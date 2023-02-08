Search planned for missing woman whose car was found in Middletown

Police plan to search multiple locations Saturday for a Dayton woman last seen in late December whose car was found more than a week later in Middletown.

Maj. Brian Johns announced the search will start at 9 a.m. and involve approximately 30 to 40 people, including Dayton police officers and volunteers from EquuSearch, a search and recovery organization.

It has been six weeks since 30-year-old Cierra J. Chapman was last seen when she met her ex-boyfriend on Dec. 27 at an Autumn Woods Drive apartment in Trotwood. Her sister reported Chapman missing on Dec. 29 and on Jan. 6 police found her 2014 Cadillac SRX in Middletown, Johns said previously.

Because crews will be using different equipment, including drones, ATVs and canine units, the search on Saturday will not be open to the public.

Instead, Johns encouraged people to call police with any information.

A reward is available through Miami Valley Crime Stoppers for anyone whose information leads investigators to Chapman or to those who are responsible for her disappearance.

“She didn’t go missing by accident,” Johns said. “This is a very well-planned out, well-orchestrated incident and people know.”

Police will notify private property owners ahead of time if they plan to check the property.

Johns declined to release details about what areas they’d be searching, but said they determined the locations through the course of the investigation.

“We have searched extensively for Miss Chapman,” he said. “We’ve been working around the clock diligently, following up on all leads and evidence.”

Police previously searched from Dayton to Middletown while partnering with various area search organizations.

During a January press conference, Johns called Chapman’s disappearance “very suspicious.”

“We’re just trying to find her and bring her home. Her family’s very worried about her, as are we,” he said. “This is very strange behavior for her. We’re worried that something bad has happened to her.”

When asked Wednesday if Chapman could be dead Johns said it was a possibility, but that police were still holding out hope.

“We need the public’s help on this,” Johns said. “Cierra is a mother; she is a daughter. Her family misses her and we need to find her and solve this case.”

Anyone with information or a tip regarding Chapman is asked to call Dayton police at 937-333-COPS (2677) or Miami Valley Crime Stoppers at 937-222-STOP (7867).

