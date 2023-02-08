I support Plumas County’s proposed funding application to build apartments on Fairgrounds Road. I have been located adjacent to the proposed site for 19 years and my house would look directly at the apartments. My two children attend Plumas Charter School. My family frequents Pioneer Park and the Fairgrounds. We are fortunate to have county employees including Ferguson and Lucero, who are capable and willing to make projects like this happen in our community. With the sharp increase in housing costs and second home/Airbnb owners that we have seen here in the last few years, affordable housing is urgently needed to counter gentrification. The more that we can support those in need, the fewer issues our community will face.

PLUMAS COUNTY, CA ・ 2 DAYS AGO