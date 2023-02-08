ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas State

Bob Iger Says ESPN Not For Sale

By Jill Goldsmith
Deadline
Deadline
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3e5zfP_0kgzRSQH00

Bob Iger said Wednesday that ESPN is not for sale, though that possibility was explored by the previous regime.

He said he’d expected the question — which came on a call today with Wall Streeters after the company’s latest earnings — after news that Disney is splitting its businesses into three core segments, one of which is ESPN. But, “We did not do it for that reason,” he insisted, meaning to prep ESPN for a sale.

Disney is being restructured into three divisions : Entertainment, ESPN and Parks, Experiences and Products.

RELATED: Disney Earnings Report & Reorganization – Full Coverage

The sports network, and related assets, “continues to create real value for us,” he said, despite challenges to linear programming.

Exploring a sale “had been done in my absence, and I am told that after examining that thoroughly” it was not something the company wanted to do.

“Actually, ESPN is a differentiator for this company. It is the best brands in television and it is one of the brands in sports. It continues to create real value for us,” he said. “The brand of ESPN is very healthy. And the programming of ESPN is very healthy. We just have to figure out how to monetize it in a continuing disruptive world.”

More from Deadline Best of Deadline

Comments / 0

Related
Deadline

Disney CEO Bob Iger Is Open To Selling Hulu

Disney CEO Bob Iger said today that he’s open to selling Hulu — instead of forking over billions of dollars to buy out Comcast’s stake in the streaming platform. Asked on CNBC about his plans for Hulu as a 2024 deadline to buy it in, or sell it off, approaches, he said: “Everything is on the table right now, so I am not going to speculate whether we are a buyer or a seller of it. But I obviously have suggested that I’m concerned about undifferentiated general entertainment, particularly in the competitive landscape that we are operating...
TEXAS STATE
Deadline

Roseanne Barr: “I Don’t Think They’ll Ever Stop Trying To Come After Me”

Almost five years after ABC canceled her comedy following her tirade of racist and anti-semitic tweets, Roseanne Barr is returning with the stand-up special Roseanne Barr: Cancel This!, premiering Monday on Fox Nation. The special debuts the same day on the streaming service as a documentary on her career, Who Is Roseanne Barr? Barr lost her television show, Roseanne, in May 2018. One of the tweets she posted that day called former President Barack Obama adviser Valerie Jarrett an offspring of the “Muslim Brotherhood & Planet of the Apes.” Barr followed up with an apology but it was too late: ABC canned her hours...
TEXAS STATE
Deadline

Disney To Cut $3 Billion In Content Costs Amid $5.5-Billion Savings Push As Bob Iger Makes His Move

Walt Disney is targeting $5.5 billion in cost savings, including $3 billion in non-sports related content, CEO Bob Iger said today on a meaty call after earnings where he detailed a company-wide restructuring. He said the other $2.5 billion are general operating costs, of which $1 billion is already underway. The rest in incremental and will fully materialize by the end of fiscal 2024. Disney is the latest conglom to wield the axe on content from giant Warner Bros. Discovery one down as challenges mount for streaming, advertising and stock prices. Rampant spending on new content for streaming has not been matched...
TEXAS STATE
IndieWire

Bob Iger’s Big Disney Shakeup: 7,000 Layoffs, Dana Walden and Alan Bergman Take the Reins

Disney intends to lay off approximately 7,000 entertainment jobs in an enormous overhaul and re-organization that the company projects will save $5.5 billion in cost synergies. In his first earnings report since returning as CEO, Bob Iger announced the massive cuts Wednesday and laid out a structure that will unify virtually all of Disney’s entertainment branches under one roof. Iger’s first move is the formation of Disney Entertainment, which will bring together Disney Studios, General Entertainment, Animation, Disney+, 20th Century Studios, Searchlight, and Hulu, all under the leadership of current General Entertainment head Dana Walden and Studios head Alan Bergman, both...
FLORIDA STATE
The Hollywood Reporter

Bob Iger Outlines New Disney Org Structure, With 7,000 Job Cuts Planned

With CEO Bob Iger back at the helm, the new organizational structure of The Walt Disney Co. is taking shape, with 7,000 layoffs planned. On Wednesday, the executive outlined his plan to swiftly restructure the company, effectively dismantling the Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution group created by former CEO Bob Chapek in 2020. More from The Hollywood ReporterNelson Peltz Targets Disney Director Michael Froman in Proxy BattleBob Chapek's Disney Severance Deal Valued at More Than $20M, 2022 Pay Package Was $24.2MDisney Punches Back Against Nelson Peltz, Says Activist Investor "Does Not Understand" Its Business The new structure will have three divisions:...
Android Police

How to watch local channels on your Roku device

Readers like you help support Android Police. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read More. Roku is among the the best streaming devices you can buy. While on-demand TV shows and movie access on Roku are convenient, some prefer live TV channels to catch their favorite shows, news channels, and sports events. You don't lose access to local channels when you cut the cord in favor of a Roku streaming stick. It's easy to watch local channels on your Roku device.
Deadline

Disney Reaffirms Outlook For Streaming Profitability By 2024; CEO Bob Iger Calls The Business “My No. 1 Priority” But Vows Not To “Abandon” Movie Theaters Or Linear TV

Disney CEO Bob Iger on Wednesday reaffirmed the company’s longstanding guidance to investors that its streaming business will become profitable by the end of fiscal 2024. Related Story Disney Cuts Thousands Of Jobs Amidst Latest Restructuring & Costs Trimming; “I Do Not Make This Decision Lightly,” Bob Iger Says Related Story Bob Iger Says ESPN Not For Sale Related Story 'Avatar' Experience Coming To Disneyland Speaking on the company’s quarterly earnings call, Iger called streaming “my No. 1 priority” and said he has “drilled down into every facet of our streaming business” since returning as CEO last November. Multiple times on the call, analysts pressed Iger on...
TEXAS STATE
disneytips.com

