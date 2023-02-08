47 unique items can now be checked out of Nashville Public Library

You can now borrow everyday items like bakeware, health and fitness equipment, and tools from the Nashville Public Library.

"Maybe you've got a party and you just need some extra cake pans, or maybe you're seeing what this CrossFit thing is all about and you just need a kettlebell to see if you like it and you don't want to buy it. That's the whole point of the collection," said Ed Brown.

The library launched the Library of Things collection on Tuesday. It includes 47 unique items.

Borrowing something in the collection is similar to borrowing a book. Items can be checked out for 3 weeks and kept longer if there aren't any holds. You can borrow up to two Library of Things items at one time.

The library's novel idea is exciting for library-goers. Already, there are more than 100 holds on items.

"The library is a great resource as it is, but this — the incorporation of things — it's providing even more enrichment to the community," said Damian Crawford, a visitor to the downtown branch.

The items are stored at the downtown branch but can be sent to other branches to be picked up. Items have to be returned to circulation desks. They cannot be put in the book drops. Borrowers will be billed if things are returned broken or not returned at all.

The library could add to the collection over time, and it welcomes requests. Requests can be submitted on the library's website through the same process book requests are made.