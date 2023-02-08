Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Florida Gators Highlight NCAA CrisisAron SolomonGainesville, FL
More DeSantis Controversy As He Names Major Donor to UF BoardAsh JurbergFlorida State
That Coffee You Got at Opus, May Not be What You Think it is.Matthew C. WoodruffGainesville, FL
Keystone Heights man faces second-degree murder charges, deputies sayZoey FieldsKeystone Heights, FL
Stand Up and Holler for the Gator Nation and Get a Free Shirt.Matthew C. WoodruffGainesville, FL
WCJB
People gathered for 37th annual ‘Heart ball’ gala
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - More than 150 people gathered at the Hilton conference center for the 37th annual “Heart ball” gala. Members of the “American heart association” invited people in the community to celebrate those who promoted better heart health in the Gainesville community. According to...
alachuachronicle.com
Photos and videos: Steve Spurrier Way unveiled at Celebration Pointe
GAINESVILLE, Fla. – A host of dignitaries and key figures in Steve Spurrier’s career as the Head Ball Coach of the Florida Gators joined Spurrier and his family to unveil Steve Spurrier Way at Celebration Pointe on February 10. A pep band from the University of Florida was...
WCJB
“What’s up” with K-Country 2/10
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Mardi Gras is upon us, along with some other North Central Florida events. This is what you missed in our morning chat with K-Country!
alachuachronicle.com
School board explains calendar changes for 2023-24 school year
ALACHUA COUNTY, Fla. – The Alachua County School Board approved the 2023-2024 school calendar during the February 7 school board meeting, where the motion to adopt the calendar was passed 4-0, with Member Sarah Rockwell absent. Before the vote took place, Chair Tina Certain asked Jennie Wise, who is...
WCJB
‘This is history’: Stephen Foster Elementary hosts Black History Month presentation
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Stephen Foster Elementary school leaders hosted a “Remembering the History of Great People” presentation. The outreach event was put on by the Concrete Rose and the Real Rosewood Foundation. “One of the goals for our group is to educate them mainly on our history...
WCJB
Keira Grace Foundation supporters will celebrate Share the Cure Annual Gala
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - The Keira Grace Foundation was founded in 2004 by Michael and Eileen Lauzardo. The non-profit raises money for children with cancer in Latin America. The annual Share the Cure Gala will be Saturday, February 11th at Santa Fe River Ranch. Visit the foundation website for opportunities...
WCJB
Gainesville and Ocala hosts Black History Month celebrations
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Residents in Ocala and Gainesville can take part in two different Black History Month celebrations on Thursday. The Concrete Rose Foundation and the Real Rosewood Foundation are partnering for this event. Topics such as Rosewood history and influential black women in history will be featured. The...
WCJB
A pair of perfect 10.0′s deliver another win for UF gymnastics over Missouri
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - It was the Gators 17th annual “Link for Pink” night at the O’Connell Center. As the No. 3 Florida gymnastics team knocked off No. 15 Missouri, 198.350 - 196.625. The Gators score was the second highest of the nation. The night started with...
WCJB
Wastewater infrastructure in North Central Florida to receive part of $240 million grant
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Wastewater infrastructure projects in North Central Florida are receiving funding as part of a $240 million push for environmental protection. Governor Ron DeSantis awarded the money through the Wastewater Grant Program, which will help to support 36 wastewater projects in Florida. That includes Gainesville, which is...
WCJB
P.K. Yonge girls advance to soccer regional final, defeating FSU High, 3-0
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Chloe Westbrooks scored twice, and Faith Hardy delivered a goal and an assist to help the P.K Yonge girls soccer team past FSU High on Friday, 3-0 in the Class 3A region semifinals. With the victory, the top-seeded Blue Wave (14-4-1) advance to a region title game on Tuesday, which they will host.
WCJB
Thornebrook Gallery closing after 41 years
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - The Thornebrook Gallery is closing next Saturday, February 18th. It’s been a hub of artisan jewelry, crafts, fine art, and picture frames. Owner, David Arrighi, opened the gallery when he graduated from UF in 1980. “I don’t bring anything into this gallery that I don’t...
WCJB
High Springs ice cream shop owner hosts fundraiser for boy battling genetic disorder
HIGH SPRINGS, Fla. (WCJB) - Angela Wilcox is the owner of the “Florida creamery ice cream shop” in High Springs. She started a fundraiser to help a long-time customer, Harley Castrol, who is battling cystic fibrosis. He is currently at a hospital in Orlando waiting on a liver transplant.
Why you (maybe) shouldn't camp at this terrifying site in Astor, Florida
I’m not sure why my friend and I have been on this weird Florida camping kick ever since I arrived in Orlando, but we’ve had an obsession with finding the perfect place to go on a camping trip for almost two years now.
WCJB
WSPP staff talk completed projects, upcoming ones
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Gainesville residents’ taxes dollars can be directly seen in parks projects that are being improved. Wild Spaces Public Places staff presented during the Gainesville City Commission’s general policy meeting Thursday. One of the projects that is nearly completed is the playground at Albert Massey...
visitgainesville.com
What’s Good in Gainesville and Alachua County, February 9-15, 2023
This Valentine’s Day weekend, pass the languages of love test with What’s Good! Follow the trail of 💗emojis and discover ways to spend quality time with your loved ones or find gift ideas for that special someone. Be sure to visit our specially curated Visit Gainesville, Alachua County webpage for 7 Fun Ways to Celebrate Love and Friendship in Gainesville and Alachua County.
WCJB
Hawthorne Cafe raises money for local 5-year-old burn survivor
HAWTHORNE, Fla. (WCJB) - 5-year-old Nathan Scott is now recovering in Texas. The boy sustained burns over a large part of his body on Christmas Eve. In honor of Burn Awareness Week and to help the Scott family with expenses, the owners of the Hawthorne Cafe set up ‘Nathan’s Corner’.
alachuachronicle.com
“Insider” report details how DEI is embedded into every department at UF
GAINESVILLE, Fla. – A report on Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion (DEI) and Critical Race Theory (CRT) initiatives at the University of Florida provided to Alachua Chronicle by a UF “insider” describes a number of programs and positions, many of which were not reported by the university in response to a request from the governor for information about the expenditure of state resources on programs and initiatives related to DEI and CRT in state colleges and universities.
Marion’s Teacher of the Year
Ocala Springs Elementary’s first-grade language students trickle into a colorful and well-ordered language arts classroom. Their teacher, Lindsey Bigelow, stands at the door and greets each of them with a good morning, and they provide a salutation in return or a special greeting unique just to them. One girl...
WCJB
Former Florida Gators OL Kaleb Boateng dies at student housing apartment complex
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - A former Florida Gators offensive lineman died suddenly on Thursday at a student housing apartment complex in Gainesville. Social media tributes are acknowledging the death of the walk-on player Kaleb Boateng, an offensive lineman. Boateng was a member of the Florida team in 2021 after transferring from Clemson.
WCJB
Boys H.S. Basketball: Buzzer-beater carries Hawthorne past Newberry for district title
(WCJB) -District championship night in boys high school basketball delivered some fantastic finishes on Friday, including the Class 1A-District 6 title bout between Hawthorne and Newberry. The Hornets’ Isaac Taplis scored on a game-winning putback as time ran out to give Hawthorne (9-6) the win. Both schools should be safely in the region tournament.
