Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
WWAY NewsChannel 3
WPD looking for missing teen
WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — The Wilmington Police Department is searching for a missing teen. 16 year-old Clarissa Kiser was last seen Thursday, February 9, around 10 p.m. She is 5’6″ and around 150 lbs. She may be traveling in a Red Toyota, according to police. If you...
WWAY NewsChannel 3
WPD is investigating a homicide
WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — The Wilmington Police Department is investigating a homicide after a call reported a body. On February 11, around noon, WPD responded to the 800 block of South 14th Street after a call from someone reporting a body. Upon arrival, officers found one victim dead from multiple gunshot wounds.
WITN
Goldsboro police investigating death
GOLDSBORO, N.C. (WITN) - An Eastern Carolina police department is investigating a death. Goldsboro police say they responded to the 100 block of W. Oak St. around 9:05 a.m. Saturday to a report of an unresponsive person. Officers and Wayne County EMS arrived at the scene, where the person was pronounced dead.
WECT
Wilmington Police investigating early morning homicide
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The Wilmington Police Department is investigating a shooting that left one person dead early Saturday morning. At around 12:10 a.m., police responded to the 800 block of S. 14th Street after a ShotSpotter was activated and a caller reported a body. On the scene, officers found one victim dead from multiple gunshot wounds.
wcti12.com
Man arrested in Jacksonville for indecent exposure
A suspect in at least four recent events of indecent exposure has been arrested in Jacksonville. Per the Jacksonville Police Department, on Tuesday, Feb. 7, officers with the Jacksonville Police Department apprehended a wanted subject, identified by investigators, as the suspect in a number of recent occurrences of indecent exposure in Jacksonville. These indecent exposures occurred between January 2022 and February 2023. As a result of the investigation into the indecent exposures, Detectives identified Treyon Jordan as the suspect in at least four recent indecent exposure events. Treyon Jordan was located and arrested without incident.
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Man arrested for allegedly robbing Market Street Burger King
NEW HANOVER COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — The New Hanover County Sheriff’s Office has arrested a man for alleged armed robbery of a local Burger King. Deputies responded to the restaurant just before 5:00 p.m. on Tuesday. Witnesses said a black male entered the Burger King, showed a firearm...
wcti12.com
Crime Stoppers looking for pricey paintings stolen from New Bern storage unit
NEW BERN, Craven County — Craven County Crime Stoppers is looking for help in finding some stolen property. On Nov. 12, 2022, a breaking and entering and larceny happened at Prime Storage in New Bern. Thomas Rimbey and Casey Salus are suspects in the crimes and law enforcement said...
WWAY NewsChannel 3
WPD investigating fatal car accident
WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY)–The Wilmington Police department is investigating a traffic incident resulting in 2 deaths. WPD responded to an car accident at the intersection of Eastwood and Military Cutoff Rd on February 11th in the early morning. The accident involved two cars, leaving 1 person with severe injuries and 2 other dead. The injured person was transported to Novant NHRMC.
WITN
Arrest made in Chocowinity tobacco business burglary
CHOCOWINITY, N.C. (WITN) - Officers announced the arrest of a man for breaking and entering into an Eastern Carolina business. Landon Buck was taken into custody Thursday. Chocowinity Police say he broke into the Choco Tobacco House on January 17. Buck was charged with Breaking and Entering, Felony Larceny, and...
wcti12.com
Police looking for vehicle witnesses say sped away from shooting
SNOW HILL, Greene County — The Snow Hill Police Department is investigating a shots fired call that officers responded to around 2:40 p.m. Friday, Feb. 10, 2023. They responded to 416 Kingold Blvd. and found video footage that showed a silver sedan leaving the area at a high rate of speed.
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Wilmington man sentenced for robbing Carraba’s Italian Grill, forcing employees into closet
WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — A Wilmington man has been sentenced to more than 8 years (97 month) in prison for armed robbery of a local restaurant. 62-year-old Cornelius Riley robbed Carrabba’s Italian Grill on November 20, 2020 just before midnight. Riley arrived at Carrabba’s Italian Grill in Wilmington...
wcti12.com
Carteret authorities seeking two subjects for questioning
CEDAR POINT, Carteret County — Authorities in Carteret County are asking for the public's assistance in identifying two subjects related to an attempted break-in at Neuse Sports Shop in Cedar Point. The Carteret County Sheriff's Office says the subjects in the clips are wanted for questioning for an attempted...
wcti12.com
Police looking for two suspects in debit card theft
SURF CITY, ONSLOW/PENDER Counties — The Surf City Police Department is looking for two suspects they said stole a debit card from a woman in Harris Teeter. It happened Thursday, Jan. 5, 2023. Police said the suspects then attempted to use the cards fraudulently at Wal-Mart in Porter's Neck.
Maysville man facing multiple drug charges after Onslow Co. arrest
JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — A Maysville man is facing multiple drug and child abuse charges in Onslow County after fleeing from an attempted traffic stop Saturday. Troy Orlando Meadows, 31, of Hwy. 58 South, is charged with two counts of felony fleeing/eluding arrest; felony possession of a firearm by a felon; felony possession of a […]
wcti12.com
Adult dog left at landfill, taken to shelter
ONSLOW COUNTY , N.C. — An adult dog was left at the county landfill in Onslow County. The dog is named Penelope. She is roughly six years old, is spayed, chipped and has tested negative for heartworms. To schedule an appointment with the Onslow County Animal Shelter to meet...
8 years in prison for NC man who robbed Carrabba’s restaurant, forced workers into closet, feds say
Prosecutors say Riley pulled a gun on an employee leaving the restaurant, forced his way inside and demanded the workers open the safe and empty the cash drawers.
wcti12.com
Police looking for larceny suspects after theft from ABC store
SNOW HILL, Greene County — Law enforcement is looking for suspects from two larcenies that happened at an ABC Store on SE 2nd Street in Snow Hill. The larcenies happened over the course of two days from Feb. 5, 2023 to Feb. 6. One suspect was a black man...
wcti12.com
Wallace authorities investigating suspicious death
WALLACE, Duplin County — The Wallace Police Department responded to a suspicious death Wednesday and is now treating the case as a homicide. According to the department, on Feb. 8, 2023, WPD responded to a suspicious death at 127 Glendale Village Ln. Upon entry, officers located the body of a 23-year-old Hispanic male.
Traffic stop leads to drug arrest in Greene County
SNOW HILL, N.C. (WNCT) — A Greene County man is facing drug charges after a traffic stop led to a K-9 alerting to the drugs. Stefan Blixt, 35, of Snow Hill, was arrested and charged by Greene County Sheriff’s Office deputies with possession of a schedule II and no operator’s license. The arrest stems from […]
Suspicious death in Wallace being treated as homicide, victim named, officials say
WALLACE, N.C. (WNCT) — A suspicious death investigation in Wallace is being treated as a homicide, officials announced Thursday. The Wallace Police Department said officers responded to an address on Glendale Village Lane on Wednesday around 9:30 a.m. Upon entry, officers found the body of Rocky Valentin Estrada, 23. Officials said he had been shot […]
Comments / 4