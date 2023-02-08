California SUV drivers could be opening their wallet for the state. The San Francisco Chronicle reports a new bill would look into the possibility of charging fees based on vehicle weight. AB 251 was introduced by Democrat Chris Ward and would have the state’s Transportation Commission look into how much a weight fee could cost. The goal is to use the funds for safety improvements on streets. If approved it would be a while until the study is submitted, which would be the end of 2025. Vehicle weight fees aren’t uncommon in the U.S. as a number of states, including Florida and New York, require those charges.

CALIFORNIA STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO