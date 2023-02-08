ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbus, OH

The Spun

C.J. Stroud Has Unfortunate Admission About Ohio State Fans

CJ Stroud will go down as one of the best quarterbacks in Ohio State Buckeyes history. In his two years in Columbus, Stroud threw for over 8,000 yards and 85 touchdowns. Fans will surely remark him as a beloved Buckeye, but he says the fan base had an unusual way of reaching out to him last season. ...
COLUMBUS, OH
The Comeback

Ohio State landed absolutely key transfer player

The Ohio State Buckeyes picked up a commitment from former Ole Miss Rebels cornerback Davison Igninosun out of the transfer portal. And just as head coach Ryan Day prefers, that signing filled a big need for the Buckeyes and turned out to be one of the best transfer portal additions in the entire country. Davison Read more... The post Ohio State landed absolutely key transfer player appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
COLUMBUS, OH
Eleven Warriors

KJ Bolden Remains at the No. 1 Spot While Three New Prospects Make Their First Appearance on Ohio State's Recruiting Board

There’s not much change at the top of the board in the second edition of the 2024 Heat Check, but there’s plenty at the bottom. As always, the criteria when used to select the top 12 for Eleven Warriors’ Ohio State recruiting board editorial is based on many factors, including roster needs for the Buckeyes in future seasons, the caliber of the player and how likely that player is to come to Columbus on National Signing Day.
COLUMBUS, OH
The Spun

Former Ohio State Wide Receiver Has Died At 48

Former Ohio State wide receiver Dimitrious Stanley has passed away after a lengthy battle with cancer. He was 48 years old.  Prior to joining Ohio State's football team, Stanley played at Thomas Worthington High. He was an All-Ohio selection at running back, rushing for 1,537 yards ...
COLUMBUS, OH
The Comeback

CFB world mourns former Ohio State star’s death

The college football world lost one of its own this week as former Ohio State Buckeyes star wide receiver Dimitrious Stanley passed away this week at just 48 years old. The official Ohio State Buckeyes football team Twitter account broke the news that Dimitrious Stanley passed away this week after a long battle with prostate cancer. Read more... The post CFB world mourns former Ohio State star’s death appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
COLUMBUS, OH
The Comeback

Ohio State reveals major recruiting change

Ohio high school football players are the lifeblood of the Ohio State football program. It seems like that goes without saying. However, Buckeyes fans have criticized head coach Ryan Day in recent years for casting too wide of a net. Especially after back-to-back losses to Michigan and a come-from-ahead loss to the Georgia Bulldogs in Read more... The post Ohio State reveals major recruiting change appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
COLUMBUS, OH
Eleven Warriors

Chris Holtmann Says He And Gene Smith Had “An Understanding Months Ago” About the Direction of the Ohio State Men's Basketball Program

Gene Smith gave Chris Holtmann a vote of confidence last week. Despite a disastrous stretch for the Ohio State men's basketball program, the Buckeye athletic director told the Columbus Dispatch that Holtmann is "our coach of the future" and thinks he's doing "an outstanding job." Smith made those comments as...
COLUMBUS, OH
Alina Andras

4 Amazing Burger Places in Ohio

If you live in Ohio and you love trying new restaurants from time to time, here is a list of four amazing burger spots that are known for preparing absolutely delicious food. What do you think about these amazing burger places in Ohio? Have you ever been to any of them before? If you have already tried their food, what was your impression and how would you rate your experience? Did you enjoy the food and the service? What about the atmosphere? Would you recommend other people to visit these burger spots in Ohio if you they happen to live in the area? Feel free to share your honest thoughts in the comment section down below and make sure to include your favorite burger places in Ohio too, so more people can learn about them and even pay them a visit next time they are in the area. If you are a local then even better as we would love to hear your personal recommendations when it comes to eating well in Ohio so definitely leave your suggestions below.
OHIO STATE
Times Gazette

Tournament brackets are set

The brackets are set for the 2023 Ohio High School Athletic Association basketball tournaments. Below is a list of the date, time, location and opponent for all Highland County teams. Records listed were at the time of the tournament drawings:. GIRLS. In Division II, No. 17 seed Hillsboro (3-16) visits...
HIGHLAND COUNTY, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Massey’s Pizza opens 15th central Ohio restaurant

WORTHINGTON, Ohio (WCMH) — Massey’s Pizza has opened its 15th central Ohio location in north Columbus. The chain is now welcoming guests at 7838 Olentangy River Rd. in Worthington’s Olentangy Valley Centre, next to The Hills Market. Massey’s new restaurant launched on Jan. 26 with a ribbon cutting ceremony by the Worthington Area Chamber of […]
WORTHINGTON, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Attempted abduction sparks search for suspect in Madison Township

Madison Township police are investigating an attempted abduction near a Groveport middle school Friday morning. READ MORE: https://nbc4i.co/3YlSvp8. Attempted abduction sparks search for suspect in …. Madison Township police are investigating an attempted abduction near a Groveport middle school Friday morning. READ MORE: https://nbc4i.co/3YlSvp8. Police warn of phone scam on...
COLUMBUS, OH
Washington Examiner

Columbus City Schools sued for public records

(The Center Square) – A Columbus-based policy group sued the largest school district in Ohio after it refused to release public records related to another lawsuit over union dues. As part of The Buckeye Institute’s lawsuit filed on behalf of 10 public employees across the state against the American...
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Del Taco opening fourth Ohio location

MARION, Ohio (WCMH) — The nation’s second-largest Mexican restaurant chain, Del Taco, is opening a fourth location in Ohio. The quick-service restaurant is welcoming guests at 1207 Mt. Vernon Ave. in Marion, joining Del Taco locations in Whitehall, Bellefontaine and Circleville. The Marion restaurant will also serve breakfast from 7 a.m. to 11 a.m. and […]
MARION, OH
columbusunderground.com

Restaurant Review: CM Chicken Delivers in the Search for Delicious Chicken

It’s chicken time. Again. In the never-ending search for delicious chicken, it’s grown painfully evident that there is a fairly obvious stone left unturned: CM Chicken made its Columbus debut back in 2021. The place is not exactly hidden, its first Ohio location set up shop at the busy intersection of Kenny and Henderson. CM Chicken has since branched out to the likes of Pickerington with promises of more stops in Central Ohio.
COLUMBUS, OH
10TV

Columbus Division of Fire mourning loss of 3 firefighters in less than 2 weeks

COLUMBUS, Ohio — In less than two weeks, the Columbus Division of Fire lost three members, all for different reasons. “Unfortunately, I think we have a lot more people out there pretending to be fine than aren't,” said Columbus Fire Fighters Union IAFF Local 67 President Steve Stein. "It's been a tough couple of weeks. It's a real reminder we have a very special job and a very special bond."
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Highest-rated pizza restaurants in Columbus, according to Tripadvisor

There are 350 slices of pizza consumed every second in the United States, and the average American eats pizza at least once a month. Crust, cheese, and sauce: What’s not to love about a good, old-fashioned slice? Pizza has been a staple of the American diet since the late 19th century and was named the fastest-growing segment of casual restaurant chains […]
COLUMBUS, OH
