Orwell, OH

Man ejected from buggy after being hit by semi in Ohio

By Laura Morrison
 3 days ago

ORWELL, Ohio (WJW) — A man driving an Amish buggy was ejected from his vehicle Wednesday morning after failing to yield at an intersection, Orwell police confirmed to FOX 8.

LISTEN: 911 call released after Cedarville stabbing

Police were called to the intersection of SR-45 and Route 322 around 10:40 a.m. for a reported crash involving a semi-truck and a buggy.

WJW photo

The man was taken to the hospital for minor injuries, the South Central Ambulance District said. No one else was said to be injured in the incident.

WATCH: OSHP Troopers find suspected drugs in suspect’s vehicle

After an initial investigation, Orwell Police Chief Chad Fernandez said the semi-driver was unable to stop in time to avoid the buggy, which was taking a left in the intersection.

No other information was available.