Bob Iger Contacts Disney Cast Members About “Difficult” Layoffs

Disney’s first quarterly earnings call was full of surprises, Iger’s first since the firing of former Disney CEO Bob Chapek. Among the topics was the future of Disney movies, the reshaping of the company, and, unfortunately, thousands of employee layoffs. Now, Disney CEO Bob Iger has messaged Cast...
Deadline

‘Street Outlaws: Fastest In America’ Star Ryan Fellows’ Family Sues For Wrongful Death

UPDATE: The family of Street Outlaws: Fastest in America racing star Ryan Fellows has filed a wrongful death lawsuit in Los Angeles Superior Court. They claim gross negligence in a street race held on a Nevada road that led to Fellows’ death.   Warner Bros. Discovery and Lions Gate Entertainment were among those named.  The drag races that led to Fellows’s death were filmed last year on a “dusty, weather-beaten, rough asphalt roadway” in the Las Vegas desert. The location “didn’t meet any of the industry safety standards” for drag racing, the suit claimed. The defendants allegedly oversaw numerous crashes at the location...
LAS VEGAS, NV
disneyfoodblog.com

Why is Disney CEO Bob Iger Obsessed With ‘Zootopia?’

If you’re a big Disney fan, you’ve probably noticed that the company is leaning pretty heavily into its intellectual property at the moment. They’re relying on big brands and franchises like Star Wars and Marvel to carry the Disney+ streaming service, and they’re bringing films like Moana, Frozen, and Guardians of the Galaxy prominently into the parks. And most of the time, we understand WHY they choose to feature the films that they do…but there’s one film that Disney CEO Bob Iger has mentioned frequently that we’re a little confused about.
Deadline

Disney Cuts Thousands Of Jobs Amidst Latest Restructuring & Costs Trimming; “I Do Not Make This Decision Lightly,” Bob Iger Says

The Walt Disney Company will be laying off thousands of employees as a part of a new round of cost cutting measures, CEO Bob Iger revealed today. Speaking on the House of Mouse’s Q1 earning call this afternoon with CFO Christine McCarthy, Iger said that 7,000 jobs would be let go from the now 100-year-old company. “I have enormous respect and appreciate for the dedication of our employees worldwide,” Iger said. “While this is necessary to address the challenges we face today, I do not make this decision lightly.” Larger than anticipated, the layoffs will be across almost all of...
TEXAS STATE
TVLine

Paramount+ Removes 9 Shows Ahead of Showtime Merger — Have These 5 Original Series Been Cancelled?

The great streaming purge continues. Ahead of a planned merger with Showtime, Paramount+ has removed nine original series from its platform, including The Real World: Homecoming, comedies Guilty Party (starring Kate Beckinsale), No Activity (starring Patrick Brammall and Tim Meadows) and Players, and the live-action children’s show The Fairly OddParents: Fairly Odder — none of which have been formally cancelled as of press time. In addition, Paramount+ has scrubbed previously axed series Coyote (starring Michael Chiklis), The Harper House, Interrogation (starring Peter Sarsgaard) and The Twilight Zone (2019). TVLine has reached out to Paramount+ for comment. The news comes as Paramount+ and Showtime are set...
FLORIDA STATE
disneyfoodblog.com

Bob Iger Announces Immediate Restructuring of Walt Disney Company

Walt Disney Company CEO Bob Iger announced a restructuring of the company during his first earnings call back at the helm of the business he first retired from in 2021. Iger famously returned on Nov. 20, 2022, to replace fired CEO Bob Chapek. He touted the reorganization as a way to return creativity to the center of the company. “Our company is fueled by storytelling and creativity,” he said. “Virtually every dollar we earn … emanates from something we created.”
PYMNTS

Disney’s Iger Unveils 3rd Transformation, Says Streaming Economics No. 1 Priority

Less than three months into his second stint as CEO, and Disney’s Bob Iger has unveiled his first sequel. This, as the recently returned executive told investors Wednesday (Feb. 8) that he was embarking on his third corporate revamp. A makeover that he said would be no less disruptive than the creative control era he oversaw in the early 2000s with the acquisition of Pixar, Marvel and Lucas Films, or the shift-to-digital years he marshaled that culminated in the launch of Disney+ three years ago.
kalkinemedia.com

Disney to cut 7,000 jobs in major revamp by CEO Iger

LOS ANGELES (Reuters) - Walt Disney Co on Wednesday announced a sweeping restructuring under recently reinstated CEO Bob Iger, cutting 7,000 jobs as part of an effort to save $5.5 billion in costs and make its streaming business profitable. The layoffs represent an estimated 3.6% of Disney's global workforce. Shares...
Deadline

Rupert Murdoch’s News Corp Reveals Plan To Lay Off 5% Of Workers After Quarterly Earnings Miss

Rupert Murdoch’s News Corp., home to media properties including the Wall Street Journal, Dow Jones and HarperCollins, announced as it released disappointing quarterly results that it is laying off 5% of its workforce. The company reported revenue of $2.52 billion, a shade below Wall Street analysts’ consensus expectation for $2.55 billion, according to Refinitiv. Earnings per share missed by a wider margin, coming in at 14 cents on an adjusted basis, compared with a Street forecast for 19 cents. (As reported, earnings per share were 12 cents.) “Obviously, a surge in interest rates and acute inflation had a tangible impact on all...
TEXAS STATE
Deadline

Deadline

159K+
Followers
43K+
Post
78M+
Views
ABOUT

Hollywood Entertainment Breaking News

 https://deadline.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy