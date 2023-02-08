Read full article on original website
Karen Bridges
3d ago
Needs to start from home base some parents prefer other people to watch their children but the children don't have no manners and respect for adults.The end of time is getting closer we are living in the book of Revelations now things is not going to get no better.Satan is building his empire to much sin going on in this world.
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
4 Amazing Burger Places in VirginiaAlina AndrasVirginia State
Hometown hero Ronde Barber inducted into the Pro Football Hall of FameCheryl E PrestonRoanoke, VA
Virginia Department of Forestry recommends killing Invasive Spotted Lantern Butterflies to stop them from reproducingCheryl E PrestonVirginia State
The Grandin Theatre celebrates Black History month in filmCheryl E PrestonRoanoke, VA
Roanoke, tap water is not good for your Neti Pot and CPAP machineHealth Stuff TO KnowRoanoke, VA
WDBJ7.com
One person shot in NW Roanoke, suspect in custody
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - A person was shot and taken to a hospital Saturday night after a shooting in the 2700 block of Massachusetts Ave. NW, according to Roanoke Police. The extent of the injuries has not been released. The shooting was reported at 6:27 p.m. A suspect is in...
wfxrtv.com
‘Deadly force not excessive’ in Lynchburg officer-involved shooting
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WFXR) — The Commonwealth’s Attorney for the City of Lynchburg has released a statement on the officer-involved shooting that left 31-year-old Aaron Roberts III injured on December 31. In the statement, attorney Bethany Harrison determined that officer J. Foster of the Lynchburg Police Department’s use of...
Shots fired between Danville Officer and robbery suspect
DANVILLE, Va. (WFXR) — The Danville Police Department arrested a robbery suspect they say fired shots at officers. On Friday, Feb. 10, 39-year-old Barry Lewis Swanson was taken into custody on the 200 block of Greenwich Circle, after being involved in multiple incidents earlier that day, according to police. Prior to the robbery, Swanson was […]
WDBJ7.com
Robbery suspect arrested after shootout with Danville Police
DANVILLE, Va. (WDBJ) - Barry Lewis Swanson, 39, was arrested Friday after allegedly crashing a vehicle in the 200 block of Greenwich Circle in Danville while fleeing from police, according to the Danville Police Department. He was then taken to a hospital for treatment. Swanson had been wanted for a...
WDBJ7.com
Lynchburg officer’s use of deadly force determined justifiable by Commonwealth’s Attorney
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - The Commonwealth’s Attorney for Lynchburg has determined the use of force in a Lynchburg officer involved shooting was justifiable. The shooting happened on December 13 when police reported Aaron Hadley Roberts III, 31, barricaded himself in the attic of a Lynchburg home after multiple law enforcement personnel went to serve outstanding arrest warrants.
WDBJ7.com
Martinsville shooting suspect arrested
MARTINSVILLE, Va. (WDBJ) - A Martinsville man has been arrested after a shooting that took place on Monday, according to the City of Martinsville. 23-year-old Tamarius Martin was charged with malicious wounding, use of a firearm in the commission of a felony and shooting into an occupied building. All of the charges are felonies, according to the city.
WSLS
‘Be a Sweetheart’ campaign returns to Mast General Store in Roanoke
ROANOKE, Va. – It’s really a win-win situation when you buy some candy from the Mast General Store this weekend. From Feb. 11-12, the store will host its ‘Be a Sweetheart’ campaign. For every pound of bulk candy purchased, the store will donate $1 to Feeding Southwest Virginia.
Pittsylvania County Sheriff make arrest in High School drug investigation
PITTSYLVANIA COUNTY, Va. (WFXR) — The Pittsylvania County Sheriff’s Office says a man has been charged with multiple counts of weapons possession in an ongoing drug investigation at a local high school. Harry Berlin Carter was wanted in connection to a drug investigation at Chatham High School by the Pittsylvania County Sheriff’s Office. Around 2 […]
theroanokestar.com
Non-Profit to Dissolve, Asks City of Roanoke to Help Protect and Preserve Local Cemeteries
F V Cemetery Company, Inc, owner and operator of Fair View Cemetery and Cedar Lawn Memorial Park, has asked the Roanoke City Council to assume responsibility for two active and highly historic local cemeteries. The F V Cemetery Company’s Board of Directors is aging and, in a few cases, is...
