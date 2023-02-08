Man ejected from buggy after being hit by semi in Ohio

ORWELL, Ohio (WJW) — A man driving an Amish buggy was ejected from his vehicle Wednesday morning after failing to yield at an intersection, Orwell police confirmed to FOX 8.

Police were called to the intersection of SR-45 and Route 322 around 10:40 a.m. for a reported crash involving a semi-truck and a buggy.

WJW photo

The man was taken to the hospital for minor injuries, the South Central Ambulance District said. No one else was said to be injured in the incident.

After an initial investigation, Orwell Police Chief Chad Fernandez said the semi-driver was unable to stop in time to avoid the buggy, which was taking a left in the intersection.

No other information was available.

