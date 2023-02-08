ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Vestal, NY

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
FOX 40 News WICZ TV

Norwich Boys Basketball Handles Vestal

The Norwich Purple Tornado came out with a 62-41 victory over the Vestal Golden Bears on the road. Steven Dowdall recorded 16 points, while Jerell Stokes added 13.
NORWICH, NY
FOX 40 News WICZ TV

100 Years Ago: February 10, 2023

100 Years Ago is brought to you by the Kilmer Mansion. 100 years ago today, the Bethel A.M.E. Church on Susquehanna Street is making plans to celebrate its anniversary this month. The church was established on February 25th, 1829. With the low temperatures we’ve had recently, all the local ice...
BINGHAMTON, NY
FOX 40 News WICZ TV

New York State Police Looking for Missing Nineveh Woman

New York State Police are looking for a woman missing out of Nineveh, Broome County. State Police are looking for 21-year-old Judy A. Benjamin. She was last seen on Sunday, February 5th at her Thorn Hill Road residence in Nineveh. She is listed as 5'4, weighing approximately 100 pounds and...
NINEVEH, NY
FOX 40 News WICZ TV

Police Seize Handguns in Search Warrant of Binghamton Residence

The Broome County Special Investigations Unit with the help of Binghamton Metro S.W.A.T. seize handguns in a search warrant at a Binghamton residence. The task force notes on February 9, 2023 officers executed a search warrant at 21 Mather Street in Binghamton. As a result officers recovered:. •One loaded 9mm...
BINGHAMTON, NY
FOX 40 News WICZ TV

Rifle Among Items Stolen from Truck in Barker

Several items, including a rifle, were stolen from a pickup truck last weekend in the Town of Barker. The Broome County Sheriff's Office says the theft occurred between 9 p.m. and 11:30 p.m. on Saturday, February 4th. The items were stolen out of an unlocked truck in the area of Route 79 and Alexander Road.
BARKER, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy