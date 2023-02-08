Read full article on original website
The US economy will be on the verge of recession for the next two years, JPMorgan Asset Management chief strategist says
The US economy is much weaker than the data suggest and will be on the verge of a downturn for years, according to JPMorgan Asset Management chief strategist David Kelly. "What I see in this economy though is a lot of drag, which is going to keep this economy very slow and on the edge of recession — if it doesn't fall into a recession — over the next two years," Kelly said in an interview with Bloomberg TV on Friday.
Debt Default by US Treasury Could Cause Stock Crashes; Give China Leverage Over US; Cause Global Financial Collapse
Economists say we're facing severe national and global consequences if we use the debt ceiling and the potential of US Treasury debt default as a negotiating tool for our political differences. Many of us think it will mean higher interest rates, higher grocery bills (please, no more!), or job losses where we finally have the lowest unemployment rate in decades (1969), now down to 3.4%. Believe it or not, increased interest rates, more expensive groceries, and massive job losses would actually be a good outcome in comparison to the cascade of financial woes we might face if we default on our loans.
US News and World Report
SOTU: Joe Biden’s Economy By the Numbers
President Joe Biden gives his second State of the Union speech Tuesday, expected to focus heavily on his economic record over the past two years. And it is something that he can be proud of, with a solid recovery from the coronavirus that was prevalent as he took office in January 2021 marked by strong job growth and record low unemployment but also dogged with high inflation and interest rates. Indeed, heading into the speech Biden was greeted with a January jobs number that showed 517,000 jobs had been created during the month, far outpacing estimates and quieting talk of an imminent recession.
China's spy balloon was more than it seemed
U.S. officials are revealing more information about the Chinese spy balloon shot down over the weekend, saying it was part of a fleet that make up a large-scale global surveillance system.
Manchin 'raising hell' against Biden over implementation of Inflation Reduction Act
Sen. Joe Manchin (D-WV) is reportedly furious with the White House over its implementation of President Joe Biden’s Inflation Reduction Act, with the West Virginia senator particularly annoyed with the administration’s delay in rolling out tax credits for electric vehicles.
Top Biden Official Suddenly Resigns
A top aide to the President of the United States, Joe Biden, will suddenly resign from his job, President Biden announced late last week. Brian Deese is the top economic advisor to the President, serving in the role as Director of the National Economic Council at the White House. The 44-year-old Deese has served in the position since the beginning of the Biden administration, but he has been commuting from New England to Washington, D.C. since late last summer, so he has been planning the departure, according to reporting, including in the New York Times.
Gizmodo
FBI Finds New Information About Chinese Spy Balloon
We’re learning new information about the suspected Chinese surveillance balloon that was shot down off the coast of South Carolina on Saturday. A State Department spokesperson said the balloon was able to collect communications and data via a satellite and had “multiple antennas” in addition to other equipment used “clearly for intelligence surveillance,” Axios reported.
Map of US claims to show areas most at risk of being targeted in nuclear war
A map claiming to show the areas of the US that may be targeted in a nuclear war that originally circulated in 2015 is making the rounds again, amid the Russian war in Ukraine. The map indicates that areas such as Montana and North Dakota may be vital to strike US forces.The map outlines possible targets in every US state, mostly located in the east, but also along the Californian coast. In the west, Colorado, Montana, North Dakota and Wyoming have clusters of targets noted on the map. Some of the larger targets include active nuclear plants. There...
Cost of Joe Biden’s open borders: $200 billion, paid by you
An internal City Hall memo says Biden’s open border will cost New York City taxpayers $4.2 billion through the middle of next year, double Mayor Adams’ previous estimate.And those costs won’t stop even if Washington magically decides to start enforcing the immigration laws — because millions are already here. One of the reasons the number is so high is New York’s “right to shelter” law, which requires the city to house all comers. But even without that provision, and even once the border-jumpers start working (legally or otherwise) and paying taxes, the net costs to taxpayers nationwide will be enormous. A few...
