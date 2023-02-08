ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Middletown, CT

Eyewitness News

Student brings kitchen knife on bus at school in Norwich

NORWICH, Conn. (WFSB) - A student was found with a kitchen knife on the afternoon bus home from a school in Norwich on Thursday. “This afternoon on bus 2 a student was found to have a kitchen knife. The bus driver became aware of this very quickly after the bus had left the school and called the police,” said Superintendent Kristen E. Stringfellow.
NORWICH, CT
WTNH

Beloved wishing booth in Chester removed by state

CHESTER, Conn. (WTNH) — It was a beloved piece of local charm in one Connecticut town. A wishing booth – where neighbors and visitors alike could take a moment to dream big. But now – their wish is that it would come back – after the booth was suddenly taken down. The wishing booth once […]
CHESTER, CT
NBC Connecticut

Police Free Driver Through Sunroof After Crash in Vernon

A driver hit a telephone pole on Vernon Avenue in Vernon early Friday morning and police got the driver out through the sunroof. Police said a Honda Accord rolled over in the 200 block of Vernon Avenue just after 2 a.m. and hit a telephone pole. The driver, a 27-year-old...
VERNON, CT
Eyewitness News

Assistant principal assaulted by student at school in Manchester

MANCHESTER, CT (WFSB) – An assistant principal was assaulted by a student at a Manchester school Friday morning, according to officials. The incident happened at Bennet Academy. School officials said an assistant principal fell after a student pushed them from behind. The staff member was taken to the hospital...
MANCHESTER, CT
WTNH

Waterbury police lieutenant facing additional charge in connection to DUI crash

WATERBURY, Conn. (WTNH) – A Waterbury police lieutenant is facing an additional charge in connection to a DUI crash in October, according to authorities. David Balnis, 55, turned himself into police headquarters on Thursday and was served with a warrant charging him with carrying a firearm under the influence of intoxicating liquor, officials said. Waterbury […]
WATERBURY, CT
NBC Connecticut

Emmett O'Brien Technical High School Student Approached by Stranger in Derby

An Emmett O'Brien Technical High School student walking home from the bus after school was approached by a man she didn't know Thursday afternoon. Ansonia Public Schools said a girl was walking home in Derby when she was approached by a man in a black sedan. School officials said the man tried to make contact with the student.
DERBY, CT
WTNH

Stolen car crashes into house, catches on fire in Waterbury

WATERBURY, Conn. (WTNH) — A stolen car crashed into a house and caught on fire in Waterbury Friday afternoon, according to police. The Waterbury Police Department responded to the collision on Knoll Street. Officials said the driver fled the scene, while a passenger safely got out of the car and remained nearby the scene. The […]
WATERBURY, CT
WTNH

Avon residents on edge after string of burglaries

AVON, Conn. (WTNH) – A string of burglaries in an Avon neighborhood over the past week has residents feeling on edge. According to the police, thieves have been hitting homes at dusk in the Woodford Hills section of Avon. The thieves are going through black sliders or open doors while no one is home. Neighbors […]
AVON, CT
NBC Connecticut

Crash on Route 85 in Waterford Sends Multiple People to the Hospital: Police

Part of Route 85 in Waterford is back open after a crash Saturday afternoon. The accident occurred around 2:20 and involved multiple vehicles. Police noted that multiple people were taken to Lawrence and Memorial Hospital, all with non-life threatening injuries. An exact total as to the number of vehicles that were involved in the crash and people that were transported to the hospital wasn't immediately available.
WATERFORD, CT
Eyewitness News

Middletown man accused of cashing fraudulent check from tool company

SOUTH WINDSOR, CT (WFSB) - South Windsor police said a man stole more than $1,800 from a tool company back in 2019. They charged 35-year-old Anthony R. Lacafta of Middletown with fourth-degree larceny, third-degree identity theft and second-degree forgery. Lacafta was arrested on Tuesday on an active arrest warrant. Police...
MIDDLETOWN, CT
Eyewitness News

Man suffers significant injuries after being struck by car in Vernon

VERNON, Conn. (WFSB) - Vernon Police say a man has suffered serious injuries after being struck by a car on Hyde Avenue. Hyde Avenue is currently closed between Reservoir Road and South Grove Street. The victim is a male in his 50′s, according to police. They say he suffered...
VERNON, CT

