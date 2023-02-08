ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Quincy, CA

Plumas County News

Chester Elks deliver Quarter Books to elementary school

As has become an annual tradition, the Chester Elks presented Chester Elementary School fifth-graders in Mrs.Braun’s class with United States Quarter Books on Feb. 9. The students learn about United States history through their Quarter books, understanding the important symbols that represent each state.
Plumas County News

Quincy Weather Summary Feb. 10, 2023

Date Hi Lo Rain – Snow (Inches) Feb. 3……….. 49……….. 19……….. 0.08. Feb. 4……….. 55……….. 29……….. 0.08. Feb. 5……….. 45……….. 30……….. 1.29.
QUINCY, CA
Plumas County News

Community rallies to support first-grade teacher and her family as she battles cancer

Nineteen students are without their teacher, and four children are missing their mom while she is away from home for treatments. Quincy Elementary School first-grade teacher Kara Torrence (Ms. Torrence) began her fight against cancer last summer when she was diagnosed with metastatic adenocarcinoma. She underwent five weeks of radiation and chemo.
QUINCY, CA
Plumas County News

Letter to the Editor: Proposed apartments on Fairgrounds Road

I support Plumas County’s proposed funding application to build apartments on Fairgrounds Road. I have been located adjacent to the proposed site for 19 years and my house would look directly at the apartments. My two children attend Plumas Charter School. My family frequents Pioneer Park and the Fairgrounds. We are fortunate to have county employees including Ferguson and Lucero, who are capable and willing to make projects like this happen in our community. With the sharp increase in housing costs and second home/Airbnb owners that we have seen here in the last few years, affordable housing is urgently needed to counter gentrification. The more that we can support those in need, the fewer issues our community will face.
PLUMAS COUNTY, CA
Plumas County News

Free business workshop Feb. 15

The Small Business Development Center and the Quincy Chamber of Commerce are sponsoring free roundtable workshops for local business owners. The next roundtable is scheduled for Wednesday, Feb. 15 and will feature information on business planning and feasibility. See more details about this and other upcoming workshops in the flyer below.
Plumas County News

Local Realtor recognized with sales production award

Century 21 Tahoe N. Realtors announced that Century 21 Real Estate LLC recently recognized sales associate Amber Donnelly with the Double Centurion Producer award for sales production. The 2022 award is presented to associates that earn $640,000 in sales production or 142 closed transaction sides within a calendar year. “Amber...
PLUMAS COUNTY, CA
Plumas County News

Sheriff again warns supervisors of critical staffing issues

The Plumas County Board of Supervisors covered a number of topics during its Feb. 7 meeting, which was dedicated to former board member Terry Swofford who died Jan. 21. Swofford, a Portola resident, represented District 1 for two terms. District 5 Supervisor Jeff Engel made the request that the meeting be dedicated to the memory of Terry Swofford, and Engel acknowledged Swofford’s service to the county. Engel also went on to thank the county road crews, Caltrans, the sheriff’s office and Plumas Sierra Rural Electric for the “exemplary job” they did during the winter storms.
PLUMAS COUNTY, CA
Plumas County News

Plumas Public Health to focus on top three health issues facing county residents

Plumas County Public Health is seeking assistance from residents. The agency is working on its Community Health Improvement Plan and has identified the top 10 health issues for Plumas County, but wants to narrow it down to the top 3:. Heart disease. Cancer. Unhealthy air quality. Diabetes and kidney disease.
Lassen County News

Highway 70 remains closed

Highway 70 remains closed to through traffic between Jarbo Gap (west of Pulga) and the Greenville Wye (junction with Highway 89) in Butte and Plumas counties due to slides at two locations between Belden and Twain (just east of Belden, approximate post mile 15.2 and west of Rush Creek Road, approximate post mile 22.7).
PLUMAS COUNTY, CA
Edy Zoo

California mother sues school district for allegedly secretly transforming her child's gender

BUTTE COUNTY, CA. - A mother from California, Aurora Regino, has filed a lawsuit against her child's school district for allegedly transitioning her 11-year-old daughter's gender without her knowledge. Regino claims that her daughter, a fifth-grader at Chico Unified School District, was referred to as a male named "Jaden" and was receiving counseling for gender transition. However, she says the district's alleged "Parental Secrecy Policy" allowed such a transition without her consent.
CHICO, CA
ABC10

California town ravaged by fire, rebuilding with new standards

PARADISE, Calif. — California, along with other Western states, is seeing larger and more destructive fires. The race is on to find workable solutions to minimize the risk to structures in a hotter, drier future. While work has been done to fight fires, and reduce actions and activities prone...
PARADISE, CA
actionnewsnow.com

Chico Unified bus crashes with parked car, no injuries

CHICO, Calif. 2:08 P.M. UPDATE - A Chico Unified school bus with students on board hit a parked car in a parking lot Thursday morning. The crash was in a parking lot near East Avenue and Ceres Avenue, next to the 7-Eleven at the corner. The crash damaged the front...
CHICO, CA
Plumas County News

Winning essayist reads his composition to board of supervisors

The Plumas County League of Women Voters introduced the winners of its 2022 essay contest on the topic “Is Immigration Good for the United States?” to the Board of Supervisors during the Feb. 7 meeting. Luke Lerch of Quincy High School was the grand prize winner, and three additional students received honorable mentions: Ava McColm, Kaitlynn Miller, and Zenia Moghaddas.
PLUMAS COUNTY, CA

