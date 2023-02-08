Policy say human remains found near downtown Calhoun in north Georgia

CALHOUN, Ga. — Calhoun police said human remains were found near downtown Monday.

Police said the remains were found in a small wooded area just off Piedmont Street. Officers were searching the area as part of an investigation into a missing person.

“We have spoken with relatives of a person that has been missing for several months, and we believe we have located and are working with the medical examiner to positively identify the remains.” said Chief Tony Pyle.

Police did not release the name of the person who is missing or say when the victim vanished.

The Georgia Bureau of Investigation is working with Calhoun police to process the scene.