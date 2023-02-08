Read full article on original website
Keith Croce
3d ago
This whole EV is a complete joke. Cars are blowing up, they are only good for in town commuting, our energy grid can’t keep up, PG&E keep raising their rates, can’t tow, take hours or days to charge, battery cells unreliable, once the lithium is all mined out, there won’t be any batteries left to make
Reply
9
Von Keyser
3d ago
I wonder how much it really cost to convert a gas car to electric. I suspect it’s a lot more than $2000.
Reply(4)
13
guest
3d ago
This is Bribery- wow these politicians must be getting a payload from environmental groups!
Reply
14
Comments / 36