Berlin commercial greenhouse project on track to begin growing vegetables by end of year

laconiadailysun.com
Ribbon cutting ceremony welcomes The Edge of Town Tavern to Plymouth
PLYMOUTH — Central NH Chamber of Commerce new member, The Edge of Town Tavern, is holding a grand-opening ribbon cutting on Thursday, Feb. 16, from 4 to 6 p.m., at 38 NH Rte. 25. The ribbon cutting will include remarks from CNHCC executive director Matty Leighton, The Edge of...
Two New Hampshire Towns Named Best Places to Visit in New England for 2023
Here in New England, we know we're pretty lucky to live in one of the best parts of the US. Over the years, countless studies have directed high praise towards our region. Last year, a WalletHub study announced the best small cities in the country, and eight New England towns made the list. Our area has also been highlighted for having some of the most magical winter wonderland towns, hottest zip codes in America, most underrated destinations in the country, and restaurants that made the New York Times' Restaurant List.
WMUR.com
Man seriously hurt in snowmobile crash in Pittsburg
PITTSBURG, N.H. — New Hampshire officials are issuing a safety reminder for snowmobilers hoping to hit the trails this weekend. Fish and Game officials are asking people to stay mindful of icy conditions and pressure ridges after a crash in Pittsburg. Crews arrived to First Connecticut Lake on Thursday...
WMUR.com
Pickup truck rolls over in Dalton
DALTON, N.H. — No one was hurt in a rollover crash near Route 135 and Route 142 in Dalton. Firefighters said the crash happened at about 3 p.m. on Wednesday when a pickup truck hit a guardrail and rolled over. The driver of the truck was able to walk...
WMUR.com
Family of Maura Murray hold vigil 19 years after her disappearance in New Hampshire
HAVERHILL, N.H. — Family and friends gathered for a vigil Thursday night to remember Maura Murray 19 years after she disappeared in New Hampshire. Murray was a star athlete who was studying to become a nurse at UMass-Amherst when she crashed her car into a snowbank in Haverhill on Feb. 9, 2004.
Lawyer: Zhukovskyy Jurors Upset By Sununu, AG Remarks After Not Guilty Verdicts
The attorney representing the jurors who acquitted Volodomyr Zhukovskyy over whether their names should now be released to the Boston Globe said statements made by Gov. Chris Sununu and Attorney General John Formella after the not guilty verdicts were very upsetting to jurors. Within minutes of the not guilty verdicts...
laconiadailysun.com
James F. Mullan, 81
MOULTONBOROUGH — James F. “Frank” Mullan, 81, of Moultonborough, formerly of Charlestown and Hyde Park, Massachusetts, died Wednesday, Jan. 25. James was known as Frank to family, and "Jim" and “Tan Man” to friends. Born on Oct. 15, 1941, in Boston, to two Irish immigrants from Newry and Glenamaddy, the late James C. Mullan and Mary G. (Donlon) Mullan, Frank was the first member of his family to go to college earning bachelor and master’s degrees from Boston State College (originally Boston Teachers College). His 38-year teaching career in the Boston public schools began at Boston English High School where he was a dedicated teacher and student mentor. Upon retirement in 2001, he was celebrated at an enormous retirement party by family and friends. Shortly after he sold his Charlestown home and moved to his Beede Road cabin in Moultonborough, and eventually built his dream home on Winaukee Road called “The Fox Hole” after the multi-generational fox families that frequented the backyard and were fed suet and hot dogs.
Driver acquitted in NH crash that killed 7 motorcyclists to be deported to Ukraine
CONCORD, N.H. — A judge has ordered the deportation of a commercial truck driver from Ukraine who was taken into custody by immigration authorities last year shortly after he was acquitted of causing the deaths of seven motorcyclists in New Hampshire. Volodymyr Zhukovskyy, 27, of West Springfield, Massachusetts, had...
thepulseofnh.com
Investigation Underway Into Cause Of Crash In Plymouth That Left One Dead
An investigation is underway into what caused a crash in Plymouth that left one person dead. Police say the two-vehicle collision happened yesterday afternoon on Mayhew Turnpike. One of the drivers was taken to a nearby hospital where they passed away due to their injuries but the other driver wasn’t hurt. Witnesses can give police a call at 603-536-1804.
WMUR.com
Former Franconia police officer agrees not to serve again instead of facing criminal charges
FRANCONIA, N.H. — A former Franconia police officer will not face any criminal charges but will never serve in law enforcement again after an investigation by the New Hampshire Attorney General's Office. In August, the attorney general's office said they were notified of allegations involving former Franconia police officer...
newportdispatch.com
DUI crash on I-89 in Colchester
COLCHESTER — A 43-year-old man from New Hampshire was arrested for DUI in Colchester yesterday. Authorities say they were notified of a single-vehicle crash on I-89 north at around 4:10 p.m. The driver was identified as Donald Rivait, of Dummer, NH. Police say he displayed indicators of alcohol impairment.
