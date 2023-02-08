Read full article on original website
Plumas County News
Chester Elks deliver Quarter Books to elementary school
As has become an annual tradition, the Chester Elks presented Chester Elementary School fifth-graders in Mrs.Braun’s class with United States Quarter Books on Feb. 9. The students learn about United States history through their Quarter books, understanding the important symbols that represent each state.
Plumas County News
Celebrate Feather River Land Trust at Olsen Barn Meadow this Friday in Chester
Celebrate Feather River Land Trusts’ 23rd anniversary with a day at Olsen Barn Meadow in Chester this Friday, Feb. 17, from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. See event details and register for the event on the website. Please bring your snow gear. The meadow in winter is a great...
Plumas County News
Quincy Weather Summary Feb. 10, 2023
Date Hi Lo Rain – Snow (Inches) Feb. 3……….. 49……….. 19……….. 0.08. Feb. 4……….. 55……….. 29……….. 0.08. Feb. 5……….. 45……….. 30……….. 1.29.
Plumas County News
Community rallies to support first-grade teacher and her family as she battles cancer
Nineteen students are without their teacher, and four children are missing their mom while she is away from home for treatments. Quincy Elementary School first-grade teacher Kara Torrence (Ms. Torrence) began her fight against cancer last summer when she was diagnosed with metastatic adenocarcinoma. She underwent five weeks of radiation and chemo.
Plumas County News
Letter to the Editor: Proposed apartments on Fairgrounds Road
I support Plumas County’s proposed funding application to build apartments on Fairgrounds Road. I have been located adjacent to the proposed site for 19 years and my house would look directly at the apartments. My two children attend Plumas Charter School. My family frequents Pioneer Park and the Fairgrounds. We are fortunate to have county employees including Ferguson and Lucero, who are capable and willing to make projects like this happen in our community. With the sharp increase in housing costs and second home/Airbnb owners that we have seen here in the last few years, affordable housing is urgently needed to counter gentrification. The more that we can support those in need, the fewer issues our community will face.
Plumas County News
Tour of Honor Motorcycle Ride to feature the Plumas County Veterans Memorial
The Tour of Honor Motorcycle Ride (TOH) is a self-directed motorcycle event that takes place between April 1 and Oct. 31. Each year, seven memorial sites for veterans or first-responder are selected in each of the 50 states, and this year the Plumas County Veterans Memorial in Dame Shirley Plaza is being featured.
Plumas County News
Free business workshop Feb. 15
The Small Business Development Center and the Quincy Chamber of Commerce are sponsoring free roundtable workshops for local business owners. The next roundtable is scheduled for Wednesday, Feb. 15 and will feature information on business planning and feasibility. See more details about this and other upcoming workshops in the flyer below.
Plumas County News
Local Realtor recognized with sales production award
Century 21 Tahoe N. Realtors announced that Century 21 Real Estate LLC recently recognized sales associate Amber Donnelly with the Double Centurion Producer award for sales production. The 2022 award is presented to associates that earn $640,000 in sales production or 142 closed transaction sides within a calendar year. “Amber...
actionnewsnow.com
Chico has plans to clear out a majority of people living at the alternative homeless site
CHICO, Calif. - The City of Chico is planning to clear out people from the alternative homeless site on Cohasset and Eaton road. The notice given out by the city says of the 45 people living at the alternative site, only nine are supposed to be there. The city will...
actionnewsnow.com
Butte County Code Enforcement starts outreach in community
Butte County Code Enforcement have started outreach but do not have a date for when enforcement will begin. The Town of Paradise said its use permits are set to expire on April 30, 2023.
Plumas County News
Sheriff again warns supervisors of critical staffing issues
The Plumas County Board of Supervisors covered a number of topics during its Feb. 7 meeting, which was dedicated to former board member Terry Swofford who died Jan. 21. Swofford, a Portola resident, represented District 1 for two terms. District 5 Supervisor Jeff Engel made the request that the meeting be dedicated to the memory of Terry Swofford, and Engel acknowledged Swofford’s service to the county. Engel also went on to thank the county road crews, Caltrans, the sheriff’s office and Plumas Sierra Rural Electric for the “exemplary job” they did during the winter storms.
Plumas County News
Plumas Public Health to focus on top three health issues facing county residents
Plumas County Public Health is seeking assistance from residents. The agency is working on its Community Health Improvement Plan and has identified the top 10 health issues for Plumas County, but wants to narrow it down to the top 3:. Heart disease. Cancer. Unhealthy air quality. Diabetes and kidney disease.
Lassen County News
Highway 70 remains closed
Highway 70 remains closed to through traffic between Jarbo Gap (west of Pulga) and the Greenville Wye (junction with Highway 89) in Butte and Plumas counties due to slides at two locations between Belden and Twain (just east of Belden, approximate post mile 15.2 and west of Rush Creek Road, approximate post mile 22.7).
California mother sues school district for allegedly secretly transforming her child's gender
BUTTE COUNTY, CA. - A mother from California, Aurora Regino, has filed a lawsuit against her child's school district for allegedly transitioning her 11-year-old daughter's gender without her knowledge. Regino claims that her daughter, a fifth-grader at Chico Unified School District, was referred to as a male named "Jaden" and was receiving counseling for gender transition. However, she says the district's alleged "Parental Secrecy Policy" allowed such a transition without her consent.
California town ravaged by fire, rebuilding with new standards
PARADISE, Calif. — California, along with other Western states, is seeing larger and more destructive fires. The race is on to find workable solutions to minimize the risk to structures in a hotter, drier future. While work has been done to fight fires, and reduce actions and activities prone...
actionnewsnow.com
Chico Unified bus crashes with parked car, no injuries
CHICO, Calif. 2:08 P.M. UPDATE - A Chico Unified school bus with students on board hit a parked car in a parking lot Thursday morning. The crash was in a parking lot near East Avenue and Ceres Avenue, next to the 7-Eleven at the corner. The crash damaged the front...
The forgotten Bay Area train route to Tahoe that beat all the traffic
The Bay Area once had a ski train to Tahoe in the 1930s equipped with a well-stocked bar.
Plumas County News
Winning essayist reads his composition to board of supervisors
The Plumas County League of Women Voters introduced the winners of its 2022 essay contest on the topic “Is Immigration Good for the United States?” to the Board of Supervisors during the Feb. 7 meeting. Luke Lerch of Quincy High School was the grand prize winner, and three additional students received honorable mentions: Ava McColm, Kaitlynn Miller, and Zenia Moghaddas.
Plumas County News
Sheriff Blotter Feb. 1-7: Some that are lost are found; lots of boulders
Information in the Sheriff’s Blotter is gathered from the dispatch logs provided by the Plumas County Sheriff’s Office. No individual’s names are reported. And those arrested should be presumed innocent until proven guilty. The following is a summary of activity for Feb. 1- 7 February 1. Sleep...
Plumas County News
Sheriff’s Blotter Jan. 30-31: Strange messages and driving difficulties
Information in the Sheriff’s Blotter is gathered from the dispatch logs provided by the Plumas County Sheriff’s Office. No individual’s names are reported. And those arrested should be presumed innocent until proven guilty. The following is a summary of activity for Jan. 30-Jan. 31. January 30. Heck...
