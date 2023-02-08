A suspect in at least four recent events of indecent exposure has been arrested in Jacksonville. Per the Jacksonville Police Department, on Tuesday, Feb. 7, officers with the Jacksonville Police Department apprehended a wanted subject, identified by investigators, as the suspect in a number of recent occurrences of indecent exposure in Jacksonville. These indecent exposures occurred between January 2022 and February 2023. As a result of the investigation into the indecent exposures, Detectives identified Treyon Jordan as the suspect in at least four recent indecent exposure events. Treyon Jordan was located and arrested without incident.

