Sebastian, FL

Sebastian approves annexing 2,000 acres

By Jon Shainman, Allen Cone
WPTV West Palm Beach
 3 days ago
The Sebastian City Council made a major decision Wednesday regarding its future growth by approving annexation of 2,000 acres, a 20% increase, and potentially 20,000 people.

Sebastian could be home to 10,000 more homes under a new proposal.

Graves Brothers, the landowner of a 2,000-acre parcel located south of State Road 510, sought to have the land annexed into the city.

The former citrus land would double the current population when it is fully built out.

Indian River County Chairman Joe Earman sent a letter to the city of Sebastion expressing concerns about the project.

By 5-0 votes, council members approved a resolution for an annexation agreement, second reading on ordinance of petition for voluntary annexation and second reading for request for comprehensive plan future land use map and text amendment.

Although not a party to the annexation between the city and the property owner, the chairman of the Indian River County Commission sent a letter to the city in advance of Wednesday night's meeting, which outlines some county concerns over the proposal.

"This is just about planning and being able to service the community," Indian River County Chairman Joe Earman said at last week's county commission meeting. "If you don't have the water, you don't have a project."

In the letter, Earman laid out the concerns, especially over water and wastewater service. An estimated three million gallons of water a day would be needed, according to the county's utility director.

"Unfortunately, it's not as simple as if they build a home, we're going to bring them water," Indian River County Utility Director Sean Lieske said at last week's county commission meeting. "We have to make sure that we have the water so that development can occur."

County officials hope the developers take that into consideration, as well as how roads, fire rescue and law enforcement will be impacted.

