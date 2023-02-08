ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Roanoke, VA

Karen Bridges
3d ago

Needs to start from home base some parents prefer other people to watch their children but the children don't have no manners and respect for adults.The end of time is getting closer we are living in the book of Revelations now things is not going to get no better.Satan is building his empire to much sin going on in this world.

WDBJ7.com

One person shot in NW Roanoke, suspect in custody

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - A person was shot and taken to a hospital Saturday night after a shooting in the 2700 block of Massachusetts Ave. NW, according to Roanoke Police. The extent of the injuries has not been released. The shooting was reported at 6:27 p.m. A suspect is in...
ROANOKE, VA
wfxrtv.com

‘Deadly force not excessive’ in Lynchburg officer-involved shooting

LYNCHBURG, Va. (WFXR) — The Commonwealth’s Attorney for the City of Lynchburg has released a statement on the officer-involved shooting that left 31-year-old Aaron Roberts III injured on December 31. In the statement, attorney Bethany Harrison determined that officer J. Foster of the Lynchburg Police Department’s use of...
LYNCHBURG, VA
WFXR

Shots fired between Danville Officer and robbery suspect

DANVILLE, Va. (WFXR) — The Danville Police Department arrested a robbery suspect they say fired shots at officers. On Friday, Feb. 10, 39-year-old Barry Lewis Swanson was taken into custody on the 200 block of Greenwich Circle, after being involved in multiple incidents earlier that day, according to police. Prior to the robbery, Swanson was […]
DANVILLE, VA
WDBJ7.com

Robbery suspect arrested after shootout with Danville Police

DANVILLE, Va. (WDBJ) - Barry Lewis Swanson, 39, was arrested Friday after allegedly crashing a vehicle in the 200 block of Greenwich Circle in Danville while fleeing from police, according to the Danville Police Department. He was then taken to a hospital for treatment. Swanson had been wanted for a...
DANVILLE, VA
WDBJ7.com

Lynchburg officer’s use of deadly force determined justifiable by Commonwealth’s Attorney

LYNCHBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - The Commonwealth’s Attorney for Lynchburg has determined the use of force in a Lynchburg officer involved shooting was justifiable. The shooting happened on December 13 when police reported Aaron Hadley Roberts III, 31, barricaded himself in the attic of a Lynchburg home after multiple law enforcement personnel went to serve outstanding arrest warrants.
LYNCHBURG, VA
WDBJ7.com

Martinsville shooting suspect arrested

MARTINSVILLE, Va. (WDBJ) - A Martinsville man has been arrested after a shooting that took place on Monday, according to the City of Martinsville. 23-year-old Tamarius Martin was charged with malicious wounding, use of a firearm in the commission of a felony and shooting into an occupied building. All of the charges are felonies, according to the city.
MARTINSVILLE, VA
WFXR

Man arrested in Martinsville Fayette Street area shooting

MARTINSVILLE, Va. (WFXR) — The Martinsville Police Department says it has arrested 23-year-old Tamarius Keshun Martin in the shooting incident that left a teen hospitalized on February 6. Around 6:41 p.m. on Monday night, officers responded to reports of a man with a gunshot wound in the Fayette and Spencer Street area. When officers arrived, […]
MARTINSVILLE, VA
WDBJ7.com

Action plan will be developed to try eliminating road deaths in Roanoke

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Creating safer roads was a priority by city council listed in Roanoke’s 2040 plan and a new grant will help them work toward that goal. Williamson Road had eight fatal crashes involving pedestrians between 2016 and 2020. The U.S. Department of Transportation identified it as a historically disadvantaged community.
ROANOKE, VA
WSLS

Night to Shine event held in Salem

SALEM, Va. – For many people, the Night to Shine event is a chance to just enjoy the moment – dancing and fancy wear are common sights at these events nationwide, along with plenty of smiling faces. The Tim Tebow Foundation started Night to Shine as a way...
SALEM, VA
WDBJ7.com

Pittsylvania County man sentenced in Danville shooting death

DANVILLE, Va. (WDBJ) - Khaleel Latwain Rodgers was sentenced Thursday in Danville circuit court for his involvement in the death of 50-year-old Clarence James Martin Jr. Rodgers was charged in connection with the shooting death of Martin on November 17, 2021. He was arrested after turning himself in on January 13, 2022.
DANVILLE, VA
wfxrtv.com

UPDATE: Middle school closed, sheriff’s office involved

UPDATE 2/10 at 1:05 P.M.: (WFXR) — The Clifton Forge Middle School closed on Friday morning after reports of an incident Thursday afternoon. The Alleghany County Sheriff’s Office tells WFXR that it received a report on February 9, that a juvenile had made a list of student names they allegedly intended to harm. As deputies began investigating, they learned the list allegedly came from a student enrolled at the Clifton Forge Middle School.
ALLEGHANY COUNTY, VA
wfxrtv.com

US 460 vehicle crash leads to fire in Blacksburg

BLACKSBURG, Va. (WFXR) — The Blacksburg Police Department (BPD) and emergency personnel responded to a two-vehicle crash that led to a fire on US 460 west in Blacksburg on Saturday morning. Around 11 a.m. on Feb. 11, officers and the Blacksburg Volunteer Fire Department went to US 460 at...
BLACKSBURG, VA
WDBJ7.com

Roanoke City school bus rear-ended on I-581S

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - A Roanoke City school bus was rear-ended at the one ramp to I-581S at Hershberger Rd Thursday morning, according to Roanoke City Public Schools. A spokesperson for the school says two kids were on the bus at the time of the crash and that no one was injured.
ROANOKE, VA
WSET

Bedford Co. deputies looking for two wanted individuals

BEDFORD COUNTY, Va. (WSET) — The Bedford County Sheriff's Office is looking for two wanted people. According to their Facebook post, they are looking for Alicia Webster and Bryan Bryant. Deputies said both Webster and Bryant are wanted for a felony and probation violation. Anyone with information on these...
BEDFORD COUNTY, VA
WDBJ7.com

Power restored at Cave Spring High School

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) EARLIER STORY: - A power outage has been reported at Cave Spring High School, according to a robocall from Roanoke County Public Schools. The county says kids are being kept in a safe area with light and they are hoping to get power back soon. The robocall...
ROANOKE COUNTY, VA

