Read full article on original website
Related
WLUC
Hancock Central High School hosts annual Special Olympics Unified Champion basketball game
HANCOCK, Mich. (WLUC) - On Thursday, Hancock Central High School hosted its fourth annual Special Olympics Unified Champion basketball game. The game featured middle and high school coed students who live with intellectual disabilities. Substitute teacher and organizer Danielle Thoune said the game pairs Special Olympic athletes with Hancock peer mentor high school students.
WLUC
West Iron County debuts new ‘Wykon’ mascot
IRON RIVER, Mich. (WLUC) - West Iron County has revealed a revamped Wykon mascot. The Wykon has been the mascot for West Iron County for more than 60 years. Now, the district has a costume. Students got to enter name suggestions and apply to be the mascot. Students voted on ‘Westy the Wykon’ for its name.
WLUC
All nighter! Michigan Tech students work through the night on snow statues for 2023 Winter Carnival
HOUGHTON, Mich. (WLUC) - Students at Michigan Technological University worked Wednesday night and Thursday morning to complete their snow statues for the university’s 101st Winter Carnival. The deadline to finish statues is 9:00 a.m. Thursday. Judging follows at 9:30 a.m., with results announced late Thursday afternoon. Statue sites are...
WLUC
What’s up this winter? Upper Michigan Today hits the Keweenaw
MOHAWK, Mich. (WLUC) - Winter Carnival is in full swing at Michigan Technological University where you can take a walk through campus to check out about 60 snow statues, or drive to Phi Kappa Tau in Hancock to check out this year’s winning sculpture. But, that’s not all you...
WLUC
Students, attendees still enjoying activities on second-to-last day of MTU’s Winter Carnival
HOUGHTON, Mich. (WLUC) - Michigan Tech University (MTU)’s Winter Carnival snow statue contest may be complete, but the fun is not over yet for students and carnival attendees. Beginning Friday morning at 10 a.m., fraternity and university organization groups gathered for a tug-o-war tournament at the MTU Student Development...
WLUC
Win prizes for exploring Marquette County with Travel Marquette’s Winter Adventure Rewards Pass
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Folks can win prizes for exploring Marquette County this winter. Travel Marquette recently launched the Winter Adventure Rewards Pass app. It gives people points for visiting local trails, attractions, or recreation complexes and tracking those visits on the app. Folks can then redeem those points for prizes such as a pom hat from Loyaltees or a gift card to a local coffee shop.
WLUC
Iron Range Roll holds logo design contest
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Connect Marquette’s Iron Range Roll is holding a logo design contest. It is to celebrate the 10th anniversary of the 16-mile-long bike race. The only requirements are that the logo includes “10th anniversary” and must be presented with one color. The winner will...
WLUC
Barrel + Beam offers beer pairings for Super Bowl snacks
MARQUETTE TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WLUC) - In preparation for Super Bowl Sunday, we asked a Marquette County brewery for some beer pairings to go with your most popular game day snacks. Barrel + Beam said for spicy wings, go with spicy or fruity undertones like their heritage beer. For pairing seafood,...
WLUC
Marquette County Conservation District opens annual tree sale
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) -The Marquette County Conservation District’s annual tree sale is now open. All trees and shrubs sold are native to the U.P. There are plant options for general purpose planting and landscaping. Conservation district forester Sara Kelso said these plants benefit the local ecosystem. “We’re looking to...
WLUC
Keweenaw Community Foundation hands off Keweenaw Brewfest responsibilities to Rotary Club of Houghton
HOUGHTON, Mich. (WLUC) - As of Thursday, the Keweenaw Community Foundation (KCF) has handed over all responsibilities of the Keweenaw Brewfest to the Rotary Club of Houghton. The event offers free beer tastings, food vendors, live music and more. Due to the pandemic, it has not been held in three...
FOX 21 Online
Jury Finds South Range Man Guilty In Dismemberment Case
COOK, Minn. — A South Range man accused of helping dismember a man’s body before dumping the remains in Lake Superior has been convicted. Robert West, 42, learned of his guilty verdict in Cook County Court Wednesday, according to the Duluth News Tribune. In July of 2020, the...
Comments / 0