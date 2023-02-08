Read full article on original website
KWQC
Rock Island Police Department bids farewell to K-9 Officer Basco
ROCK ISLAND, Ill. (KWQC) - The Rock Island Police Department bid a sad farewell to former Rock Island Police K-9 Officer Basco, a Belgian Malinois, who was laid to rest last week due to health reasons. Basco worked alongside K-9 Handler Lawler for eight years and died just short of...
KWQC
CRIME STOPPERS: Police investigate theft at Rock Island Hy-Vee, 2 wanted men
The QCHA Lady Blues is the only high school girls ice hockey team in the state of Iowa. Jury reaches verdict in Genesis Medical Center malpractice lawsuit. A verdict has been reached in a medical malpractice lawsuit for a surgery that took place at Genesis Medical Center in Davenport, nearly seven years ago.
starvedrock.media
Fire Call Northwest Of Wyanet
An early morning wake up call for some firefighters in Bureau County. A reported structure fire broke out just before 6:30 Saturday morning in the area of 1200 East Street north of Interstate 80 near Wyanet. A mutual aid call was put out for help from Princeton, Manlius, Walnut and Sheffield Fire Departments. In a good sign, that mutual aid call was canceled within about 10 minutes.
tspr.org
Around the Tri States: Two dead in ice fishing accident; dog rescued in Galesburg fire; Ag Mech show returns to WIU
A husband and wife are dead after what appears to be an ice fishing accident in Hancock County. The sheriff's department said it was called to a farm pond near Durham at 3:44 p.m. on Saturday, Feb. 4. Deputies arriving on the scene managed to pull the couple from the...
ourquadcities.com
1 transported from Davenport gunfire scene
Davenport Police were at the scene of a shooting on the 1000 block of South Concord Street, Davenport, on Saturday night. A neighbor who asked that his name not be used told our Local 4 News crew that he heard four gunshots ring out from a car that pulled up to a residence, then drove away, about 6:20 p.m. Later, he saw a man transported from the scene by ambulance.
KWQC
Number Five Firehouse on Douglas Park in Rock Island is set to be demolished
ROCK ISLAND, Ill. (KWQC) - Fire Station Number Five on Douglas Park in Rock Island will be torn down. The building became operational in 1915 and hasn’t been used as a firehouse since 1974. The plan is to proceed with demolition, but try to salvage as much of the...
KWQC
Investigators: Fire intentionally set at Davenport Comfort Inn Saturday
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - Davenport Police arrested a man they say intentionally started a fire inside a room at the Comfort Inn on Northwest Boulevard in Davenport. 60-year-old Terry Lee Kirby of Davenport is charged with First Degree Arson and First-Degree Criminal Mischief. Officials say they responded to a call...
ourquadcities.com
Suspect injured officer in struggle, police allege
A 39-year-old Moline man is behind bars after police allege he injured an officer during a struggle. Shawn Lopez faces felony charges of aggravated fleeing and eluding, resisting a peace officer and a misdemeanor charge of battery, court records show. According to court documents, Lopez was driving a 2008 Saturn...
WQAD
Crews: Man arrested after setting fire at Davenport hotel
The fire happened at the Comfort Inn and Suites just north of I-80. Crews told News 8 that Terry Kirby was arrested for setting the fire.
ourquadcities.com
Rock Island man sentenced to 5 years after Walmart riot
A 22-year-old Rock Island man was sentenced to a prison term of up to five years in connection with a 2019 stabbing in a Davenport Walmart. Juan Jinez pleaded guilty to a felony charge of willful injury Friday in Scott County Court, where he appeared with his attorney. He also was fined $1,025.
KCJJ
UIHC patient accused of punching nurse in the groin
A patient at the University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics is accused of punching a nurse in the groin. Iowa City Police say 67-year-old Thomas Schabilion of the Hilltop manufactured housing community on Waterfront Drive was being seen in the UIHC emergency department at 7:45pm on January 27th when he punched a nurse twice in the groin. The victim suffered only minor pain and no injuries, but still requested charges be filed.