Washington Examiner
Federal deficit up 80% through first four months of fiscal year
The federal deficit was $460 billion through the first four months of the fiscal year, the Treasury Department reported Friday, a 78% increase from the same period a year before. Revenues, or the amount of money the government raised through taxes, were $1.47 trillion, or 3% lower than during the...
CNBC
DOJ asks Supreme Court to toss case seeking to keep Trump-era Title 42 immigration policy in place
The DOJ asked the Supreme Court to toss out a case challenging the Biden administration's decision to end Title 42, a Trump-era immigration policy affecting asylum seekers. The DOJ told the Supreme Court that the administration's move to end the Covid-19 public emergency on May 11 "would render this case moot."
LARRY KUDLOW: Biden's State of the Union was a third-rate huckster speech
FOX Business host Larry Kudlow dissects President Biden's State of the Union address on Wednesday's "Kudlow."
iheart.com
Glenn: Biden’s SOTU was the most BIZARRE one I've EVER seen
No logical person possibly could listen to President Biden’s State of the Union and understand it, Glenn says, because it was completely full of LIES. In this clip, Glenn gives his thoughts on Biden’s SOTU speech, explaining why it was ’one of the most bizarre things I have ever seen.’ Plus, Glenn reminds us — and, most importantly, Joe Biden — of one the most important aspects of the presidency: 'Perhaps you need a reminder of that oath to protect and defend the Constitution of the United States against all enemies, foreign and domestic.'
Americans’ personal finances worst since the Great Recession
(The Center Square) – Half of Americans report their personal finances are “worse off” than they were a year ago, according to a new survey. The poll found only 35% of Americans say they are better off than a year ago. The 50% who are worse off is the highest percentage since Gallup began asking the question in 1976, with the exception of the aftermath of the 2008 financial crisis. ...
China says refused US call because atmosphere not ‘proper’
China’s Defense Ministry says it refused a call from U.S. Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin following the shooting down of an alleged Chinese spy balloon because the U.S. had “not created the proper atmosphere" for dialogue and exchange.The U.S. action had “seriously violated international norms and set a pernicious precedent," ministry spokesperson Tan Kefei was quoted as saying in a statement issued late Thursday. “Given that this irresponsible and seriously wrong approach by the U.S. did not create the proper atmosphere for dialogue and exchanges between the two militaries, China did not accept the U.S. proposal for a phone call...
Russia and China Consider Common Currency to Reduce Dependence on the US Dollar
Information is circulating that Russia and China are secretly working together to undermine the dominance of the US dollar in the global economy. This is believed to be achieved through the creation of a new currency that is backed by gold. The idea is that Russia and China have been hoarding gold for years, and they plan to use this to back a new currency that will rival the US dollar.
$1 billion will be spent on housing migrants in New York
According to a recent proposal, New York state taxpayers would pick up one-third of the estimated $1 billion annual cost of New York City’s migrant crisis under the record $227 billion budget plan that was released this week by by Gov. Kathy Hochul.
Biden pledge to fix ‘unfair’ economy resonates with Americans
A populist undercurrent running through President Biden’s State of the Union address and churned up by turbulent conditions in the global economy is resonating with Americans. It’s the feeling that people are “getting ripped off,” as Biden put it, by an economy that isn’t “fair” — a word that appeared in Biden’s prepared remarks nine…
Schumer scolds Republicans for outcry over suspected Chinese spy balloon
Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-NY) slammed Republicans for their criticism of how the Biden administration handled the suspected Chinese spy balloon that flew over sensitive military sites last week.
straightarrownews.com
US government paid at least $191 billion in fraud pandemic assistance
The Office of Inspector General (OIG) at the Labor Department estimates $191 billion in pandemic unemployment insurance was paid improperly. The OIG also said it is still working to find out the final improper payment rate, but know it’s over 20%. The OIG is now asking for Congress to...
