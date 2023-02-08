Serial Peeping Tom arrested, accused of looking under restroom stalls a local university

A serial Peeping Tom with more than a dozen convictions for the same sex crime is in jail again after being accused of doing the same thing, but this time it was at a local university.

Harold Rimblert III, 39, of Harrison Twp., pleaded not guilty this week to new charges of voyeurism and criminal trespass, according to Fairborn Municipal Court Records.

The charges stem from an incident in November 2022 when police were called to Rike Hall at Wright State University when a staff member reported of a man looking under restroom stalls at another staff member.

Rimblert was identified on security video from the hall.

“Rimblert is trespassed from the University and has been since June of 2012,” the statement of facts read, noting that he was previously arrested for criminal trespass at the university in 2017.

Rimblert pleaded guilty to voyeurism charges in 2022 in Miamisburg Municipal Court. Then, he had been accused of entering the women’s restroom at the Poelking Lanes on Kingsridge Drive, according to court records. He crawled on the floor while a woman was going to the restroom.

Prior to that, he had been already been convicted more than a dozen times for voyeurism, court records show. His crimes of voyeurism date back to at least 2005. They include incidents in Dayton, Beavercreek, Sugarcreek Twp., Englewood, Kettering, Moraine, Trotwood and Washington Twp., municipal court records show.

News Center 7 previously reported that a search warrant of Rimblert’s phone in August 2021 revealed 24 photos of one of his victims and “over 500 photos of unknown victims.”

Rimblert was arrest last week on the charges. He remains booked in the Greene County Jail on a $10,000 bond.

Court records show he’s set to appear in court on Feb. 16.