Man arrested in Martinsville Fayette Street area shooting
MARTINSVILLE, Va. (WFXR) — The Martinsville Police Department says it has arrested 23-year-old Tamarius Keshun Martin in the shooting incident that left a teen hospitalized on February 6. Around 6:41 p.m. on Monday night, officers responded to reports of a man with a gunshot wound in the Fayette and Spencer Street area. When officers arrived, […]
WDBJ7.com
Action plan will be developed to try eliminating road deaths in Roanoke
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Creating safer roads was a priority by city council listed in Roanoke’s 2040 plan and a new grant will help them work toward that goal. Williamson Road had eight fatal crashes involving pedestrians between 2016 and 2020. The U.S. Department of Transportation identified it as a historically disadvantaged community.
WSLS
Night to Shine event held in Salem
SALEM, Va. – For many people, the Night to Shine event is a chance to just enjoy the moment – dancing and fancy wear are common sights at these events nationwide, along with plenty of smiling faces. The Tim Tebow Foundation started Night to Shine as a way...
WDBJ7.com
Pittsylvania County man sentenced in Danville shooting death
DANVILLE, Va. (WDBJ) - Khaleel Latwain Rodgers was sentenced Thursday in Danville circuit court for his involvement in the death of 50-year-old Clarence James Martin Jr. Rodgers was charged in connection with the shooting death of Martin on November 17, 2021. He was arrested after turning himself in on January 13, 2022.
wfxrtv.com
UPDATE: Middle school closed, sheriff’s office involved
UPDATE 2/10 at 1:05 P.M.: (WFXR) — The Clifton Forge Middle School closed on Friday morning after reports of an incident Thursday afternoon. The Alleghany County Sheriff’s Office tells WFXR that it received a report on February 9, that a juvenile had made a list of student names they allegedly intended to harm. As deputies began investigating, they learned the list allegedly came from a student enrolled at the Clifton Forge Middle School.
WDBJ7.com
Danville’s House of Hope expands to provide additional guests with temporary shelter
DANVILLE, Va. (WDBJ) - House of Hope now has a shelter exclusively for women, single mothers and children. The additional shelter is called Norma’s Place, after Norma Brower, a House of Hope board member and city of Danville employee. “She saw that the need for homelessness services and emergency...
wfxrtv.com
US 460 vehicle crash leads to fire in Blacksburg
BLACKSBURG, Va. (WFXR) — The Blacksburg Police Department (BPD) and emergency personnel responded to a two-vehicle crash that led to a fire on US 460 west in Blacksburg on Saturday morning. Around 11 a.m. on Feb. 11, officers and the Blacksburg Volunteer Fire Department went to US 460 at...
WDBJ7.com
Roanoke City school bus rear-ended on I-581S
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - A Roanoke City school bus was rear-ended at the one ramp to I-581S at Hershberger Rd Thursday morning, according to Roanoke City Public Schools. A spokesperson for the school says two kids were on the bus at the time of the crash and that no one was injured.
WSET
Bedford Co. deputies looking for two wanted individuals
BEDFORD COUNTY, Va. (WSET) — The Bedford County Sheriff's Office is looking for two wanted people. According to their Facebook post, they are looking for Alicia Webster and Bryan Bryant. Deputies said both Webster and Bryant are wanted for a felony and probation violation. Anyone with information on these...
WDBJ7.com
Power restored at Cave Spring High School
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) EARLIER STORY: - A power outage has been reported at Cave Spring High School, according to a robocall from Roanoke County Public Schools. The county says kids are being kept in a safe area with light and they are hoping to get power back soon. The robocall...
wfxrtv.com
Nelson County Sheriff investigates counterfeit money scam in the Lovingston area
NELSON COUNTY, Va. (WFXR) — The Nelson County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a woman in an ongoing counterfeit money investigation that occurred at Walgreens in Bedford on February 4. Deputies say the unidentified woman shown in the pictures below allegedly entered the Walgreens in the Lovingston area...
