ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fairborn, OH

Serial Peeping Tom arrested, accused of looking under restroom stalls a local university

By WHIO Staff
WHIO Dayton
WHIO Dayton
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1u3emY_0kgzW3nE00

A serial Peeping Tom with more than a dozen convictions for the same sex crime is in jail again after being accused of doing the same thing, but this time it was at a local university.

Harold Rimblert III, 39, of Harrison Twp., pleaded not guilty this week to new charges of voyeurism and criminal trespass, according to Fairborn Municipal Court Records.

The charges stem from an incident in November 2022 when police were called to Rike Hall at Wright State University when a staff member reported of a man looking under restroom stalls at another staff member.

>> PREVIOUS COVERAGE: I-TEAM: Serial Peeping Tom had over 500 photos of ‘unknown victims,’ voyeurism law change pending

Rimblert was identified on security video from the hall.

“Rimblert is trespassed from the University and has been since June of 2012,” the statement of facts read, noting that he was previously arrested for criminal trespass at the university in 2017.

Rimblert pleaded guilty to voyeurism charges in 2022 in Miamisburg Municipal Court. Then, he had been accused of entering the women’s restroom at the Poelking Lanes on Kingsridge Drive, according to court records. He crawled on the floor while a woman was going to the restroom.

Prior to that, he had been already been convicted more than a dozen times for voyeurism, court records show. His crimes of voyeurism date back to at least 2005. They include incidents in Dayton, Beavercreek, Sugarcreek Twp., Englewood, Kettering, Moraine, Trotwood and Washington Twp., municipal court records show.

>> New policies coming to Dollar General as part of agreement with Ohio AG’s office over pricing issues

News Center 7 previously reported that a search warrant of Rimblert’s phone in August 2021 revealed 24 photos of one of his victims and “over 500 photos of unknown victims.”

Rimblert was arrest last week on the charges. He remains booked in the Greene County Jail on a $10,000 bond.

Court records show he’s set to appear in court on Feb. 16.

Comments / 6

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WDTN

Dayton Police clear crash on US 35 EB in Dayton

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — Police responded to a crash in Dayton on Saturday afternoon. According to Montgomery County Regional Dispatch, authorities were sent to the eastbound lanes on US-35 around 1 p.m. When Dayton Police arrived on scene, they found two vehicles were involved in the crash and an ambulance was called following the crash. […]
DAYTON, OH
YAHOO!

Man accused of fleeing from feds, crashing car near Westwood school arrested

A man accused of fleeing from federal authorities and crashing his vehicle near Gamble Montessori Elementary School in Westwood last week has been arrested, according to the U.S. Marshals Service. John Mackey, 43, was apprehended Thursday afternoon in Mount Adams, according to Charles Sanso, a supervisor with the U.S. Marshals...
CINCINNATI, OH
Fox 19

4 people charged in pandemic unemployment fraud, court records show

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Four suspects were indicted Wednesday in connection with a Pandemic Unemployment Assistance fraud that occurred in 2021, according to the Hamilton County Court of Common Pleas’ initial filing. Donesha Shepard, 30, Nia Beebe, 42, Shaqunia Marie Benion, 31, and Jervonta Tyona Rowland, 26, were allegedly involved...
HAMILTON COUNTY, OH
WDTN

Dayton man sentenced for killing wife in 2019

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — A Dayton man was sentenced to a minimum of 18 years in prison after he was convicted for shooting and killing his wife in April of 2019. On April 14, 2019, officers were called to an apartment on Ryburn Avenue on reports of a shooting. When officers arrived on the scene, […]
DAYTON, OH
WHIO Dayton

WHIO Dayton

Dayton, OH
111K+
Followers
155K+
Post
35M+
Views
ABOUT

WHIO TV Channel 7 is serving the Dayton-Miami Valley Area local coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

 https://www.whio.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy