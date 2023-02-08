Walmarts across NH evacuated due to possible hoax, Rundlett threat deemed not credible

Read full article on original website
WMUR.com
New Hampshire DHHS office in Claremont to remain closed next week after pipes burst
CLAREMONT, N.H. — The state Department of Health and Human Services office in Claremont will remain closed next week because of damage from broken pipes. It happened last weekend after the extreme cold snap and has not been open since. Officials said anyone who has in-person meetings scheduled for...
fallriverreporter.com
“Significant” Massachusetts fentanyl trafficker sentenced to prison after 11 guns, over 1 kilo of fentanyl, pill press, 15+ pounds of marijuana, $36,000 in cash seized
BOSTON – A Massachusetts man was sentenced in connection with his involvement in a violent gang. According to the Massachusetts Department of Justice, Samael Mathieu, a/k/a “Hamma” or “Hamma Thang,” 26, was sentenced by U.S. District Court Judge Leo T. Sorokin to 114 months in prison and four years of supervised release. In April 2022, Mathieu pleaded guilty to RICO conspiracy and conspiracy to distribute and to possess with intent to distribute controlled substances.
NECN
Vermont State Police Launch Investigation Into Allegations of Racism and Misogyny
Vermont State Police have launched an investigation after several allegations of racism, homophobia and misogyny from off-duty troopers while playing an online party game. According to reports from NBC 5, Public Safety Commissioner Jennifer Morrison ordered a review of a group of troopers based in Windham County. Former state trooper...
WCAX
Family hopes highway billboards finally lead to answers in NH cold case
HAVERHILL, N.H. (WCAX/WGGB/WSHM) - Thursday marked 19 years since a young woman went missing in New Hampshire under mysterious circumstances. Now, her family hopes new highway billboards will finally lead to some answers. Maura Murray, a nursing student in Massachusetts, disappeared after crashing her car in North Haverhill, New Hampshire,...
WMUR.com
Seven iced-in loons rescued from New Hampshire lakes
TUFTONBORO, N.H. — At least seven loons were rescued from New Hampshire lakes because of last weekend's extreme cold, according to the Loon Preservation Committee. One iced-in loon was rescued on Newfound Lake and six loons were rescued on Lake Winnipesaukee on Monday and Tuesday. According to the Loon...
WMUR.com
New Hampshire hourly maps: Snow, mix, rain Thursday
VIDEO: Get an hour-by-hour look at the winter weather in the forecast for Thursday. Read the full forecast.
WMUR.com
Video: Possible record warmth moves into New Hampshire
As the latest system moves away, our up and down temperatures continue through the weekend and into next week, with mainly fair skies. Westerly winds are picking up today and gusting over 30-35 mph this afternoon with partial sunshine for southern/central NH while up north some scattered snow showers will develop. Highs will range from the lower half of the 40s (and fall this afternoon) up north, while we'll be in the 40s to mid 50s in the southern half of NH.
After receiving report of off-duty racism and misogyny by Vermont troopers, public safety chief initially declined to take action
On Monday, Commissioner Jennifer Morrison “declined to open an internal investigation into this matter citing a lack of sufficient information,” a Vermont State Police sergeant wrote in an email obtained by VTDigger. An investigation launched two days later. Read the story on VTDigger here: After receiving report of off-duty racism and misogyny by Vermont troopers, public safety chief initially declined to take action.
newhampshirebulletin.com
Some NH police chiefs say it’s time to get rid of officer physical fitness requirements
Enough law enforcement officers are failing to pass the required fitness test for sit-ups, push-ups, and a 1.5-mile run that some police chiefs are backing a bill that would do away with the fitness requirement. That includes Hinsdale Police Chief Charles Rataj, who told the House Criminal Justice and Public...
WCAX
Vermont removes possibly contaminated marijuana from stores
(AP) - Vermont regulators have removed marijuana potentially contaminated with a pesticide from five retail stores after a consumer reported feeling sick after smoking some. Vermont’s Cannabis Control Board issued a consumer protection warning last week for all strains of marijuana produced by grower Holland Cannabis Co. due to pesticide contamination. Customers who purchased marijuana grown by Holland Cannabis at the five particular stores are asked to return it to the retailers.
iheart.com
Massachusetts Police Identify Body Found In Charles River
CAMBRIDGE, Mass. (WBZ NewsRadio) — A body found in Charles River on Thursday has been identified, officials said. Massachusetts State Police have identified the body as 55-year-old Tale Assalif of Cambridge. At around 12:30 P.M. on Thursday, police received reports a body had been seen in the river. A...
WMUR.com
Overdose deaths related to animal sedative up more than 100% in Northeast
MANCHESTER, N.H. — New Hampshire officials are sounding the alarm about a powerful sedative showing up in drugs across the Northeast, saying that drug users don't even know it's there. Law enforcement officials said overdose deaths from xylazine are up 103% in the Northeast. Officials said it was found...
fallriverreporter.com
Massachusetts man convicted of killing ex-wife’s husband in Norfolk County granted parole with conditions
A Massachusetts man who was convicted of killing his ex-wife’s husband has been granted parole with conditions. According to the Massachusetts Parole Board, on June 9, 2000, after a jury trial in Norfolk Superior Court, John Whitney was convicted of second-degree murder in the beating death of 28-year-old Alberto Portal and was sentenced to life in prison with the possibility of parole.
New Hampshire & Massachusetts Theater Chain Changing Ticket Prices
Even before the pandemic really shook up the movie theater industry, there were changes on the horizon. Nearly a decade ago, director George Lucas predicted that we would see movie theaters moving more in the direction of going to a Broadway shows or major sporting events. There would be more amenities in theaters, better concessions options, and they would be nicer overall, but the prices would see an astronomical increase. George Lucas speculated that we could see the price of tickets jump up to $100. You can read more about what he and Steven Spielberg had to say HERE.
Who Cares About a Balloon When a Legendary Spy Lived Among Us on the New Hampshire Seacoast?
It’s hard to get wrapped up in a spy balloon when we used to have one running a convenience store right here on the Seacoast. Not a balloon, genius. A spy. In fact, one of the most famous spies in U.S. history. Born in Rye, Herb Philbrick was a...
WCAX
Vermont investigating report of racism by state troopers
Monsanto asks court to dismiss Burlington School District lawsuit over PCB contamination. Monsanto is asking Vermont’s federal court to throw out the Burlington School District’s lawsuit against the company over PCB contamination. Vermont lawmakers eye statewide zoning laws to encourage multifamily dwellings. Updated: 4 hours ago. Vermont lawmakers...
Massachusetts Can Expect a Big Warm Up Very Soon…Late April Temperatures
By and large, this winter has been kind to Massachusetts so far. Sure, we have had some bouts of snow and a few frigid periods which is to be expected in the Bay State this time of year. For the most part, though, the snow has been few and far between and the temperature for a good chunk of the time has been above average. Hey, I'll take it.
Two New Hampshire Towns Named Best Places to Visit in New England for 2023
Here in New England, we know we're pretty lucky to live in one of the best parts of the US. Over the years, countless studies have directed high praise towards our region. Last year, a WalletHub study announced the best small cities in the country, and eight New England towns made the list. Our area has also been highlighted for having some of the most magical winter wonderland towns, hottest zip codes in America, most underrated destinations in the country, and restaurants that made the New York Times' Restaurant List.
laconiadailysun.com
Local developer to open first single-family house community in NH to help combat the housing sortage
LACONIA — Lilac Valley Estates is the first community in the state of New Hampshire to offer single-family rental homes at 100% market rate. Established in the beautiful, lake-side city of Laconia, located off Route 3, you will see 60 newly built single-family, animal-friendly, ranch-style homes available for rent.
truecountry935.com
Maine Teens Lead Police in High Speed Chase
Two teenagers, who allegedly stole a car in Sabattus, lead police on a 13-mile high speed chase this week. The pursuit through multiple towns saw the vehicle at speeds of up to 100 mph. According to the Kennebec Journal, the 17-year-old Richmond boy who was driving has been charged with...
