Walmarts across NH evacuated due to possible hoax, Rundlett threat deemed not credible

Even before the pandemic really shook up the movie theater industry, there were changes on the horizon. Nearly a decade ago, director George Lucas predicted that we would see movie theaters moving more in the direction of going to a Broadway shows or major sporting events. There would be more amenities in theaters, better concessions options, and they would be nicer overall, but the prices would see an astronomical increase. George Lucas speculated that we could see the price of tickets jump up to $100. You can read more about what he and Steven Spielberg had to say HERE.

MASSACHUSETTS STATE ・ 22 HOURS AGO