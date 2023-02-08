Read full article on original website
Norwich hit-and-run hospitalizes three people
Three people were brought to the hospital after a hit-and-run in Norwich on Friday night.
Eyewitness News
Student brings kitchen knife on bus at school in Norwich
NORWICH, Conn. (WFSB) - A student was found with a kitchen knife on the afternoon bus home from a school in Norwich on Thursday. “This afternoon on bus 2 a student was found to have a kitchen knife. The bus driver became aware of this very quickly after the bus had left the school and called the police,” said Superintendent Kristen E. Stringfellow.
Stratford Drunk Driver Assaults His 'Distraught' Passenger In Milford: Police
Police pulled over a drunk driver and discovered he was transporting an injured passenger he had assaulted, officials say. In New Haven County, Milford Police say it was determined that Fairfield County resident Jacob Kitchner, age 21, of Stratford, was intoxicated during a traffic stop on Woo…
Beloved wishing booth in Chester removed by state
CHESTER, Conn. (WTNH) — It was a beloved piece of local charm in one Connecticut town. A wishing booth – where neighbors and visitors alike could take a moment to dream big. But now – their wish is that it would come back – after the booth was suddenly taken down. The wishing booth once […]
'Serious' wrong-way crash closes I-84 in Southington: Troopers
SOUTHINGTON, Conn. — Both sides of Interstate 84 in Southington were closed for several hours overnight Saturday after a "serious" wrong-way car crash. Connecticut state police responded to the westbound side of I-84 near Exit 30 just before 3 a.m. Saturday. A BMW X3 traveling in the center lane...
Weapons arrest made at Bradley Int'l Airport TSA checkpoint: Troopers
WINDSOR LOCKS, Conn. — A Ledyard man was arrested after weapons were allegedly found in his carry-on bag at Bradley International Airport on Saturday morning. Connecticut State Police responded to the airport's TSA checkpoint around 5:37 a.m. Saturday. Troopers said they found that 41-year-old Marvin Leggett had a pellet...
NBC Connecticut
Police Free Driver Through Sunroof After Crash in Vernon
A driver hit a telephone pole on Vernon Avenue in Vernon early Friday morning and police got the driver out through the sunroof. Police said a Honda Accord rolled over in the 200 block of Vernon Avenue just after 2 a.m. and hit a telephone pole. The driver, a 27-year-old...
Eyewitness News
Assistant principal assaulted by student at school in Manchester
MANCHESTER, CT (WFSB) – An assistant principal was assaulted by a student at a Manchester school Friday morning, according to officials. The incident happened at Bennet Academy. School officials said an assistant principal fell after a student pushed them from behind. The staff member was taken to the hospital...
Waterbury police lieutenant facing additional charge in connection to DUI crash
WATERBURY, Conn. (WTNH) – A Waterbury police lieutenant is facing an additional charge in connection to a DUI crash in October, according to authorities. David Balnis, 55, turned himself into police headquarters on Thursday and was served with a warrant charging him with carrying a firearm under the influence of intoxicating liquor, officials said. Waterbury […]
NBC Connecticut
Emmett O'Brien Technical High School Student Approached by Stranger in Derby
An Emmett O'Brien Technical High School student walking home from the bus after school was approached by a man she didn't know Thursday afternoon. Ansonia Public Schools said a girl was walking home in Derby when she was approached by a man in a black sedan. School officials said the man tried to make contact with the student.
Stolen car crashes into house, catches on fire in Waterbury
WATERBURY, Conn. (WTNH) — A stolen car crashed into a house and caught on fire in Waterbury Friday afternoon, according to police. The Waterbury Police Department responded to the collision on Knoll Street. Officials said the driver fled the scene, while a passenger safely got out of the car and remained nearby the scene. The […]
Avon residents on edge after string of burglaries
AVON, Conn. (WTNH) – A string of burglaries in an Avon neighborhood over the past week has residents feeling on edge. According to the police, thieves have been hitting homes at dusk in the Woodford Hills section of Avon. The thieves are going through black sliders or open doors while no one is home. Neighbors […]
NBC Connecticut
Crash on Route 85 in Waterford Sends Multiple People to the Hospital: Police
Part of Route 85 in Waterford is back open after a crash Saturday afternoon. The accident occurred around 2:20 and involved multiple vehicles. Police noted that multiple people were taken to Lawrence and Memorial Hospital, all with non-life threatening injuries. An exact total as to the number of vehicles that were involved in the crash and people that were transported to the hospital wasn't immediately available.
Eyewitness News
Man accused of stealing $3,100 worth of LEGOS from Target in South Windsor
SOUTH WINDSOR, CT (WFSB) - A man was charged with larceny for stealing more than $3,100 worth of LEGOS from a Target store in South Windsor. Police said they arrested Glenn London, 37, of New Haven, on Thursday. They had two active arrest warrants for two separate incidents. Police said...
Eyewitness News
Middletown man accused of cashing fraudulent check from tool company
SOUTH WINDSOR, CT (WFSB) - South Windsor police said a man stole more than $1,800 from a tool company back in 2019. They charged 35-year-old Anthony R. Lacafta of Middletown with fourth-degree larceny, third-degree identity theft and second-degree forgery. Lacafta was arrested on Tuesday on an active arrest warrant. Police...
NBC Connecticut
Mail in Drive-Up Mailbox in South Windsor Might Have Been Stolen: PD
Someone forced open a drive-up mailbox at a post office in South Windsor and police are warning people who used it that the items they were mailing might have been taken. Police said it happened at the post office at 850 Clark St. Officers responded just before 6:30 a.m. Friday...
Conn. family's missing bench turns up on LI months after nor'easter swept it out to sea
A family’s memorial bench that was swept away from the Connecticut coast by a nor’easter last November turned up in Suffolk County after crossing the Long Island Sound in a monthslong journey.
Eyewitness News
Man suffers significant injuries after being struck by car in Vernon
VERNON, Conn. (WFSB) - Vernon Police say a man has suffered serious injuries after being struck by a car on Hyde Avenue. Hyde Avenue is currently closed between Reservoir Road and South Grove Street. The victim is a male in his 50′s, according to police. They say he suffered...
