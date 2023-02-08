Read full article on original website
Related
msn.com
I drove electric SUVs from Kia, Hyundai, and Tesla — and I see why the Korean brands are gaining on Elon Musk
Tesla is by far the US leader in electric-vehicle sales. But as the market continues to grow, Elon Musk's slice of the pie is shrinking. After driving two of the most popular new Tesla rivals on sale — the Hyundai Ioniq 5 and Kia EV6 — it's easy to see why Americans are warming up to new faces in the race. The trendy Korean SUVs are stylish, fun, and technologically advanced — and are making trouble for Tesla's Model Y.
Man plugs in electric truck, learns it will take a week to charge
A man plugged in his electric vehicle at home and learned that recharging it would not be a timely venture.
msn.com
Only 1 Tesla Model Is Recommended by Consumer Reports in 2023
Tesla offers some of the best electric cars available — but a problem area over the years has been reliability. Much to the ire of Elon Musk, Consumer Reports has downgraded Tesla models due to various reliability issues. However, there’s an exception. In 2023, only one Tesla electric vehicle is recommended by Consumer Reports: the 2023 Tesla Model 3 sports sedan.
torquenews.com
Tesla Offers $3,000 Discount - But With One Condition
Tesla is offering a discount on new Tesla vehicle purchases or free Super Charging miles for 3 years, but there is one condition to this. The EV price war is heating up as Tesla is offering more discounts for purchases of its vehicles. We have a Tweet that shows that Tesla is now offering a $3,000 discount or free Supercharging for 3 years with the purchase of new vehicles, but there is one condition.
Autoweek.com
This Is Why GM Is Launching a New Small Block V8
General Motors is investing $854 million into its small-block V8 production facilities to prepare to launch the sixth generation of this venerable engine. This announcement came after a report of a failed battery factory under the LG partnership. The sixth-generation engine is expected to make more power and be more...
torquenews.com
Tesla Model Y Inventory Falls To Only 7 Vehicles In The Entire US, Down 99.5% Since Price Cuts
Last month, Tesla cut the prices of all its vehicles in the US. This has spurred incredible demand for Tesla vehicles, especially the Model Y which saw its prices cut by 20%. Today, we see the full effect of the price adjustments as inventory numbers for the Model Y has fallen to 7 vehicles in the entire US. This number is down by 99.5% since January 12.
Used cars to avoid buying right now
Despite the average used car decreasing in price, iSeeCars reported some used cars have increased in price.
torquenews.com
Tesla Reservation Holder Gets a Text about the Model Y - Important Information About Pricing
We see a text sent to a Tesla Model Y reservation holder and there are some interesting details you can get from it. Gary Black, a Model Y reservation holder, got a text from Tesla to let him know the following things:. 1: The IRA $7,500 tax credit cap was...
torquenews.com
Stunning Views of Tesla's Robots and Stamping at Giga Berlin - How a Tesla is Made
This video shows an up close and personal look at Tesla's robots and stamping at Giga Berlin. It's how a Tesla is made. Tesla Robots and Stamping Reveal How a Tesla Is Made. In Tesla's Giga Berlin factory in Brandenburg, Germany, we see through the eyes of a flying drone that goes through Tesla's factories showcasing its machines, robots, and stamping process. This gives a glimpse into how Tesla is able to scale production to such high volumes.
Cathie Wood Speculates Tesla Could Soon Offer a Game-Changing Service
The money manager sees great promise in Tesla's ability to come up with an autonomous taxi platform in the next few years.
Motley Fool
Why Lucid, Lordstown Motors, and Canoo Stocks Dropped Today
Lucid Group cut prices on some Air models by $7,500 this morning. The price cut -- termed an "EV credit" -- comes on the heels of similar price cuts at Tesla and Ford. Weaker EV stocks are suffering as the price war in electric cars becomes more obvious. You’re reading...
teslarati.com
Tesla makes good on Model Y with detached steering wheel, replaces car
Tesla has made good with an owner from New Jersey whose steering wheel fell off just a week after purchasing a Model Y by replacing the car and providing them with a loaner in the meantime. On January 30, Prerak Patel stated his Model Y steering wheel had simply disconnected...
torquenews.com
Tesla Quietly Made a Game-Changing Shift in Production and Delivery
With Tesla vehicles' current price cuts and slight price increases I think something very important is happening, which is very important to note. What's happening behind Tesla's price cuts and price increases is big and not many people talk about it. I didn't see it either, until one of our viewers on our Torque News Youtube channel mentioned in a comment. Tesla is making a big normalization of its production and delivery process using the price elasticity concept.
Apple co-founder Wozniak takes aim at ‘dishonest’ Elon Musk for misleading Tesla buyers: ‘They robbed my family of so much money’
'Woz' bought into Musk's claims of a self-driving vehicle years ago, only to be bitterly disappointed by how little turned out to be true.
Carscoops
How A Ford Dealer Outsmarts Fake Customer Damage Claims Saving Up To $4,000 Monthly
Dealerships can lose money in a number of ways but one that might fly under the radar of mainstream news is bogus damage claims that come into the service center. Gjovik Ford says that it’s found a solution: high-definition security cameras. It’s saving thousands every month through their use.
torquenews.com
Tesla Global Leader in EV Deliveries in 2022 and 2021 - Expectations for 2023
A published list of BEV and PHEV sales for 2022 and 2021 shows Tesla as the clear leader. The list of the top-selling BEV (battery electric vehicles) and PHEV (plug-in hybrid electric vehicles) has been published, and it shows Tesla as the clear leader. Let's go over the leaderboard. 1:...
Vertical axis wind turbines offer higher energy output and low noise
Wind power is quickly becoming one of the most attractive options for clean energy. But not all wind power turbines are equal. A Swiss company, Agile Wind Power, has been producing vertical wind turbines that have the potential to produce increased energy output with decreased noise levels and harm to animals.
We’re mechanics – we fitted identical Subaru WRX cars with $49 and $1,600 car stereos and the results were surprising
TWO car aficionados have replaced the factory stereos in identical Subaru cars - but one used an expensive alternative, while the other used one at a fraction of the cost. And while neither ended up being the perfect fit, the difference between the $1,600 stereo and the $49 one surprised both of them.
game-news24.com
Even with sensors, Tesla will detect distances from 2023 already!
Tesla has removed ultrasonic sensors from new vehicles, so that many saw that the move as a means to reduce costs. There were several parking aid functions and the correct path to the problem spotted around the vehicle without them. A potential buyer who tested the a 2023 Tesla Model 3 in Poland noticed that the car shows distances even without ultrasonic sensors.
Toyota top-selling automaker for third year running
Japan's Toyota was the world's top-selling automaker in 2022, retaining its lead over German rival Volkswagen for the third year, company data showed Monday. Mio Kato, an analyst at Lightstream Research who publishes on Smartkarma, told AFP that Toyota was likely to keep its top-selling crown in the near term.
Comments / 0