ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fort Mill, SC

School threats have impact on mental health, students say

WSOC Charlotte
WSOC Charlotte
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=48ZKPY_0kgzVcRV00

Students in Fort Mill spoke about the impact school threats are having on their mental health.

RELATED: 2nd student charged after threats made at Fort Mill High School, police say

Numbers obtained by Channel 9 show there were nearly three dozen threats made toward schools in Fort Mill last year alone.

In the video at the top of this webpage, students ask district leaders to take a stronger stance against the threats.

VIDEO: Millions of dollars will help fund building new schools in Fort Mill

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WCNC

Gaston County health leaders identify three priority areas

GASTON COUNTY, N.C. — Health leaders in Gaston County are taking a closer look at some of the factors impacting its residents' well-being. Officials released findings from its community health assessment and announced three areas of need. Gaston County health leaders are now forming groups of key players to...
GASTON COUNTY, NC
WBTV

Monroe K9 officer dies unexpectedly

Parents outraged after video shows teacher shoving, berating son at CMS elementary school. The parents claim that their 11-year-old son was shoved on Tuesday afternoon, but they weren’t aware of the video until yesterday. Suspects in 2021 Lincoln Co. homicide arrested. Updated: 4 hours ago. William McCarter was reported...
CHARLOTTE, NC
cn2.com

Andrew Jackson Middle School Dancing with the Stars this weekend

LANCASTER, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – Andrew Jackson Middle School in Lancaster County is holding a Dancing with the Stars fundraiser. The fun gets underway at 7 PM. The Dancing with the Stars is put on by the Andrew Jackson Middle School Fine Arts Department.
qcnews.com

Catawba County property reevaluations raising eyebrows

As notices went out Friday about the four-year evaluation, county residents are surprised by the rise in rates. County officials are working to respond to the new property values. Catawba County property reevaluations raising eyebrows. As notices went out Friday about the four-year evaluation, county residents are surprised by the...
CATAWBA COUNTY, NC
WBTV

LGBTQ bill for public schools passes NC Senate

Late last year, CMPD Chief Dave Robinson voiced concerns to Charlotte city council about wait times for 911 calls because of staff shortages. When it’s an emergency, timing is everything. That’s what 911 is for. But what if your call isn’t answered in seconds?. Helping others: Local...
CHARLOTTE, NC
WBTV

‘This place is crazy’: Whistleblowers detail fraud, boxes of cash at Charlotte non-profit clinic

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - More whistleblowers are coming forward to detail allegations of fraud and financial mismanagement at CW Williams Community Health Center. WBTV has been investigating the non-profit clinic that serves west Charlotte since October. At the time, federal investigators had recently opened an investigation into the clinic, multiple sources said.
CHARLOTTE, NC
WSOC Charlotte

WSOC Charlotte

Charlotte, NC
128K+
Followers
149K+
Post
33M+
Views
ABOUT

WSOC-TV Channel 9 Eyewitness News is covering the Carolinas with local news, sports, weather, and traffic you can count on.

 https://www.wsoctv.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy