Read full article on original website
Related
Plumas County News
Sheriff Blotter Feb. 1-7: Some that are lost are found; lots of boulders
Information in the Sheriff’s Blotter is gathered from the dispatch logs provided by the Plumas County Sheriff’s Office. No individual’s names are reported. And those arrested should be presumed innocent until proven guilty. The following is a summary of activity for Feb. 1- 7 February 1. Sleep...
crimevoice.com
Nevada County Sheriff’s Office Honors Good Samaritan
Photos courtesy of Nevada County Sheriff’s Office. “The Nevada County Sheriff’s Office was pleased to present this challenge coin to 25-year-old Jason Hunter of Grass Valley today, in recognition of his good citizen deed on 2/4/2023!. Jason was driving along Allison Ranch Rd. in Grass Valley at approximately...
krcrtv.com
Traffic stop in Susanville leads to arrest for narcotics and drug paraphernalia
LASSEN COUNTY, Calif. — A local man was arrested early Tuesday morning after a traffic stop led officials to finding meth, fentanyl, pills, and drug paraphernalia inside his car. Officials with the Lassen County Sheriff's Office (LCSO) said a deputy stopped a vehicle for a code violation just after...
crimevoice.com
Butte County Man Arrested for Alleged Possession of Stolen Pickup Truck, Trailer
Above: Photo of the pickup truck and trailer | Oroville PD. A Butte County man was recently arrested after police reportedly spotted him driving a truck that had just been reported stolen, according to press release from Oroville PD. Shortly before 6 AM on January 21, officers on patrol near...
Santa Cruz County in fight with Northern California over housing a violent predator
By Ryan Ketcham and KION Staff PARADISE, Calif. (KION-TV)- Santa Cruz County and Butte County are in a battle over who has to house a sexually violent predator. Michael Cheek, 71, was convicted of kidnapping, rape and other crimes in the 80s. With backing from a Santa Cruz County Court Judge, the state hospital contracted The post Santa Cruz County in fight with Northern California over housing a violent predator appeared first on KION546.
actionnewsnow.com
Chico Unified bus crashes with parked car, no injuries
CHICO, Calif. 2:08 P.M. UPDATE - A Chico Unified school bus with students on board hit a parked car in a parking lot Thursday morning. The crash was in a parking lot near East Avenue and Ceres Avenue, next to the 7-Eleven at the corner. The crash damaged the front...
Lassen County News
Highway 70 remains closed
Highway 70 remains closed to through traffic between Jarbo Gap (west of Pulga) and the Greenville Wye (junction with Highway 89) in Butte and Plumas counties due to slides at two locations between Belden and Twain (just east of Belden, approximate post mile 15.2 and west of Rush Creek Road, approximate post mile 22.7).
actionnewsnow.com
Convicted repeat drunk driver arrested again
BUTTE COUNTY, Calif. - A convicted repeat drunk driver who was sentenced to five years of formal probation was arrested for violating her parole, according to the Butte County Probation Department. The probation department said Gail Hemmingsen was arrested on Tuesday by probation officers. It did not provide information about...
Lassen County News
Citizen’s tip leads to alleged burglar’s arrest
An alleged serial burglar is in custody thanks to a citizen’s tip to the Susanville Police Department. According to a statement from the SPD, officers were dispatched to the Lassen National Forest Service Yard located at Fifth Street and Grand Avenue on a report of a suspicious person walking inside the gated area about 4:30 a.m. Sunday, Feb. 5.
Plumas County News
Sheriff again warns supervisors of critical staffing issues
The Plumas County Board of Supervisors covered a number of topics during its Feb. 7 meeting, which was dedicated to former board member Terry Swofford who died Jan. 21. Swofford, a Portola resident, represented District 1 for two terms. District 5 Supervisor Jeff Engel made the request that the meeting be dedicated to the memory of Terry Swofford, and Engel acknowledged Swofford’s service to the county. Engel also went on to thank the county road crews, Caltrans, the sheriff’s office and Plumas Sierra Rural Electric for the “exemplary job” they did during the winter storms.
actionnewsnow.com
Lawsuit: Oroville officer leaves Chico woman at Butte County dump
OROVILLE, Calif. 10:30 A.M. UPDATE - Action News Now spoke with an Oroville Police Department Officer Tuesday night. He said they can't speak about pending litigation. A lawsuit has been filed against the City of Oroville, a police officer and a sergeant claiming a woman the officer arrested was dropped off at the Butte County dump in September 2022.
actionnewsnow.com
Suspicious activity in Tri Counties Bank system forces it to shut down services
CHICO, Calif. - Many people couldn’t get through to anyone or make transactions through an ATM at Tri Counties Bank. Beatrice Meehan has been a Tri Counties customer for three months. "They told me I can't get my balance, and they don't know when the problem is going to...
California town ravaged by fire, rebuilding with new standards
PARADISE, Calif. — California, along with other Western states, is seeing larger and more destructive fires. The race is on to find workable solutions to minimize the risk to structures in a hotter, drier future. While work has been done to fight fires, and reduce actions and activities prone...
actionnewsnow.com
Butte County Code Enforcement starts outreach in community
Butte County Code Enforcement have started outreach but do not have a date for when enforcement will begin. The Town of Paradise said its use permits are set to expire on April 30, 2023.
actionnewsnow.com
Chico has plans to clear out a majority of people living at the alternative homeless site
CHICO, Calif. - The City of Chico is planning to clear out people from the alternative homeless site on Cohasset and Eaton road. The notice given out by the city says of the 45 people living at the alternative site, only nine are supposed to be there. The city will...
Plumas County News
Plumas County Fire Safe Council recognizes Planning Director Tracey Ferguson
The Plumas County Fire Safe Council announced the newest recipient in the Fire Safe Recognition Program. This award identifies, and publicly acknowledges, outstanding fire safety accomplishments in Plumas County. A personalized certificate was presented at the Fe. 9 meeting to Planning Director Tracey Ferguson. Recipient: Tracey Ferguson. Submitter: Sally McGowan.
KCRA.com
Man faces several charges related to molesting children, Sacramento sheriff says
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — The Sacramento County Sheriff's Office said a man is facing several charges related to molesting children, and detectives think there may be more survivors. Elton Glenn Ward, 49, is charged with 16 counts of lewd and lascivious acts with a child under the age of 14...
Plumas County News
Learn about the Veterans Pact Act at claim clinics in Quincy, Portola and Chester
The Pact Act 2022 legislation greatly expanding benefits to Gulf War/Post 911 and Vietnam veterans and their surviving spouses. This legislation signed into law on August 10, 2022, recognized the serious health implication to the Gulf War/Post 911 veteran cause by their exposure to hazardous air. The legislation also admitted the exposure to Agent Orange and its health consequence to Thailand, Guam, Cambodia, and Laos Vietnam era veterans.
actionnewsnow.com
Chico State requests restraining order against former professor
CHICO, Calif. - Chico State is asking a court to barr a former professor in the middle of a sex scandal from campus for making violent threats against employees. If a judge grants the petition it means Stachura can't come within a quarter of a mile of campus and has to stay away at least 300 yards from the people listed on the restraining order request.
California mother sues school district for allegedly secretly transforming her child's gender
BUTTE COUNTY, CA. - A mother from California, Aurora Regino, has filed a lawsuit against her child's school district for allegedly transitioning her 11-year-old daughter's gender without her knowledge. Regino claims that her daughter, a fifth-grader at Chico Unified School District, was referred to as a male named "Jaden" and was receiving counseling for gender transition. However, she says the district's alleged "Parental Secrecy Policy" allowed such a transition without her consent.
Comments / 0