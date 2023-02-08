Read full article on original website
Tennessee's first Safe Haven Baby Box coming to Knoxville fire station
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — The Knoxville Fire Department's Western Avenue station will be home to the first Safe Haven Baby Box (SHBB) in the state, the department announced on Friday, Feb 10. The SHBB allows women to safely surrender a baby without face-to-face interaction. Surrendering a baby in Tennessee is...

wvlt.tv
wvlt.tv
Boy surprised by Loudon Co. officers for birthday
LOUDON COUNTY, Tenn. (WVLT) - Blake Baker turned 9 years old and had some special guests surprise him for his birthday party on Saturday. Deputies from Loudon County Sheriff's Office and officers with the Lenoir City Police Department visited the SnoBiz to wish the boy a happy birthday. LCSO...

WATE
WATE
Postal Worker Honored for Stopping Scam
Katernia Foster, a Dandridge Postal Worker, was honored with the Post Master General's Hero Award for stopping a older woman from falling victim to a scammer.
Nourish Knoxville hosts special Winter Farmers Market
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — More than 800,000 people face hunger in Tennessee and 1 in 6 are children, according to Feeding America. A local nonprofit, Nourish Knoxville, hosted its Winter Farmer's Market and it was a special event. It was their Nourish Kids Club Day, which happens once a month.

wvlt.tv
wvlt.tv
Sheriff’s office to hold memorial ride for fallen sergeant
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - In honor of a sergeant killed in the line of duty, the Loudon County Sheriff's Office announced Saturday it would be hosting a memorial benefit ride. Sgt. Chris Jenkins was killed when he was hit by a tractor-trailer on I-75 while trying to remove debris...

WATE
WATE
Woman dead in Roane County shooting
Roane County says a shooting overnight has left a woman dead a man in custody.
13-pound yearling bear rescued with broken femur near Laurel Falls
The Appalachian Bear Rescue (ABR) has a new, 1-year-old resident after he was rescued from the Great Smoky Mountains National Park on Friday, the organization said.
Lenoir City man’s dream to build restaurant continues despite suspected arson
A Lenoir City man isn't giving up his dream to build a restaurant that he can pass down to his granddaughter despite a suspected arson destroying the building he planned to house it in.
WATE
Blount County DA to pursue max penalties for evading police
Blount County DA to pursue max penalties for evading police
WATE
Blount County DA: Strict on evading arrest
The Blount County District Attorney has announced that his office seek the harshest penalties possible when prosecuting evading arrest cases.
WATE
Knoxville Churches spreading the love
"Love Your Neighbor" was created to help and remind the community that there are more common core values that unite us rather than divide us.

WATE
WATE
Inspector finds lack of hand washing at Hardin Valley pizza place
The pizza place with the low inspection score is in West Knoxville. Overall, half a dozen critical violations were checked off in the report.
6 East Tennessee school districts close for illnesses
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Six school districts in East Tennessee closed because students and staff were sick on Friday. Anderson, Blount, Campbell, Cocke, Union County and Rogersville City schools closed. Anderson, Blount, Campbell and Cocke County schools announced they would close on Monday, too. The Anderson County Schools director of...

wvlt.tv
wvlt.tv
8-year-old girl makes cookies & cocoa to benefit local animal shelter
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - A conversation struck between a hair salon owner and a client during a color session led to a fundraiser for Young-WiIliams Animal Shelter. Emily Cooper, 8, and her friends spent days baking cookies and making hot cocoa all so they could raise money for the animals without a home.

WATE
WATE
6 free things to do in East Tennessee Feb. 10-12
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Temperatures have been changing this week and there are more opportunities to enjoy free events happening in East Tennessee. Make sure to check out WATE 6 Storm Team's weather blog while planning for these events. The Dark Market. Join the Surpassing Fancy in Knoxville...
The Funny Farm set to offer ‘Baby Goat Deliveries’
CHUCKEY, Tenn. (WJHL)- Does your workplace need a little pick-me-up with a unique visitor? How about a baby goat? Tammy Stanton with the Funny Farm in Greeneville stopped by First at Four Wednesday to discuss their new "Baby Goat Deliveries" and to introduce "Peppermint" and "Patty." Starting Feb. 13, the Funny Farm will bring their […]

WATE
WATE
Bringing an old school back to life
A facelift is in the works for the old Galbraith School in south Knoxville. County leaders have been talking about what comes next, and WATE's Dominic Webster shares more about this project.
WATE
Bed, Bath and Beyond to close some TN stores including one in Knoxville
Bed, Bath and Beyond to close some TN stores including one in Knoxville
WATE
Food City check presentation to JDRF
Food City is showing its support for the Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation.
Firefighters extinguish 10-acre brush fire in Halls
Firefighters are battling a 10-acre brush fire in Halls Friday afternoon according to Rural Metro Fire.
