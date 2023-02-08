Read full article on original website
4 Amazing Burger Places in OhioAlina AndrasOhio State
Wrestling: Injuries cost No. 5 Ohio State in 25-16 loss to No. 8 NebraskaThe LanternLincoln, NE
Former College Football Star Tragically DiesOnlyHomersColumbus, OH
Women’s Ice Hockey: Jarvis records first career goal, No. 1 Buckeyes beat St. Thomas 6-1The LanternColumbus, OH
Men’s Lacrosse: No. 11 Buckeyes take care of Cleveland State 19-12The LanternColumbus, OH
C.J. Stroud Has Unfortunate Admission About Ohio State Fans
CJ Stroud will go down as one of the best quarterbacks in Ohio State Buckeyes history. In his two years in Columbus, Stroud threw for over 8,000 yards and 85 touchdowns. Fans will surely remark him as a beloved Buckeye, but he says the fan base had an unusual way of reaching out to him last season. ...
Ohio State landed absolutely key transfer player
The Ohio State Buckeyes picked up a commitment from former Ole Miss Rebels cornerback Davison Igninosun out of the transfer portal. And just as head coach Ryan Day prefers, that signing filled a big need for the Buckeyes and turned out to be one of the best transfer portal additions in the entire country. Davison Read more... The post Ohio State landed absolutely key transfer player appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Eleven Warriors
KJ Bolden Remains at the No. 1 Spot While Three New Prospects Make Their First Appearance on Ohio State's Recruiting Board
There’s not much change at the top of the board in the second edition of the 2024 Heat Check, but there’s plenty at the bottom. As always, the criteria when used to select the top 12 for Eleven Warriors’ Ohio State recruiting board editorial is based on many factors, including roster needs for the Buckeyes in future seasons, the caliber of the player and how likely that player is to come to Columbus on National Signing Day.
New Ohio State Football Target Palepale Planning First Trip to Columbus
Fast-rising Pennsylvania native along the defensive front has verbal commitment timeline in mind
Former Ohio State Wide Receiver Has Died At 48
Former Ohio State wide receiver Dimitrious Stanley has passed away after a lengthy battle with cancer. He was 48 years old. Prior to joining Ohio State's football team, Stanley played at Thomas Worthington High. He was an All-Ohio selection at running back, rushing for 1,537 yards ...
Ohio State basketball: Gene Smith’s extension to Chris Holtmann looks foolish
The Ohio State basketball team is having the worst season they’ve had in 20 years. Not since the final year of Jim O’Brien’s tenure have the Buckeyes been under .500 this late in the year. Chris Holtmann is certainly hearing the calls from fans for him to be fired.
CFB world mourns former Ohio State star’s death
The college football world lost one of its own this week as former Ohio State Buckeyes star wide receiver Dimitrious Stanley passed away this week at just 48 years old. The official Ohio State Buckeyes football team Twitter account broke the news that Dimitrious Stanley passed away this week after a long battle with prostate cancer. Read more... The post CFB world mourns former Ohio State star’s death appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Ohio State reveals major recruiting change
Ohio high school football players are the lifeblood of the Ohio State football program. It seems like that goes without saying. However, Buckeyes fans have criticized head coach Ryan Day in recent years for casting too wide of a net. Especially after back-to-back losses to Michigan and a come-from-ahead loss to the Georgia Bulldogs in Read more... The post Ohio State reveals major recruiting change appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
ESPN Predicts 2 Big Ten Teams Will Make College Football Playoff
Earlier this year, two Big Ten programs punched their tickets to the College Football Playoff. ESPN analyst Bill Connelly believes both Ohio State and Michigan will run it back this coming season with another trip to the postseason. Connelly predicts that the Buckeyes and Wolverines will join ...
Eleven Warriors
Chris Holtmann Says He And Gene Smith Had “An Understanding Months Ago” About the Direction of the Ohio State Men's Basketball Program
Gene Smith gave Chris Holtmann a vote of confidence last week. Despite a disastrous stretch for the Ohio State men's basketball program, the Buckeye athletic director told the Columbus Dispatch that Holtmann is "our coach of the future" and thinks he's doing "an outstanding job." Smith made those comments as...
4 Amazing Burger Places in Ohio
If you live in Ohio and you love trying new restaurants from time to time, here is a list of four amazing burger spots that are known for preparing absolutely delicious food. What do you think about these amazing burger places in Ohio? Have you ever been to any of them before? If you have already tried their food, what was your impression and how would you rate your experience? Did you enjoy the food and the service? What about the atmosphere? Would you recommend other people to visit these burger spots in Ohio if you they happen to live in the area? Feel free to share your honest thoughts in the comment section down below and make sure to include your favorite burger places in Ohio too, so more people can learn about them and even pay them a visit next time they are in the area. If you are a local then even better as we would love to hear your personal recommendations when it comes to eating well in Ohio so definitely leave your suggestions below.
spectrumnews1.com
From court to the big screen, former Buckeye is gaining new heights in Hollywood
COLUMBUS, Ohio — It's a success story of an Ohio man you don't hear every day. The former Ohio State basketball and track star is gaining new heights in his acting career in Hollywood. Otis Winston has appeared in the films: Greenland, Venom: Let There Be Carnage, and Plane.
Times Gazette
Tournament brackets are set
The brackets are set for the 2023 Ohio High School Athletic Association basketball tournaments. Below is a list of the date, time, location and opponent for all Highland County teams. Records listed were at the time of the tournament drawings:. GIRLS. In Division II, No. 17 seed Hillsboro (3-16) visits...
Massey’s Pizza opens 15th central Ohio restaurant
WORTHINGTON, Ohio (WCMH) — Massey’s Pizza has opened its 15th central Ohio location in north Columbus. The chain is now welcoming guests at 7838 Olentangy River Rd. in Worthington’s Olentangy Valley Centre, next to The Hills Market. Massey’s new restaurant launched on Jan. 26 with a ribbon cutting ceremony by the Worthington Area Chamber of […]
NBC4 Columbus
Attempted abduction sparks search for suspect in Madison Township
Madison Township police are investigating an attempted abduction near a Groveport middle school Friday morning. READ MORE: https://nbc4i.co/3YlSvp8. Attempted abduction sparks search for suspect in …. Madison Township police are investigating an attempted abduction near a Groveport middle school Friday morning. READ MORE: https://nbc4i.co/3YlSvp8. Police warn of phone scam on...
Washington Examiner
Columbus City Schools sued for public records
(The Center Square) – A Columbus-based policy group sued the largest school district in Ohio after it refused to release public records related to another lawsuit over union dues. As part of The Buckeye Institute’s lawsuit filed on behalf of 10 public employees across the state against the American...
Del Taco opening fourth Ohio location
MARION, Ohio (WCMH) — The nation’s second-largest Mexican restaurant chain, Del Taco, is opening a fourth location in Ohio. The quick-service restaurant is welcoming guests at 1207 Mt. Vernon Ave. in Marion, joining Del Taco locations in Whitehall, Bellefontaine and Circleville. The Marion restaurant will also serve breakfast from 7 a.m. to 11 a.m. and […]
columbusunderground.com
Restaurant Review: CM Chicken Delivers in the Search for Delicious Chicken
It’s chicken time. Again. In the never-ending search for delicious chicken, it’s grown painfully evident that there is a fairly obvious stone left unturned: CM Chicken made its Columbus debut back in 2021. The place is not exactly hidden, its first Ohio location set up shop at the busy intersection of Kenny and Henderson. CM Chicken has since branched out to the likes of Pickerington with promises of more stops in Central Ohio.
Columbus Division of Fire mourning loss of 3 firefighters in less than 2 weeks
COLUMBUS, Ohio — In less than two weeks, the Columbus Division of Fire lost three members, all for different reasons. “Unfortunately, I think we have a lot more people out there pretending to be fine than aren't,” said Columbus Fire Fighters Union IAFF Local 67 President Steve Stein. "It's been a tough couple of weeks. It's a real reminder we have a very special job and a very special bond."
Highest-rated pizza restaurants in Columbus, according to Tripadvisor
There are 350 slices of pizza consumed every second in the United States, and the average American eats pizza at least once a month. Crust, cheese, and sauce: What’s not to love about a good, old-fashioned slice? Pizza has been a staple of the American diet since the late 19th century and was named the fastest-growing segment of casual restaurant chains […]
