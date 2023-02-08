ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WPXI Pittsburgh

Disney eliminating 7,000 jobs in cost-cutting measure

By Bob D'Angelo, Cox Media Group National Content Desk
WPXI Pittsburgh
WPXI Pittsburgh
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0bHBmT_0kgzVwqn00

The Walt Disney Company announced on Wednesday that it will be cutting 7,000 jobs worldwide, becoming the latest major company to announce deep cuts in its global workforce.

>> Read more trending news

Disney CEO Bob Iger made the announcement during Wednesday’s first quarter earnings call.

Approximately, 3% of Disney’s approximately 220,0000 workers it employed as of Oct. 1 will be affected, CNBC reported. That includes 166,000 employees in the U.S. and about 54,000 internationally.

The entertainment and media giant added that it would be cutting $5.5 billion in costs, CNBC reported. That will include $3 billion from content excluding sports, with the remaining $2.5 billion coming from non-content cuts.

“While this is necessary to address the challenges we’re facing today, I do not make this decision lightly,” Iger said during the earnings call. “I have enormous respect and appreciation for the talent and dedication of our employees worldwide, and I’m mindful of the personal impact of these changes.”

Disney also announced that it would now be comprised of three divisions. Disney Entertainment will include most of the company’s streaming and media operations, CNBC reported. An ESPN division will include the sports television network and the ESPN+ streaming service, while the third division will concentrate on parks, experiences and products.

The cuts in the workforce come after Disney announced better-than-expected financial results for the first quarter, CNN reported. The company’s revenues rose 8% to $23.5 billion, which was higher than projected figures of $23.4 billion, according to the cable news network.

“After a solid first quarter, we are embarking on a significant transformation, one that will maximize the potential of our world-class creative teams and our unparalleled brands and franchises,” Iger said during the earnings call. “We believe the work we are doing to reshape our company around creativity, while reducing expenses, will lead to sustained growth and profitability for our streaming business, better position us to weather future disruption and global economic challenges, and deliver value for our shareholders.”

Disney shares rose 8% in after-hours trading, The Wall Street Journal reported. The stock closed at $111.78, up 0.1% on the day and 29% year-to-date.

Comments / 0

Related
disneyfoodblog.com

Disney Board Member Salaries Revealed — And They’re Well Over 6 Figures👀

Disney is one of the most closely scrutinized companies in the world. There is constant analysis and commentary on the company’s finances, strategic decisions, leadership, and the content it produces. The Walt Disney Company is run by a Board of Directors elected by shareholders. These board members often have...
The Independent

Elon Musk’s astonishing weekly Tesla salary revealed

Elon Musk banks nearly $12bn of Tesla money in a week, according to reports.The Dow Jones Market Data Group claims Musk added an astonishing $11.98 billion to his wealth in just seven days.Musk holds 423,622,000 Tesla shares and his holdings jumped from $53.87bn on 19 January to $67.89bn, based on the closing price on 26 January.Tesla, which is up 48 per cent since the beginning of 2023, remains the best performer on the Nasdaq 100.According to the company’s latest earnings release, Tesla brought in $24.32bn in revenue in Q4.Click here to sign up for our newsletters. Read More Elon Musk defends himself in lawsuit over Tesla tweetLawyer for Epstein victims says she doesn’t expect Virginia Giuffre to stay silentLondon bollards reveal hidden wartime secret
CNBC

Why Mark Cuban called 'B.S.' on a 'Shark Tank' company that was on track to bring in $14 million last year

After decades as an investor, billionaire Mark Cuban has developed a keen instinct for whether a company's pitch is too good to be true. Cuban put those instincts to work on Friday's episode of ABC's "Shark Tank," when the billionaire told sustainable wellness company Cabinet Health's founders he was suspicious of their lack of profit. Co-founders Russ Gong and Achal Patel told investors their over-the-counter pills, packaged in refillable glass bottles, were projected to bring in $14 million in revenue in 2022.
Inside the Magic

Disney Ride Closed Indefinitely After “Disgraceful” Issue

After complaints from Guests and fans alike, a family-friendly attraction has now shut down in Disney. Much like the other Disney Parks and Resorts, Disneyland Paris is going through a lot of changes. For starters, Guests can head on over to the brand-new Avengers Campus for some thrilling adventures with their favorite Marvel characters like Iron Man, Captain Marvel, and Loki. This land is very similar to the one found in Disneyland California Adventure, though the Paris version features one different ride.
Gizmodo

Amazon Prime Membership Is Reportedly Past Its Prime

Amazon’s prime members plateaued last year according to a Consumer Intelligence Research Partners (CIRP) report released this week. The number of subscribers has been in decline since July of last year, according to the CIRP, which claimed in the first six months of the year, Amazon Prime did not add net new members in the U.S.
Inside the Magic

Disney World Planning Ban That Will Affect All Guests

If you’re planning to visit Walt Disney World Resort anytime soon, you need to know that changes may be on the horizon. Disney World Guests have known the Orlando location as a place that brings magic, and the nostalgia that comes from riding your favorite attractions and enjoying special entertainment offerings is unlike anything you can experience anywhere else.
ORLANDO, FL
WPXI Pittsburgh

WPXI Pittsburgh

Pittsburgh, PA
118K+
Followers
144K+
Post
36M+
Views
ABOUT

WPXI-TV News Pittsburgh is your source for breaking news, investigative stories, weather and sports coverage in Pittsburgh.

 https://www.wpxi.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy