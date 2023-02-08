ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas City, MO

Recipes from Chiefs, Eagles stadiums for Super Bowl LVII

By Heidi Schmidt
KSN News
KSN News
 3 days ago

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (WDAF) — It’s now easier than ever for fans to add a little Kansas City or Philly flavor to a Super Bowl party.

Aramark Chefs who create food for fans at both Arrowhead Stadium and Lincoln Financial Field share two of their favorites.

“We are excited to highlight some of the unique offerings from the 2022 NFL season and hope that fans have fun re-creating these dishes for their Super Bowl party menus,” Erin Wishon, Aramark Senior Executive Chef, said.

Kansas City barbecue gets shout-out at Super Bowl LVII

Arrowhead’s DORITOS Empanadas with Avocado Crema

DORITOS Empanadas (Courtesy: Aramark)

Ingredients for the empanadas:

  • Empanada wraps – 12
  • Ground beef – 1 pound
  • Diced yellow onions – ½ cup
  • Taco seasoning – 3 tablespoons
  • Crushed DORITOS – 4 ounces
  • Shredded cheddar cheese – 1 cup
  • Egg wash:
    • Egg – 1
    • Water – 2 tablespoons

Ingredients for the avocado crema:

  • Smashed avocado – 1 each
  • Sour cream – 1 cup
  • Lime juice – 2 tablespoons
  • Salt and pepper to taste

Directions:

  1. Sweat onions, then add ground beef
  2. Cook until beef is brown and reaches 165°F
  3. Drain fat off of beef, then add ½ cup water and taco seasoning
  4. Stir in 2 tablespoons of crushed DORITOS and all of the cheddar cheese
  5. Lay out empanada shells and brush with egg wash
  6. Place 2 tablespoons of beef filling in the middle of each shell and fold over to close
  7. Lightly press the edges with your fingertips or a fork to seal the empanada
  8. Bake or fry until golden
  9. Drain, brush with egg wash, then dip in remaining crushed Doritos and fry until crispy
  10. Enjoy!
Chiefs season ticket holder will spend 85th birthday at Super Bowl

The LINC’s Philly Jawns

Philly Jawns (Courtesy: Aramark)

Ingredients for LINC’s Philly Jawns (yields 5 croquettes):

  • Caramel Macchiato Beef Brisket – 3.25 ounces
  • Monterey Jack Cheese – 1 ounce
  • Onion, small dice – ½ ounce
  • Parsley, chopped – ¼ ounce
  • Rice Flour – ½ ounce
  • Egg – 1 each
  • Pretzel Panko – 2 ounces

Ingredients for Caramel Macchiato Brisket (yields 8 pounds):

  • Beef brisket – 12 pounds
  • Caramel Macchiato Dunkin Cereal – 11 ounces
  • Coffee espresso powder – 4 ounces
  • Unsalted caramel – 4 ounces
  • Kosher salt – 2 ounces
  • Cherry wood – 1 log

Ingredients for pretzel panko (yields 16 ounces):

  • Rold Gold Tiny Twist Pretzel – 8 ounces
  • Panko breadcrumbs – 8 ounces

Ingredients for Rita’s Black Cherry BBQ (yields 1 gallon):

  • Jalapenos -1 each
  • Garlic clove – 1 each
  • Yellow onion – ½ each
  • Ketchup – 32 fluid ounces
  • Apple cider vinegar – 6 fluid ounces
  • Worcestershire sauce – 1 fluid ounce
  • Ground mustard – ¼ ounces
  • Chili powder – ½ ounces
  • Honey 4 ounces
  • Bourbon – 1 ounce
  • Hot sauce – ½ ounces
  • Kosher salt – ½ ounces
  • Black pepper – ¼ ounces
  • Rita’s Black Cherry Water Ice – 48 fluid ounces
  • Hank’s Black Cherry Soda – 24 fluid ounces
  • Blended oil – 1 fluid ounce

Directions for caramel macchiato brisket:

  1. Take caramel macchiato cereal and crush it until fine
  2. Add espresso powder and unsalted caramel
  3. Take the wood and soak it in water 1–2 hours in advance of smoking to reduce burning
  4. Season brisket with the cereal mixture
  5. Let rest for 12-24 hours before smoking
  6. Place brisket inside of the smoker, fat side up, add the wood and smoke at 225°F for 12-16 hours or until it has an internal temperature of 205°F
  7. Remove brisket and let rest for 3-4 hours, then chop until finely shredded
  8. Reserve in refrigerator until needed

Directions for pretzel panko:

  1. Pulse pretzels in a food processor until finely chopped
  2. Add panko to mix and set aside until needed

Directions for LINC’s Philly Jawns:

  1. Take eggs and whisk them until incorporated, then place in refrigerator.
  2. Put rice flour into a large bowl, and set aside
  3. Put pretzel panko into a large bowl, and set aside
  4. Grate the jack cheese and fold it into the chopped brisket
  5. Add onion and chopped parsley, and fold into the brisket cheese mixture
  6. Take the mixture, form it into croquettes and place them on a parchment-lined plate
  7. Place in freezer
  8. Once partially frozen, bread each croquette: Roll in rice flour, dip in egg mixture, and toss in panko pretzel crumbs until fully coated
  9. Place back on parchment lined plate and place in freezer until needed
  10. Once needed, pull 24 hours in advance

Directions for Rita’s Black Cherry BBQ:

  1. Add blended oil in a large pot and add onion, jalapeno, and garlic
  2. Stir for 2 minutes
  3. Add bourbon and deglaze
  4. Add the rest of the ingredients and stir until evenly combined
  5. Bring to a boil and then reduce to a simmer and cook for 20 -25 minutes
  6. Adjust seasoning as necessary
  7. Blend the sauce with a blender until smooth
  8. Reserve until needed

Assembly:

  1. Fry the Philly Jawns for 2 minutes at 350°F
  2. Place on a towel to dry
  3. Serve with Rita’s Black Cherry BBQ Sauce
  4. Enjoy!
