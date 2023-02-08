ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gainesville, FL

WCJB

People gathered for 37th annual ‘Heart ball’ gala

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - More than 150 people gathered at the Hilton conference center for the 37th annual “Heart ball” gala. Members of the “American heart association” invited people in the community to celebrate those who promoted better heart health in the Gainesville community. According to...
GAINESVILLE, FL
alachuachronicle.com

School board explains calendar changes for 2023-24 school year

ALACHUA COUNTY, Fla. – The Alachua County School Board approved the 2023-2024 school calendar during the February 7 school board meeting, where the motion to adopt the calendar was passed 4-0, with Member Sarah Rockwell absent. Before the vote took place, Chair Tina Certain asked Jennie Wise, who is...
ALACHUA COUNTY, FL
WCJB

Gainesville and Ocala hosts Black History Month celebrations

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Residents in Ocala and Gainesville can take part in two different Black History Month celebrations on Thursday. The Concrete Rose Foundation and the Real Rosewood Foundation are partnering for this event. Topics such as Rosewood history and influential black women in history will be featured. The...
GAINESVILLE, FL
WCJB

P.K. Yonge girls advance to soccer regional final, defeating FSU High, 3-0

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Chloe Westbrooks scored twice, and Faith Hardy delivered a goal and an assist to help the P.K Yonge girls soccer team past FSU High on Friday, 3-0 in the Class 3A region semifinals. With the victory, the top-seeded Blue Wave (14-4-1) advance to a region title game on Tuesday, which they will host.
GAINESVILLE, FL
WCJB

Thornebrook Gallery closing after 41 years

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - The Thornebrook Gallery is closing next Saturday, February 18th. It’s been a hub of artisan jewelry, crafts, fine art, and picture frames. Owner, David Arrighi, opened the gallery when he graduated from UF in 1980. “I don’t bring anything into this gallery that I don’t...
GAINESVILLE, FL
WCJB

WSPP staff talk completed projects, upcoming ones

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Gainesville residents’ taxes dollars can be directly seen in parks projects that are being improved. Wild Spaces Public Places staff presented during the Gainesville City Commission’s general policy meeting Thursday. One of the projects that is nearly completed is the playground at Albert Massey...
GAINESVILLE, FL
visitgainesville.com

What’s Good in Gainesville and Alachua County, February 9-15, 2023

This Valentine’s Day weekend, pass the languages of love test with What’s Good! Follow the trail of 💗emojis and discover ways to spend quality time with your loved ones or find gift ideas for that special someone. Be sure to visit our specially curated Visit Gainesville, Alachua County webpage for 7 Fun Ways to Celebrate Love and Friendship in Gainesville and Alachua County.
GAINESVILLE, FL
WCJB

Hawthorne Cafe raises money for local 5-year-old burn survivor

HAWTHORNE, Fla. (WCJB) - 5-year-old Nathan Scott is now recovering in Texas. The boy sustained burns over a large part of his body on Christmas Eve. In honor of Burn Awareness Week and to help the Scott family with expenses, the owners of the Hawthorne Cafe set up ‘Nathan’s Corner’.
HAWTHORNE, FL
alachuachronicle.com

“Insider” report details how DEI is embedded into every department at UF

GAINESVILLE, Fla. – A report on Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion (DEI) and Critical Race Theory (CRT) initiatives at the University of Florida provided to Alachua Chronicle by a UF “insider” describes a number of programs and positions, many of which were not reported by the university in response to a request from the governor for information about the expenditure of state resources on programs and initiatives related to DEI and CRT in state colleges and universities.
GAINESVILLE, FL
Ocala Gazette

Marion’s Teacher of the Year

Ocala Springs Elementary’s first-grade language students trickle into a colorful and well-ordered language arts classroom. Their teacher, Lindsey Bigelow, stands at the door and greets each of them with a good morning, and they provide a salutation in return or a special greeting unique just to them. One girl...
MARION COUNTY, FL

