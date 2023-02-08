ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sevierville, TN

wvlt.tv

Boy surprised by Loudon Co. officers for birthday

LOUDON COUNTY, Tenn. (WVLT) - Blake Baker turned 9 years old and had some special guests surprise him for his birthday party on Saturday. Deputies from Loudon County Sheriff’s Office and officers with the Lenoir City Police Department visited the SnoBiz to wish the boy a happy birthday. LCSO...
LENOIR CITY, TN
WATE

Postal Worker Honored for Stopping Scam

Katernia Foster, a Dandridge Postal Worker, was honored with the Post Master General's Hero Award for stopping a older woman from falling victim to a scammer.
DANDRIDGE, TN
WBIR

Nourish Knoxville hosts special Winter Farmers Market

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — More than 800,000 people face hunger in Tennessee and 1 in 6 are children, according to Feeding America. A local nonprofit, Nourish Knoxville, hosted its Winter Farmer's Market and it was a special event. It was their Nourish Kids Club Day, which happens once a month.
KNOXVILLE, TN
wvlt.tv

Sheriff’s office to hold memorial ride for fallen sergeant

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - In honor of a sergeant killed in the line of duty, the Loudon County Sheriff’s Office announced Saturday it would be hosting a memorial benefit ride. Sgt. Chris Jenkins was killed when he was hit by a tractor-trailer on I-75 while trying to remove debris...
KNOXVILLE, TN
WATE

Woman dead in Roane County shooting

Roane County says a shooting overnight has left a woman dead a man in custody.
ROANE COUNTY, TN
WATE

Blount County DA: Strict on evading arrest

The Blount County District Attorney has announced that his office seek the harshest penalties possible when prosecuting evading arrest cases.
BLOUNT COUNTY, TN
WATE

Knoxville Churches spreading the love

"Love Your Neighbor" was created to help and remind the community that there are more common core values that unite us rather than divide us.
KNOXVILLE, TN
WATE

Inspector finds lack of hand washing at Hardin Valley pizza place

The pizza place with the low inspection score is in West Knoxville. Overall, half a dozen critical violations were checked off in the report.
KNOXVILLE, TN
WBIR

6 East Tennessee school districts close for illnesses

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Six school districts in East Tennessee closed because students and staff were sick on Friday. Anderson, Blount, Campbell, Cocke, Union County and Rogersville City schools closed. Anderson, Blount, Campbell and Cocke County schools announced they would close on Monday, too. The Anderson County Schools director of...
ANDERSON COUNTY, TN
wvlt.tv

8-year-old girl makes cookies & cocoa to benefit local animal shelter

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - A conversation struck between a hair salon owner and a client during a color session led to a fundraiser for Young-WiIliams Animal Shelter. Emily Cooper, 8, and her friends spent days baking cookies and making hot cocoa all so they could raise money for the animals without a home.
KNOXVILLE, TN
WATE

6 free things to do in East Tennessee Feb. 10-12

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Temperatures have been changing this week and there are more opportunities to enjoy free events happening in East Tennessee. Make sure to check out WATE 6 Storm Team’s weather blog while planning for these events. The Dark Market. Join the Surpassing Fancy in Knoxville...
KNOXVILLE, TN
WJHL

The Funny Farm set to offer ‘Baby Goat Deliveries’

CHUCKEY, Tenn. (WJHL)- Does your workplace need a little pick-me-up with a unique visitor? How about a baby goat? Tammy Stanton with the Funny Farm in Greeneville stopped by First at Four Wednesday to discuss their new “Baby Goat Deliveries” and to introduce “Peppermint” and “Patty.” Starting Feb. 13, the Funny Farm will bring their […]
CHUCKEY, TN
WATE

Bringing an old school back to life

A facelift is in the works for the old Galbraith School in south Knoxville. County leaders have been talking about what comes next, and WATE's Dominic Webster shares more about this project.
KNOXVILLE, TN
WATE

Food City check presentation to JDRF

Food City is showing its support for the Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation.
TENNESSEE STATE

