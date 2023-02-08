ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business Insider

China weighs in on the war in Ukraine, pushing Europe to stop trying to get Kyiv a 'complete victory' over Russia

By John Haltiwanger
Business Insider
Business Insider
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1uohPC_0kgzRRXY00

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=04m1Nr_0kgzRRXY00
Russian President Vladimir Putin meets Chinese President Xi Jinping at BRICS Summit in Brasilia

Mikhail Svetlov/Getty Images

  • China warned the West against pushing for Ukraine's "complete victory" over Russia.
  • "We are quite concerned about the possible escalation of this conflict," China's diplomat to the EU said.
  • The Chinese diplomat said Beijing believes negotiations would be a better route forward.

The Chinese government has largely avoided taking strong public stances on Russia's war in Ukraine, but Beijing's ambassador to the EU expressed concern on Wednesday about Western support for Kyiv. He also threw cold water on the idea the conflict has any connection to Taiwan, a sticking point for China.

"Frankly speaking, we are quite concerned about the possible escalation of this conflict," Fu Cong, China's top envoy to the EU, said at an event hosted by the European Policy Centre in Brussels, per Politico .

He said China doesn't believe "only providing weapons will actually solve the problem," taking an apparent jab at the military aid Western countries have been continuously providing Ukraine throughout the war.

"We are quite concerned about people talking about winning a complete victory on the battlefield," Fu went on to say. "We believe that the right place would be at the negotiating table."

Top analysts and experts have said that Russian President Vladimir Putin's decision to illegally annex four Ukrainian territories made peace talks or negotiations highly unlikely to occur in the foreseeable future, leaving only combat.

Beijing, which tends to side with Moscow on geopolitical issues, has walked a careful line since Russia launched an unprovoked invasion of Ukraine last February. China has not condemned the war, but it also hasn't offered clear or full-throated support for Russia. The West has warned China against providing material support to Russia as the fighting in Ukraine rages on.

While the Chinese diplomat warned against supporting a victory over Russia on the battlefield, Western leaders and officials have repeatedly warned that if Russia succeeds in Ukraine, it would send a dangerous message to Beijing about Taiwan , a self-governing island democracy that China sees as a breakaway province.

Fu pushed back on suggestions of a link between the two issues. "Ukraine is an independent state, and Taiwan is part of China," he said. "So there's no comparability between the two issues."

His comments on the war in Ukraine came as Kyiv continues to push for more advanced weapons from Western countries.

During a surprise visit to the UK on Wednesday, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy made yet another call for more advanced weapons — including fighter jets. Zelenskyy, who delivered a speech to Parliament, presented an air force helmet to the speaker of the House of Commons inscribed with a message: "We have freedom. Give us wings to protect it." Zelenskyy, who also visited France on Wednesday, thanked British lawmakers "in advance, for powerful British planes."

Zelenskyy's call for fighter aircraft comes after recent decisions by the US, UK, and Germany to send battle tanks to Ukraine as it braces for a major Russian offensive. The UK is now looking into which fighter jets it may be able to send to Ukraine, but no firm decision has been made on the matter, The Wall Street Journal reported. Britain will also begin training Ukrainian pilots to use more sophisticated NATO fighter jets, British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak said in a statement.

Read the original article on Business Insider

Comments / 216

Walter A. Miller Jr
3d ago

The problem would be solved if Russia pulls out of Ukraine and Crimea. But Putin thinks might makes right. Putin will continue killing the innocent and killing his own military and mercenaries in and attempt to achieve his goal. However, it's not working so Putin like a rabid dog continues to push his agenda. Like the dog you have to put it to sleep.

Reply(33)
63
Chad J.
3d ago

so they should stop fighting for their Capital? the Chinese are so wise, have they learn from their own history or from others? they're just talking without wisdom. no invaded country, wants to cede their Capital to the aggressor while they still have the means to fight

Reply(25)
37
Eyes Wide Open
3d ago

Xi should mind his own business and stop telling the West what to do. And keep his damn balloons in his own backyard!

Reply
40
Related
Daily Beast

Putin’s Favorite Neighbor Whips Out the Big Guns in New Warning

Belarus’ army has begun removing armored vehicles from long-term storage to contribute to the joint regional grouping of Russian and Belarusian fighting forces, according to the Belarusian Ministry of Defense. The decision was made in order to facilitate “interoperability measures” for the battlegroups, which have been conducting joint drills...
AFmitrynews

Iran sending warships to Brazil to challenge the US

The US is monitoring Iran's warlike announcements that it deployed two military ships to Brazil and will establish a military presence in the Panama Canal. On Tuesday, the State Department said, "Iran's navy claims are known. Iran's military ambitions in the West are monitored."
Benzinga

Kim Jong Un, Other World Leaders Would 'Think Twice' Before Attacking After US-Japan Defense Ties, Says Expert

An expert believes that Japan's and the U.S. increased defense cooperation would force world leaders like Kim Jong Un to "think twice" before taking serious steps. What Happened: Washington and Tokyo last week agreed to work more closely together on defense after a summit between Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida and U.S. President Joe Biden.
WASHINGTON STATE
TheDailyBeast

‘It Will Be Suicide’: Russian Troops Reportedly Ordered to Repeat Their Failed Bid to Take Kyiv

The Kremlin has reportedly ordered top military brass to make another attempt to seize Kyiv as part of a massive new offensive—a directive that has sent military officers into a state of panic. Citing a source close to Russia’s Defense Ministry, the independent outlet iStories reported on Friday that even the Russian troops ordered to take part in the assault believe it will fail miserably. “Plans to go for Kyiv again are really being drawn up, but only because the country’s leadership is demanding it. No one believes in the realization of these plans, it will be suicide,” the source was quoted saying, adding that many were worried about where Ukrainian forces might launch a new counter-offensive. In the same breath, however, the source cautioned that some rumors about where Moscow was preparing to attack from next were part of a disinformation campaign. He said claims of a new offensive from Belarus were meant to simply force Ukraine’s military to deploy troops in that direction while new attacks spring up elsewhere.Read more at The Daily Beast.
Centre Daily

Russia Loses World’s Largest Nuclear Submarine

The Russian Navy has confirmed it has decommissioned its nuclear-powered strategic submarine Dmitry Donskoy, which formed part of Moscow's formidable Cold War weapon system. There had been speculation for months about the fate of the Typhoon-class submarine, which had been launched in 1980. In 2021, Russia's state news agency Tass reported that the strategic missile cruiser would stay in service until 2026.
Business Insider

Business Insider

862K+
Followers
49K+
Post
544M+
Views
ABOUT

What you want to know about business. A section of Insider.

 https://www.businessinsider.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy