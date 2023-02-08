The world was introduced to Bethany Hamilton when she was just 13 years old. The Hawaiian-born teen was surfing Tunnels Beach, Kauai when a tiger shark bit off her left arm up to the shoulder. Luckily she survived the attack and was back on the water a month later, determined to keep her dreams alive. She attributes her recovery and determination to her faith in God.

HAWAII STATE ・ 3 DAYS AGO