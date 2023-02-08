ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

ClutchPoints

Patrick Beverley sends heartfelt message to LeBron James, former LA teammates after trade

Patrick Beverley shared a sincere message for his former Lakers teammates and front office after being traded to the Orlando Magic on Thursday ahead of the NBA’s deadline. “Thanks for the Love,” Beverley tweeted on Friday. “Was a pleasure 2 represent the Lakers in any type of Way. Thanks Rob, Thanks Coach Ham and Entire Lakers organization for everything. Finish Strong GANG.”
LOS ANGELES, CA
sportszion.com

Watch: LeBron James’ agent gets jealous watching his girlfriend hug The Rock during Grammy awards

Adele looked stunning in a hugging red gown while attending the Grammy Awards in Los Angeles with her boyfriend Rich Paul on Sunday. The 34-year-old English singer stood out in a red velvet gown with big ruffled sleeves and a plunging neckline at the star-studded awards event hosted downtown at Crypto.com Arena. Rich, 41, accompanied her and looked dashing in a black tuxedo with a bow tie.
LOS ANGELES, CA
The Spun

Sports World Reacts To What Barack Obama Said About LeBron

On Tuesday night, LeBron James officially became the NBA's all-time leading scorer. Roughly 24 hours later, he received a shoutout from former President Barack Obama. Though it shouldn't really surprise any of us given their preexisting relationship, Obama is very proud of James' latest ...
Larry Brown Sports

Patrick Beverley could reunite with former team after buyout

Patrick Beverley was traded to the Orlando Magic on Thursday as part of a deadline deal, but he is likely headed for a reunion with one of his former teams. The Los Angeles Lakers sent Beverley and a second-round pick to Orlando for Mo Bamba. The Magic are a rebuilding team and have little use... The post Patrick Beverley could reunite with former team after buyout appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
People

Michael Jordan's 5 Kids: Everything to Know

Michael Jordan is a father to five kids: Jeffrey, Marcus, Jasmine, Victoria and Ysabel Widely regarded as the greatest basketball player of all time, Michael Jordan has spent decades of time in the spotlight — yet he tends to keep his family life on the private side. The former Chicago Bulls player is a father of five and a grandfather of one. Through his first marriage to Juanita Vanoy, he has three older children: Jeffrey, 34, Marcus, 32, and Jasmine, 30, who are all involved in the business...
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Barry Sanders' Announcement

The football world reacted to a heartfelt message shared by legendary running back Barry Sanders on Friday. "To see fans from all the NFL teams chanting "BARRY" last night was an incredible feeling," the Hall of Famer tweeted. "The love and respect I get to share with all fans is by far my greatest ...
DETROIT, MI
The Spun

Russell Westbrook Reportedly Has 2 Preferred Destinations

Russell Westbrook was traded to the Utah Jazz on Wednesday, but with a buyout likely, the star guard has two potential destinations on his wish list. According to The Athletic's Law Murray, Westbrook has interest in joining either the Los Angeles Clippers or the Miami Heat. Westbrook joining either ...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Larry Brown Sports

Magic Johnson had awkward tweet about Lakers’ trade moves

Magic Johnson the tweeter must have forgotten about Magic Johnson the former NBA executive. The retired Los Angeles Lakers great Johnson went viral this week for a rather awkward tweet about the team’s recent trade moves. He opined that the acquisitions of D’Angelo Russell, Malik Beasley, and Mo Bamba would make the Lakers a playoff... The post Magic Johnson had awkward tweet about Lakers’ trade moves appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
LOS ANGELES, CA
The Spun

Sports World Reacts To Erin Andrews' Honest Husband Admission

On Saturday afternoon, Fox sideline reporter Erin Andrews had an honest admission about her husband, former NHL player Jarrett Stoll. On the latest episode of Calm Down with Erin and Charissa, Andrews revealed that Stoll has an entire drawer in the fridge dedicated to candy bars. No, really. "My ...
SEATTLE, WA
The Spun

Players From 1 NBA Team Campaigning For Russell Westbrook

Earlier this week, the Lakers traded Russell Westbrook to the Jazz. Although he hasn't received a buyout yet, it sounds like the All-Star guard could end up back in Los Angeles.  Following a loss to the Bucks on Friday night, Clippers star Paul George made it known that he'd like to team up ...
LOS ANGELES, CA
