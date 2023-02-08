Read full article on original website
Ares Capital (ARCC) Declares $0.48 Dividend
Ares Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:ARCC) said on February 7, 2023 that its board of directors declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.48 per share ($1.92 annualized). Shareholders of record as of March 14, 2023 will receive the payment on March 31, 2023. Previously, the company paid $0.48 per share. At the...
3 Outperforming Stocks Partying Like It’s 2020
In 2023, the new year has ushered in a new mindset reminiscent of 2020. DraftKings is already up 50% year-to-date. Until there are signs that the heavy institutional hitters are back in the DraftKings game, it’s probably best to sit on the sidelines. Since Plug Power provided its annual...
Will The Pullback In Paycom Payoff For Investors?
Paycom had a great Q4 and issued hot guidance that has the market down. The move in prices is an opportunity that the analysts support. Price action may be range bound in the near to short term, but the long-term outlook is bullish. The price action in Paycom (NASDAQ:PAYC) stock...
British American Tobacco – Dividend Up 6%. Further Industry Outperformance Expected
Ignoring the effect of exchange rates, British American Tobacco PLC (LON:BATS) saw full year revenues rise by 2.3% to £26.3bn. A small decline in traditional combustible products was more than offset by an increase in sales from new categories such as vapes, which rose by 37.0% to £2.8bn.
Unilever Battle Cost Pressures Against Challenging Trading Environment
Unilever plc (LON:ULVR) has reported its financial results for 2022 this morning. The group reported underlying revenue growth of 9.0%, driven by price growth of 11.3% and volumes that declined by 2.1%. Reported revenues were flattered by currency movements, so revenues of €60.1bn were 14.5% higher. Unilever faced significant input...
Apollo Global Management, Neuberger Berman And Oaktree Capital Provide Private Markets Perspectives In PM Alpha Outlook Webcast
Apollo Global Management, Neuberger Berman And Oaktree Capital Provide Private Markets Perspectives In PM Alpha Outlook Webcast. London 6th February 2023, Private Markets Alpha (PM Alpha), the digital marketplace for asset managers, wealth managers, advisors and distributors to access and distribute private markets investments, has hosted a webcast featuring Steven McElwain, Partner, Real Assets, at Apollo Global Management, Samuel Porat, Managing Director, Head of Royalty and Alternative Income Investments at Neuberger Berman.
Investors Shrug Off Interest Rate Worries And FTSE 100 Heads Higher
FTSE 100 opens higher, powering back up to record highs. Housebuilders shake off latest RICS survey showing a January demand freeze. Compass shares rise after the caterer reports a 24% surge in revenue. Entain slides after takeover rumours were quashed. AstraZeneca profits beat expectations on modest sales. Disney reorganises into...
5 Types Of Loans to Help Investors Grow Their CRE Portfolios
It isn’t difficult to find deals when building your commercial real estate (CRE) portfolio. The tricky part is the funding. CRE is one of the most lucrative portfolios, offering advantages over residential investments, although interest rates can be higher. Commercial investment property loans are one of the reasons why.
CVS Health Corporation Is Coiled And Ready To Spring Higher
CVS Health beat on top and bottom lines and gave good guidance. The stock is moving higher on news of another acquisition as well. Analysts’ sentiment is clear, CVS is the choice above other drugstore chains. The price action in CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) has been coiling up over the...
Five Best And Worst Performing Utility Stocks In Jan 2023
Utility stocks are considered to be a stable investment because the demand for utility services is usually steady, even during a recession. Another thing that makes them a go-to is that they pay dividends with above-average yields. So, the combination of stability and income generation makes these stocks a low-risk option for many investors. Let’s take a look at the five best and worst performing utility stocks in Jan 2023.
GLJ Research Downgrades United States Steel (X)
On February 10, 2023, GLJ Research downgraded their outlook for United States Steel Corporation (NYSE:X) from Buy to Sell. As of February 10, 2023, the average one-year price target for United States Steel is $29.65. The forecasts range from a low of $18.18 to a high of $44.89. The average price target represents an increase of 5.51% from its latest reported closing price of $28.10.
Ethereum On The Rise: Could 2023 Be The Year Of The Flippening?
Market experts are optimistic that Ethereum is on track to flip Bitcoin in the coming years. Ethereum (ETH) and Bitcoin (BTC) have started 2023 in good stead, each gaining over 30% in as many days. Broader market sentiment is also positive. At the time of writing, the total crypto marketcap is above $1 trillion, and AI coins, including Fetch.ai (FET) and SingularityNET (AGIX), have rallied about 400% and 900%, respectively since the start of the year.
Coupled Up: The Valentine’s Day Fund Picks That Work Better In Pairs
Investing is all about complimentary characteristics – just like a successful relationship. Opposites attract when it comes to investment styles, geographies and risk. Don’t get mugged off – always make sure a fund is your type on paper before investing. Emma Wall, Head of Investment Analysis and...
Here Are The 10 Worst-Performing Cryptocurrencies In Jan. 2023
After a dismal performance in 2022, the crypto market kicked off 2023 with a bang. Bitcoin and many other major cryptocurrencies posted impressive gains last month. In fact, few cryptocurrencies were in the red for January. Improving macroeconomic conditions, including moderating inflation and a stabilizing job market, helped boost investor confidence all around. Let’s take a look at the 10 worst-performing cryptocurrencies in Jan. 2023.
Inflation Is Bubbling
In his podcast addressing the markets today, Louis Navellier offered the following commentary. If you wish to listen to this commentary, please click here. Interest rates are still meandering higher and that is an issue that is unsettling the whole stock market. The 10-year Treasury bond yield is now 3.7%. Just last week it was 3.34%, so that’s a big increase.
S&P 500 – Breaking The Range
S&P 500 corrective move indeed ruled yesterday, but no important support was breached on a closing basis. While market breadth is nothing to write home about, and financials daily candle looks ugly, I don‘t see a sharp stock market downswing breaking through yesterday given support levels, as likely or imminent.
Across All Income Levels, More Americans Are Living Paycheck-To-Paycheck
Rising prices have weakened consumers’ spending power, as inflation remains elevated and the Federal Reserve continues to tighten its monetary policies. Against the backdrop of recession risk and growing macroeconomic uncertainty, a higher number of Americans at all income levels are now living paycheck-to-paycheck. In a report by PYMNTS...
GDP Is The Most Confusing Financial Term [Study]
Amid recent reports that Britain will have the worst-performing major economy this year, with the UK’s GDP expected to contract by 0.6%, it can be revealed that ‘GDP’ is the most confusing financial term in the UK. That’s according to new research by City Index. The experts...
Mortgage Rates Inch Up While Mortgage Credit Availability Inches Down
Freddie Mac (OTCMKTS:FMCC) reported the 30-year fixed-rate mortgage averaged 6.12% as of Feb. 9, up from last week when it averaged 6.09%; a year ago at this time, it averaged 3.69%. The 15-year fixed-rate mortgage averaged 5.25%, up from last week when it averaged 5.14%; a year ago at this time, it averaged 2.93%.
UK GDP: Recession Relief, But Tough Times Are Still On The Way
GDP data revealed that the UK economy shrank by 0.5% in December. Output was flat for the fourth quarter of 2022, so we’re not in a recession. The Bank of England predicts we’re still heading for a recession later this year, but it will be shorter and shallower than had been predicted.
