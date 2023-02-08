ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Safety Harbor, FL

Safety Harbor Connect

Folly Farm is Expanding Again

The public park in northwest Safety Harbor will add a new facility and more programs. Ever since George Weiss donated a portion of Folly Farm, a 10-acre patch of greenspace located in northwest Safety Harbor, to the city in 2014, the generous philanthropist has worked with officials to transform the property into a picturesque public park with a slew of family friendly attractions, including a butterfly garden, nature trail, a gazebo and fire pit, to name a few. During the ensuing decade, the city hosted a number of events on the land, and it purchased a private residence on the east side of the property that was converted into the leisure services department headquarters a couple of years ago.
SAFETY HARBOR, FL
Uncovering Florida

Florida Strawberry Festival Announces FREE Special Sensory-Considerate Day

A place that may typically be overwhelming for the neurodivergent family and friends in your life is officially crafting a special space for them to enjoy a day of fun and one of the Sunshine State's favorite fruits. Plant City's Florida Strawberry Festival took to social media 9 hours ago with the announcement, dubbing the unique effort Special Smiles Day — and an extra little perk is in store for the first 1000 Special Smiles Visitors through the gate.
PLANT CITY, FL
LkldNow

Landmark Searstown Mosaic Mural Uncovered

Some old friends have returned to the former Searstown Shopping Center. One of the large mosaic murals by artist John Garth that adorned the north entrance to Save A Lot – and for decades before that, a Publix store – has been released from a layer of acrylic paint to reveal its bucolic scene of people gathering, selling and buying fresh produce, dairy and meat.
LAKELAND, FL
Mysuncoast.com

Police announce alcohol policy for Bradenton Area River Regatta

BRADENTON, Fla. (WWSB) - Bradenton Police have announced a new alcohol policy for the 2023 Bradenton Area River Regatta. This year, you may drink alcohol along the Riverwalk. You can also bring coolers, although they may be subject to searches. The Florida Department of Transportation does not allow you to...
BRADENTON, FL
suncoastnews.com

Pulte buys 253 acres in Spring Hill for homes

SPRING HILL – Pulte Homes has closed on more than 253 acres of land in the Hernando County community of Spring Hill to build a master plan featuring a variety of homesite sizes. Caldera at Sterling Hill will be adjacent to the popular Sterling Hill master-planned community. Caldera will...
SPRING HILL, FL
Beach Beacon

Downtown Dunedin Merchants host New Orleans-style celebration

DUNEDIN — Never put off till tomorrow what you can do today — or, in this case, why wait for Fat Tuesday to get the party started?. The Downtown Dunedin Merchants Association will present Dunedin Mardi Gras 2023 Saturday, Feb. 18, 2 to 11 p.m., in downtown Dunedin.
DUNEDIN, FL
SuncoastPost

Detwiler’s Farm Market Expanding Again Here on the Suncoast

Since 2002 Detwiler’s Farm Market has been operating their family-owned brand of fresh food markets. The entire family prides itself on a hometown-feeling store with fresh produce, deli, and bakery goods that cater to a wide range of tastes at a reasonable price to the consumer. This family-owned grocer was started as a roadside produce stand with humble beginnings here on the Suncoast. Early on, Henry and Natalie Detwiler lived in Myakka City with nine children in a mobile home. When Henry and Natalie Detwiler ran a produce stand at Fruitville Grove in Sarasota, their kids helped after school and on weekends. Today, the family is expanding again with exciting news for Manatee County as they intend to launch their second store in that area.
MANATEE COUNTY, FL
destinationtampabay.com

City of Largo’s Annual Car Show and Largo Market

The City of Largo’s Annual Car Show is back on Sunday, February 19, from 9 a.m.–1 p.m. in Largo Central Park. This year there is space for trucks and motorcycles too. Car Show entries are $15, cash only, and will be accepted the day of (no early registration). The parking lot opens up at 7 a.m. and closes by 9 a.m. Trophies will be given out for the best of the show, community choice, and more.
LARGO, FL

