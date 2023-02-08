ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Report of gas odor prompts evacuation of Maricopa Wells Middle School

By Cameron Jobson
 3 days ago
A natural-gas odor Wednesday morning prompted a large fire and police response and evacuation of a middle school, however authorities determined there was no leak and the odor likely was from Southwest Gas conducting line purges in the area.

At about 10:30 a.m. on Feb. 8, Maricopa Fire and Medical was called to Maricopa Wells Middle School following reports of the gas odor, evidently from fumes drifting into the area.

The Fire Department also responded to nearby Maricopa High on a similar report. The high school did not evacuate.

Readings conducted by MFMD and Southwest Gas crews showed there was no active gas leak.

There was no danger to students and they were allowed to return to class.

