Boise County, ID

Free classes available for those looking to "Kick the Habit"

By KIVI Staff
Idaho News 6
Idaho News 6
 3 days ago
Central District Health is offering free tobacco, vaping and nicotine cessation classes for those looking to quit in Ada, Elmore, Boise and Valley counties.

Classes are available online and in-person at several locations in the area as part of the "Kick it Idaho" campaign, supported by the Idaho Tobacco Millennium funds.

“Quitting nicotine is the single biggest improvement you can make in your health and the health of your family. If you are ready to quit or just thinking about it, sign up or give us a call,” said Mindy Curran, CDH health policy analyst & tobacco cessation coordinator.

Classes are available to adults and teens in four weekly sessions, where participants receive the tools and support they need to successfully quit tobacco, vaping or nicotine use.

Classes are two hours each and new classes are offered every month.

In-person locations and session information is available at KickitIdaho.com .

The next scheduled online sessions have start dates of

  • Friday, February 10
  • Wednesday, February 15
  • Monday, March 6

Those interested can register online at KickitIdaho.com .

Classes teach quitting techniques and therapies, skills for coping with cravings, stress management tools, benefits of being nicotine-free, and offer group support.

Participants receive free nicotine replacement therapy (patches, gum, or lozenges).

For more information, visit KickitIdaho.com .

