Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Walmart Unexpectedly Announces the Permanent Closing of a Sixth Location, Following Five Closures Announced This WeekJoel EisenbergTampa, FL
Hometown hero Ronde Barber inducted into the Pro Football Hall of FameCheryl E PrestonRoanoke, VA
With Republican Leaders, Biden is traveling to Florida with a new political challenger.GodwinFlorida State
8 Florida Restaurants were Recently Named Among the Most Romantic in America. But Prices Arguably Aren't Cheap.L. CaneTampa, FL
Florida witness reports lights appearing and disappearing overheadRoger MarshFlorida State
Related
Safety Harbor Connect
Folly Farm is Expanding Again
The public park in northwest Safety Harbor will add a new facility and more programs. Ever since George Weiss donated a portion of Folly Farm, a 10-acre patch of greenspace located in northwest Safety Harbor, to the city in 2014, the generous philanthropist has worked with officials to transform the property into a picturesque public park with a slew of family friendly attractions, including a butterfly garden, nature trail, a gazebo and fire pit, to name a few. During the ensuing decade, the city hosted a number of events on the land, and it purchased a private residence on the east side of the property that was converted into the leisure services department headquarters a couple of years ago.
First market in downtown Lakeland set to open
Santana has been running Divicious Deli and Coffee Shop for about a decade downtown. Next door to it, she is opening Bodega Market.
Florida Strawberry Festival Announces FREE Special Sensory-Considerate Day
A place that may typically be overwhelming for the neurodivergent family and friends in your life is officially crafting a special space for them to enjoy a day of fun and one of the Sunshine State's favorite fruits. Plant City's Florida Strawberry Festival took to social media 9 hours ago with the announcement, dubbing the unique effort Special Smiles Day — and an extra little perk is in store for the first 1000 Special Smiles Visitors through the gate.
Landmark Searstown Mosaic Mural Uncovered
Some old friends have returned to the former Searstown Shopping Center. One of the large mosaic murals by artist John Garth that adorned the north entrance to Save A Lot – and for decades before that, a Publix store – has been released from a layer of acrylic paint to reveal its bucolic scene of people gathering, selling and buying fresh produce, dairy and meat.
New development to break ground near Lake Wire
A new retail and housing development coming downtown west has been approved by the board of the Lakeland Downtown Development Authority.
Hillsborough County To Hold Shred Fest 2023 On March 4
HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. – Get ready for drive-thru spring cleaning to help prevent identity theft. Hillsborough County Consumer & Veterans Services will host Shred Fest 2023 on Saturday, March 4, from 9 -11 a.m. at Veterans Memorial Park, 3602 U.S. Hwy. 301 N., Tampa, FL
Woman struck by train while crossing tracks in Plant City
A woman attempting to cross the railroad tracks on Maryland Avenue just south of Baker Street was struck and killed by an Amtrak train Friday, authorities said.
Mysuncoast.com
Police announce alcohol policy for Bradenton Area River Regatta
BRADENTON, Fla. (WWSB) - Bradenton Police have announced a new alcohol policy for the 2023 Bradenton Area River Regatta. This year, you may drink alcohol along the Riverwalk. You can also bring coolers, although they may be subject to searches. The Florida Department of Transportation does not allow you to...
New Ice Cream Spot to Open in Winter Haven
Little is known yet about the upcoming ice cream shop, called Wish Upon an Ice Cream Cone
suncoastnews.com
Pulte buys 253 acres in Spring Hill for homes
SPRING HILL – Pulte Homes has closed on more than 253 acres of land in the Hernando County community of Spring Hill to build a master plan featuring a variety of homesite sizes. Caldera at Sterling Hill will be adjacent to the popular Sterling Hill master-planned community. Caldera will...
Beach Beacon
Downtown Dunedin Merchants host New Orleans-style celebration
DUNEDIN — Never put off till tomorrow what you can do today — or, in this case, why wait for Fat Tuesday to get the party started?. The Downtown Dunedin Merchants Association will present Dunedin Mardi Gras 2023 Saturday, Feb. 18, 2 to 11 p.m., in downtown Dunedin.
PopStroke set to open in Lutz, this weekend's Sunshine City Smokeout competition, and more Tampa Bay foodie news
And it’s not too late to make those Valentine’s Day reservations either.
Tiger Woods’ Popstroke to open Tampa location next week
Tiger Woods' Popstroke putting course will open its Tampa location next week.
Pacific Counter to Open New Sarasota Location at The Landings
Founded in St. Pete, the poke bowl and sushi burrito brand continues to expand
Farmers markets in Tampa Bay
Pack your reusable shopping bags, because we’ve rounded up 10 farmers markets around Tampa Bay, Florida
Detwiler’s Farm Market Expanding Again Here on the Suncoast
Since 2002 Detwiler’s Farm Market has been operating their family-owned brand of fresh food markets. The entire family prides itself on a hometown-feeling store with fresh produce, deli, and bakery goods that cater to a wide range of tastes at a reasonable price to the consumer. This family-owned grocer was started as a roadside produce stand with humble beginnings here on the Suncoast. Early on, Henry and Natalie Detwiler lived in Myakka City with nine children in a mobile home. When Henry and Natalie Detwiler ran a produce stand at Fruitville Grove in Sarasota, their kids helped after school and on weekends. Today, the family is expanding again with exciting news for Manatee County as they intend to launch their second store in that area.
destinationtampabay.com
City of Largo’s Annual Car Show and Largo Market
The City of Largo’s Annual Car Show is back on Sunday, February 19, from 9 a.m.–1 p.m. in Largo Central Park. This year there is space for trucks and motorcycles too. Car Show entries are $15, cash only, and will be accepted the day of (no early registration). The parking lot opens up at 7 a.m. and closes by 9 a.m. Trophies will be given out for the best of the show, community choice, and more.
Hillsborough Superintendent chooses his school boundary recommendation plan
Hillsborough County Schools Superintendent Addison Davis has chosen which school boundary plan change he will recommend to the school board.
How soaring Florida home values are impacting rent
It's coming as a surprise to some, a big increase in their monthly expenses either directly, or indirectly due to higher property taxes.
Pedestrian fatally struck by train in Plant City
On Friday evening, Plant City Fire (PCF) responded to a pedestrian being fatally struck by a train next to Marshall Middle School in Plant City.
Comments / 0