KWQC
Bettendorf police ask for help to find truck involved in hit-and-run
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - Bettendorf police are asking for the public’s help to find a truck they say was involved in a hit-and-run. The truck is a dark blue/black, 2002-2006 GMC Sierra with extended towing mirrors and a tonneau cover, according to the Bettendorf Police Department. There is significant damage to the front right bumper of the truck.
Illinois man pleads guilty to embezzlement from a labor union
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Brent Toppert, 42, the treasurer of Local 238 of the Security, Police, and Fire Professionals of America (SPFPA), pleaded guilty to embezzling $63,713 from the labor union. According to the U.S. Department of Justice, Toppert, who lives in Morrison in Whiteside County, began stealing funds in 2018. The SPFPA represented members […]
KWQC
Davenport park to get new obstacle play feature
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - Emis Park is set to get a new obstacle play feature, according to Davenport City officials. The new play feature is part of the ARPA park improvements, according to a Facebook post by city officials. The park will replace the current structure, city officials said. Installation...
KBUR
Des Moines County Sheriff’s Office conducts tobacco compliance checks
Burlington, IA- The Des Moines County Sheriff’s Office has cited a business for selling tobacco to an underage buyer. According to a news release, on Wednesday, February 8th, the Des Moines County Sheriff’s Office conducted tobacco compliance checks at seven businesses located in Des Moines County. Detectives worked...
KWQC
CRIME STOPPERS: Rock Island police looking for man they say stole $200 worth items from Hy-Vee
ROCK ISLAND, Ill. (KWQC) - Rock Island police are asking for help to identify a man they say stole about $200 worth of times from Hy-Vee. According to police, three people entered Hy-Vee, Rock Island around 5 p.m. on Jan. 31, 2022. Police said a man stole about $200 worth...
KWQC
Jury reaches verdict in Genesis Medical Center malpractice lawsuit
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - A verdict has been reached in a medical malpractice lawsuit for a surgery that took place at Genesis Medical Center in Davenport, nearly seven years ago. Friday, a Scott County jury returned a verdict of $4 million for the family of Kathleen Hazen who died after...
Galesburg man charged with burglary after stealing copper piping from condemned former Broadview Hotel
Shortly before 5:00pm on Monday, Galesburg Police observed a male subject in the 100 block of North Cedar Street dragging behind him a large tan blanket. A vehicle pulled up next to the man and he loaded up the blanket in the back of the truck. Police stopped the 35-year-old man, whom they are familiar with, and he told police it was copper piping inside the blanket. Police asked the man a series of questions that he wasn’t able to answer. The man told police he got the copper from a guy he works for that his uncle set up for him. After questioning the man’s relatives, GPD determined the man was not being truthful and he was detained. The man was also in possession of a check totaling nearly $640 from the Broadview Restaurant dated August 17th, 2015. The man was placed under arrest and he refused to speak with police. Officers then responded back to the former Broadview Hotel and discovered an unsecured door on the north side of the building. Police located areas inside where copper piping had been cut as well as numerous blankets that matched the one the man was dragging behind him. The man was charged with Burglary.
KWQC
Davenport Elks Lodge hosts first responders appreciation dinner
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - Davenport Elks Lodge hosted its annual “Thanking Heros” dinner Friday, celebrating first responders. Davenport Police, Firefighters, EMTs, and dispatchers enjoyed a free meal at the lodge. Members say they are especially thankful this year, as they had two calls in the last six months.
WIFR
SPFPA treasurer pleads guilty to $63K+ embezzlement scheme
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - A Morrison man pleaded guilty Thursday to stealing money from labor union Local 238, Security, Police and Fire Professionals of America (SPFPA). Brent Toppert, 42, was the elected financial secretary and treasurer of Local 238, which represents security personnel at a nuclear plant in Cordova, Ill.
