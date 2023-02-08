China weighs in on the war in Ukraine, pushing Europe to stop trying to get Kyiv a 'complete victory' over Russia

Russian President Vladimir Putin meets Chinese President Xi Jinping at BRICS Summit in Brasilia Mikhail Svetlov/Getty Images

China warned the West against pushing for Ukraine's "complete victory" over Russia.

"We are quite concerned about the possible escalation of this conflict," China's diplomat to the EU said.

The Chinese diplomat said Beijing believes negotiations would be a better route forward.

The Chinese government has largely avoided taking strong public stances on Russia's war in Ukraine, but Beijing's ambassador to the EU expressed concern on Wednesday about Western support for Kyiv. He also threw cold water on the idea the conflict has any connection to Taiwan, a sticking point for China.

"Frankly speaking, we are quite concerned about the possible escalation of this conflict," Fu Cong, China's top envoy to the EU, said at an event hosted by the European Policy Centre in Brussels, per Politico .

He said China doesn't believe "only providing weapons will actually solve the problem," taking an apparent jab at the military aid Western countries have been continuously providing Ukraine throughout the war.

"We are quite concerned about people talking about winning a complete victory on the battlefield," Fu went on to say. "We believe that the right place would be at the negotiating table."

Top analysts and experts have said that Russian President Vladimir Putin's decision to illegally annex four Ukrainian territories made peace talks or negotiations highly unlikely to occur in the foreseeable future, leaving only combat.

Beijing, which tends to side with Moscow on geopolitical issues, has walked a careful line since Russia launched an unprovoked invasion of Ukraine last February. China has not condemned the war, but it also hasn't offered clear or full-throated support for Russia. The West has warned China against providing material support to Russia as the fighting in Ukraine rages on.

While the Chinese diplomat warned against supporting a victory over Russia on the battlefield, Western leaders and officials have repeatedly warned that if Russia succeeds in Ukraine, it would send a dangerous message to Beijing about Taiwan , a self-governing island democracy that China sees as a breakaway province.

Fu pushed back on suggestions of a link between the two issues. "Ukraine is an independent state, and Taiwan is part of China," he said. "So there's no comparability between the two issues."

His comments on the war in Ukraine came as Kyiv continues to push for more advanced weapons from Western countries.

During a surprise visit to the UK on Wednesday, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy made yet another call for more advanced weapons — including fighter jets. Zelenskyy, who delivered a speech to Parliament, presented an air force helmet to the speaker of the House of Commons inscribed with a message: "We have freedom. Give us wings to protect it." Zelenskyy, who also visited France on Wednesday, thanked British lawmakers "in advance, for powerful British planes."

Zelenskyy's call for fighter aircraft comes after recent decisions by the US, UK, and Germany to send battle tanks to Ukraine as it braces for a major Russian offensive. The UK is now looking into which fighter jets it may be able to send to Ukraine, but no firm decision has been made on the matter, The Wall Street Journal reported. Britain will also begin training Ukrainian pilots to use more sophisticated NATO fighter jets, British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak said in a statement.