Vinita woman claims son was hospitalized due to apartment conditions, no response from landlord

A Vinita woman said she has tried for weeks to get the landlord of her apartment complex to clean up what the previous tenants left behind.

She said it isn’t trash or old furniture. It’s bed bugs.

Bed bugs and a whole lot of other problems.

“The issue has not been fully resolved,” Kayla Snyder said.

Snyder, who is a single mom, told FOX23 she moved into the Hornet Apartments last December.

“I was never given the chance to walk through before signing all the paperwork,” Snyder said.

She recalled that she smelled something funky, pulled out the fridge and stove and found a gross mess left behind.

MORE: Man arrested for beating up tenant for being short on rent, Tulsa police say

“They were completely covered and encrusted with dead cockroaches, dead mice, dead casings and just a lot of gunk that my son is highly allergic to,” she said.

“They were not going to clean them because they felt they were already cleaned,” she said.

Snyder said she cleans during the day and stays away at night.

“My son, with his health being immuno compromised, we’ve only been able to stay there three days,” she said.

Snyder said her 7-year-old son’s breathing got so bad because of the conditions at the apartment that he is in the hospital. “After being there three nights, he’s been hospitalized, and it’s not good.”

“The feces from the roaches were like inches thick on everything, and I can’t. I can’t have that. My son, with his breathing the way it is, obviously, we’re already in the hospital. If we were to stay there any longer, there’s no telling what could have happened,” she added.

FOX23 reached out to the landlord of the Hornet Apartments, via phone call and Facebook message, to get her side of the story. As of Wednesday afternoon, the landlord hadn’t responded.

“I’ve brought it to her attention multiple times,” Snyder said. “She said if you don’t like what you have then you can just move,” Snyder explained.

With twin baby boys due any day now, Snyder said bringing them home, the condition it’s in currently, just isn’t an option. She said neither is finding a new place to live.

“We have no other way to do anything about moving or getting a different apartment. This is our last resort,” she said.

MORE: Residents speak out about ‘unlivable’ apartment conditions, lack of response from landlord