KTLA

‘Good Grief!’: Knott’s Berry Farm to celebrate Charlie Brown

By Travis Schlepp
 3 days ago

Knott’s Berry Farm is inviting fans to visit the theme park this weekend to celebrate everyone’s favorite blockhead.

On Sunday, Knott’s will be celebrating Charlie Brown Day in honor of the beloved Charles Schulz character.

In a unique way to honor the childhood icon, park guests are encouraged to dress up in a yellow zig-zag striped t-shirt, black shorts and a red baseball cap during Sunday’s events.

Those who dress up will get the chance to participate in a group photo at the Calico Mine Stage following a musical performance of “It’s Your Life, Charlie Brown,” with members of the Peanuts gang. The show starts at 12:30 p.m.

Knott’s Berry Farm to hire 2,500 employees during weeklong hiring event

All guests, even those dressed more like Lucy or Linus, will receive a commemorative Charlie Brown Day button, while supplies last.

If you can’t make it to Charlie Brown Day, you can still experience the fun alongside the Peanuts gang through Feb. 26 as part of Knott’s Berry Farm’s ongoing Peanuts Celebration .

Daily admission to the park starts at $59.99.

