With four dining halls around Boston University’s Charles River Campus, lunch is always conveniently around the corner. But if you don’t have the time to sit down for a meal, the George Sherman Union Food Hall is a fan favorite for quick bites you can grab on the go. What could make it better? In partnership with BU Dining Services, students, staff, and faculty can now choose a reusable to-go container option instead of a disposable (and less earth-friendly) container at their next visit to the GSU.

BOSTON, MA ・ 1 DAY AGO