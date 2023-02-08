Read full article on original website
Related
CNBC
Affirm cuts 19% of workforce; shares tank on earnings miss
Affirm announced its cutting 19% of its workforce. Shares fell as it reported second quarter earnings that fell below analyst estimates on both the top and bottom lines. The layoffs are effective Wednesday, Founder and CEO Max Levchin said. announced it's cutting 19% of its workforce Wednesday. The news came...
Annaly Capital Management (NLY) Q4 2022 Earnings Call Transcript
NLY earnings call for the period ending December 31, 2022.
defenseworld.net
B. Riley Analysts Lower Earnings Estimates for Oaktree Specialty Lending Co. (NASDAQ:OCSL)
Oaktree Specialty Lending Co. (NASDAQ:OCSL – Get Rating) – Research analysts at B. Riley dropped their Q3 2023 earnings estimates for shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending in a research report issued on Wednesday, February 8th. B. Riley analyst B. Rowe now anticipates that the credit services provider will post earnings of $0.61 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.62. B. Riley currently has a “Buy” rating and a $22.50 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Oaktree Specialty Lending’s current full-year earnings is $2.44 per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for Oaktree Specialty Lending’s FY2023 earnings at $2.44 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $2.51 EPS.
Benzinga
Coach Parent Tapestry Gains On Q2 Bottom-Line Beat, FY23 EPS Outlook Boost
Tapestry Inc TPR, the New York-based house of lifestyle brands consisting of Coach, Kate Spade, and Stuart Weitzman, reported a second-quarter FY23 sales decline of 5% year-on-year to $2.025 billion, marginally missing the analyst consensus of $2.03 billion. Adjusted EPS of $1.33 beat the analyst consensus of $1.27. Gross profit...
kalkinemedia.com
Solaredge Technologies Inc <SEDG.O>: Profits of $1.56 per share anticipated for fourth quarter
11 February 2023 12:24 a.m. All figures in US dollars. Solaredge Technologies Inc is expected to show an increase in its fourth quarter earnings to $1.56 per share according to the mean Refinitiv estimate from twenty analysts. Wall Street expects results to range from $1.11 to $2.01 per share. RECOMMENDATIONS * The consensus recommendation for the company is "Buy". This includes seven "Strong Buy", seventeen "Buy", six "Hold". * The average consensus recommendation for the renewable energy equipment & services peer group is also "Buy". FORECAST CHANGES * Twenty five analysts are currently providing Refinitiv with estimates. * In the last week one analyst has revised an earnings estimate upward and there have been no negative earnings revisions. There were no changes to the number of estimates. * In the last four weeks the earnings per share estimate has risen by 2.82 percent from $1.52. Estimates ranged from a high of $1.89 to a low of $1.11. There has been no changes to the number of estimates. * The StarMine predicted earnings surprise is too low to be considered statistically significant. Predicted revenue surprise is too low to be significant. * The average price target from the twenty five analysts providing estimates is $352.95. YEAR OVER YEAR * The company is expected to report a rise in revenue to $879.23 million from $551.92 million in the same quarter last year.The company's guidance on November 7 2022, for the period ended December 31, was for revenue between $855 million and $885 million. * The current quarter consensus estimate of $1.56 per share implies a gain of 41.65 percent from the same quarter last year when the company reported $1.1 per share. The company's guidance on November 7 2022 for the period ended December 31 was for Earnings before Interest and Taxes between $115 million and $135 million. The company's guidance on November 7 2022 for the period ended December 31 was for gross profit margin between $27 and $30. * Previous quarterly performance (using preferred earnings measure) QUARTER ENDING ESTIMATE ACTUAL BEAT, MET, MISSED Sep. 30 2022 1.44 0.91 Missed Jun. 30 2022 1.39 0.95 Missed Mar. 31 2022 1.27 1.20 Missed Dec. 31 2021 1.31 1.10 Missed This summary was machine generated from Refinitiv data February 11 at 12:24 a.m..
3 Must-Have Dividend Stocks for 2023
January’s robust job report is raising concerns about how long the Fed will keep interest rates high. Market experts are now expecting a higher terminal interest rate. As uncertainty clouds...
News Corp plans job cuts, misses estimates for earnings
Feb 9 (Reuters) - News Corp (NWSA.O) said on Thursday that it would cut 5% of its workforce, or 1,250 jobs, after the media conglomerate fell short of quarterly Wall Street estimates for profit and revenue, hurt by declines across its businesses including news.
2 Fast-Growing Stocks to Buy Now and Hold for the Long Term
In response to the inflow of favorable macro data and the Fed's moderating rate hikes, investor optimism rekindled. This might aid growth stocks to stage a solid recovery in the...
3 Dividend Stocks That Will Hold Up No Matter the Market Conditions
These stocks could boost your portfolio in bear markets and bull markets.
Motley Fool
2 Stocks That Could Soar 38% to 42% In 2023, According to Wall Street
E-commerce and the gig economy are two industries set to thrive in the years ahead. Etsy is seeing incredible growth from pre-pandemic levels. Fiverr is investing in platform initiatives that will attract more buyers and sellers over the long term. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ...
It's Not Too Late to Buy This Powerhouse Dividend Stock
Life Storage keeps growing its portfolio and its payouts.
Ford 4Q profit drops 90%, CEO pledges better execution
Ford Motor Co.'s fourth-quarter net income fell 90% from a year earlier as shortages of computer chips and other parts slowed factories and cut vehicle sales.
Motley Fool
3 High-Yield Dividend Stocks With 34% to 59% Upside In 2023, According to Wall Street
Investors commonly turn to dividend stocks when the broader market hits a rough patch. Three supercharged income stocks, with yields up to 13%, offer significant upside this year, based on the high-water price targets of select analysts. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley...
2 Dividend Stocks to Buy in 2023 for a Stable Income Stream
Although the Fed is expected to go slow with rate hikes, they are not expected to end anytime soon. Moreover, the possibility of a recession cannot be ruled out yet....
KKR’s Q4 earnings beat analyst estimates
Global fund manager KKR said a surge in management fees, assets under management, and new business growth in its insurance subsidiary, boosted fourth earnings that vastly blew past Wall Street estimates. The corporation announced after tax earnings per share of $0.92, exceeding analyst estimates by $0.08 per share. Management fees,...
Motley Fool
3 High-Growth Stocks That Could Soar
Chewy is raising prices and winning more customers. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.
Benzinga
These 3 Energy Stocks With Over 5% Dividend Yields Are Recommended By Benzinga's Most Accurate Analysts
During times of turbulence and uncertainty in the markets, many investors turn to dividend-yielding stocks. These are often companies that have high free cash flows and reward shareholders with a high dividend payout. Benzinga readers can review the latest analyst takes on their favorite stocks by visiting our Analyst Stock...
defenseworld.net
Jump Financial LLC Purchases Shares of 1,600 CorVel Co. (NASDAQ:CRVL)
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Castle Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CorVel in the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CorVel in the second quarter valued at about $34,000. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CorVel in the third quarter valued at about $39,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its position in shares of CorVel by 327.6% in the second quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 325 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Venture Visionary Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CorVel in the second quarter valued at about $55,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.75% of the company’s stock.
Motley Fool
After a Long Layoff, These Dividend Stocks Are Getting Back to Growth
AvalonBay Communities is increasing its dividend for the first time since the pandemic started. Public Storage recently gave its investors their first raise since 2016. With the potential to continue boosting their payouts, these dividend stocks could outperform in the coming years. You’re reading a free article with opinions that...
NASDAQ
Vanguard Group Updates Holdings in Brightcove (BCOV)
Fintel reports that Vanguard Group has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 2.80MM shares of Brightcove Inc (BCOV). This represents 6.64% of the company. In their previous filing dated February 9, 2022 they reported 2.78MM shares and 6.77% of the company, an increase in shares of 0.54% and a decrease in total ownership of 0.13% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).
Comments / 0