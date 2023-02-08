Read full article on original website
Linda Sue Burgess (February 23, 1956 – February 5, 2023)
Linda Sue Burgess, 66, passed away Sunday, February 5, 2023, at her home in Rock Springs, Wyoming. Cremation has taken place and there will be no services at her request.
Sterling Matthew Suhr (February 19, 1964 – February 6, 2023)
Sterling Matthew Suhr, 58, passed away on Monday, February 6, 2023, in Rock Springs, Wyoming. Cremation will take place; a Memorial Service will be conducted at 11:00 a.m. on Thursday, February 16, 2023, at the Trinity Lutheran Church, 3101 College Drive, Rock Springs, Wyoming.
Local Plumber Asks City to Consider Requiring Trade Licenses
ROCK SPRINGS — After witnessing an increase in the amount of improper installations of water heaters, a local plumber is asking the City of Rock Springs to consider requiring a plumbing license before plumbing-related work within city limits can be completed. During the Rock Springs City Council meeting last...
Crash on Wednesday near Rock Springs leads to 1 death
ROCK SPRINGS, WYOMING — According to the Wyoming Highway Patrol, on Wednesday, Feb. 8 at 6:14 p.m., an accident occurred on I-80 Service Road/Foothill Blvd. in Rock Springs. Two vehicles were involved, leading to one death and one injured. The deceased is identified as Adam Tyler, 28, of Wyoming.
Results from Thursday’s “Last Chance” swim and diving meet
February 10, 2023 — Area boys’ swim teams competed in the Last Chance meet Thursday at Green River High School. This was the final meet in which swimmers and divers could attempt to swim qualifying times and scores for next week’s 4A and 3A state championship meet in Gillette.
Wyoming resident dead, 1 injured after head on-crash near Rock Springs
CASPER, Wyo. – One person is dead and another injured after a head-on crash near Rock Springs on Wednesday evening. According to a Wyoming Highway Patrol preliminary report, a Kia Sportage was heading eastbound on Foothill Boulevard when the driver failed to negotiate a right curve. The Kia crossed into the westbound lane, colliding head-on with a Ram pickup.
Sweetwater County Arrest Report: February 10 – February 11, 2023
All those who are pictured are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. Every effort is made to ensure the accuracy of the information posted on this website. However, Wyo4News does not guarantee the accuracy or timeliness of the content. Names are similar to identical to other individuals. For the latest case status, contact the arresting law enforcement agency. Arrests from the Sweetwater County Detention Center from 5 a.m. to 5 a.m. on dates shown at the top of the page.
Sweetwater County extended weather forecast for February 11,2023
Today – Partly sunny, with a high near 32. Wind chill values as low as -15. East-southeast wind around 6 mph, becoming west in the afternoon. Tonight – Mostly cloudy, with a low of around 5. Wind chill values as low as -5. West-southwest wind around 7 mph.
Wyoming troopers find woman involved in multi-state domestic disturbance
CASPER, Wyo. — On Feb. 4 at about 12:46 p.m., Wyoming Highway Patrol troopers were dispatched to a possible domestic disturbance in the area of Bitter Creek Rest Area within Sweetwater County. The reporting party told the patrol dispatch they thought the driver of a grey Volvo semi-tractor trailer was dealing with a domestic disturbance with her ex-boyfriend.
Wolves win dual and meet Tigers tonight/Tigers basketball today
February 9, 2023 — Wednesday night, the Green River Wolves wrestling team traveled to Evanston for a dual match. The Wolves came away with a 36-33 win. According to Track Wrestling website results, Green River tailed 24-6 after the five matches, then won the next seven to secure the win.
RSHS Basketball teams conquer another win at Tiger Arena
ROCK SPRINGS, WYOMING — The RSHS Tigers and Lady Tigers are sweeping the competition this weekend as they won the second game of their three-game weekend. The Lady Tigers held Jackson to 53-12. The Tigers fought a good fight and took Jackson out with a score of 56-38. The Lady Tigers and Tigers will be wrapping up their three days’ worth of games tomorrow beginning at 3:00 p.m. at Tiger Arena.
Tigers and Lady Tigers fall short tonight
ROCK SPRINGS, WYOMING — It was an eventful weekend as the Rock Springs High School Tigers and Lady Tigers hosted three games. Tonight, the Lady Tigers came up just a little short against the Braves with a score of 35-48. The Tigers fought hard within the last minute as the score stayed steady with a one-point difference. With just 11 seconds left, the Tigers couldn’t convert and the game ended with a final score of 59-60. Both teams will play against Riverton on the 17th at Tiger Arena.
