot. The Wykon has been the mascot for West Iron County for more than 60 years. Now, the district has a costume. Students got to enter name suggestions and apply to be the mascot. Students voted on ‘Westy the Wykon’ for its name.
IRON COUNTY, MI
WLUC

Win prizes for exploring Marquette County with Travel Marquette’s Winter Adventure Rewards Pass

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Folks can win prizes for exploring Marquette County this winter. Travel Marquette recently launched the Winter Adventure Rewards Pass app. It gives people points for visiting local trails, attractions, or recreation complexes and tracking those visits on the app. Folks can then redeem those points for prizes such as a pom hat from Loyaltees or a gift card to a local coffee shop.
MARQUETTE COUNTY, MI
WLUC

Iron Range Roll holds logo design contest

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Connect Marquette’s Iron Range Roll is holding a logo design contest. It is to celebrate the 10th anniversary of the 16-mile-long bike race. The only requirements are that the logo includes “10th anniversary” and must be presented with one color. The winner will...
MARQUETTE COUNTY, MI
WLUC

Barrel + Beam offers beer pairings for Super Bowl snacks

MARQUETTE TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WLUC) - In preparation for Super Bowl Sunday, we asked a Marquette County brewery for some beer pairings to go with your most popular game day snacks. Barrel + Beam said for spicy wings, go with spicy or fruity undertones like their heritage beer. For pairing seafood,...
MARQUETTE COUNTY, MI
WLUC

Marquette County Conservation District opens annual tree sale

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) -The Marquette County Conservation District’s annual tree sale is now open. All trees and shrubs sold are native to the U.P. There are plant options for general purpose planting and landscaping. Conservation district forester Sara Kelso said these plants benefit the local ecosystem. “We’re looking to...
MARQUETTE COUNTY, MI
FOX 21 Online

Jury Finds South Range Man Guilty In Dismemberment Case

COOK, Minn. — A South Range man accused of helping dismember a man’s body before dumping the remains in Lake Superior has been convicted. Robert West, 42, learned of his guilty verdict in Cook County Court Wednesday, according to the Duluth News Tribune. In July of 2020, the...
SOUTH RANGE, MI

