Boston, MA

Boston University

The Week Ahead: February 13 to 20

Our new weekly feature delivers a curated list of what’s coming up around campus, Boston, the country, and the world, so you can plan ahead. This is BU Today’s new weekly feature, The Week Ahead. Its aim is to help keep you informed of what’s coming up around campus, Boston, the country, and the world, with a curated list of interesting and notable happenings.
Going Green: Reusable Container Initiative Starts at GSU

With four dining halls around Boston University’s Charles River Campus, lunch is always conveniently around the corner. But if you don’t have the time to sit down for a meal, the George Sherman Union Food Hall is a fan favorite for quick bites you can grab on the go. What could make it better? In partnership with BU Dining Services, students, staff, and faculty can now choose a reusable to-go container option instead of a disposable (and less earth-friendly) container at their next visit to the GSU.
Guiding Youth to Create Change Through STEM

Developing young people’s sense of agency as STEM learners, community members, and creative thinkers is the driving force behind two projects led by BU Wheelock’s. Earl Center for Learning & Innovation. Funded by the National Science Foundation, Nurturant STEM Learning and STEM Cascades focus on encouraging young people’s creative development, critical insight, and social thriving.
For These Three Friends, Men’s Hockey Is the Tie That Binds

Games at Agganis offer a chance to sing, dance, and cheer on their favorite team. Ask anyone who’s ever been to a Boston University men’s hockey game what makes the experience so special and they’ll likely tell you it’s the dedication and enthusiasm of the team’s fans, the most ardent of whom you’ll find gathered in the Dog Pound, the section of Agganis Arena where student superfans congregate.
