Rob Gronkowski has high praise for 1 young QB

By Grey Papke
 3 days ago
Nov 28, 2021; Indianapolis, Indiana, USA; Tampa Bay Buccaneers tight end Rob Gronkowski (87 on the sideline in the first half against the Indianapolis Colts at Lucas Oil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-USA TODAY Sports

Rob Gronkowski’s new role as an NFL analyst means he has been able to look around the league a great deal, and he thinks quite highly of one quarterback in particular.

Gronkowski was asked about Chicago Bears quarterback Justin Fields on Tuesday, and the former tight end was clearly a huge fan. He praised Fields as an “absolute beast” and said he would be a franchise quarterback as long as the Bears built around him correctly.

“There is no doubt about that. When I see that guy run, I think he’s the best runner in the whole NFL,” Gronkowski said of Fields, via Josh Schrock of NBC Sports Chicago . “He just looks like a gazelle out there. Just the way he sprints and how he puts the burners on and he’s just flying by defenders, flying by corners. I definitely think he’s a franchise quarterback.”

There may be a hint of hyperbole here, but Gronkowski is obviously a big Fields fan. He is far from alone, as many around the league have noticed how remarkably skilled the young quarterback is.

Fields threw for 2,242 yards and ran for 1,143 more last season with the Bears, accounting for 25 total touchdowns.

The post Rob Gronkowski has high praise for 1 young QB appeared first on Larry Brown Sports .

Comments / 1

