Elizabeth City, NC

HBCUs see increases in admission applications, with exciting future ahead

By Leondra Head
WTKR News 3
WTKR News 3
 3 days ago
HAMPTON ROADS, Va. - In recognition of Black History Month, News 3 is examining the present and future of Historically Black Colleges and Universities (HBCUs)

The majority of HBCUs were founded after the Civil War to provide education for African Americans.

Today, with 101 HBCUs across the country, they serve as learning environments for thousands of students.

Several HBCUs are seeing increases in admission applications. Admissions directors said HBCUs are responsible for the highest number of Black professionals across the nation, and they say the trends are going up.

At the heart of HBCUs is a sense of belonging for many students.

"Hampton stood out to me because of their journalism program and wanting to be around people that looked like me," Kennedi Scales, a sophomore at Hampton University, said.

Scales said it all comes down to the professional growth opportunities provided at Hampton.

"This summer I’m fortunate to have a new internship opportunity with Bank of America. I’ll be a summer analyst," Scales said.

Hampton’s Admission Director Angela Boyd said there has been a 24 percent increase in students applying to Hampton in the last 5 years.

"If you go back to the Black Lives Matter campaign, students want to feel like they’re in a safe environment where they are valued," Boyd said.

Meanwhile, Elizabeth City State University Chancellor Dr. Karrie Dixon said the school has seen a 20 percent increase in admissions applications.

"We are the only university in North Carolina that offers a four-year degree in aviation science. We are producing pilots, both private and commercial," Dixon said.

It comes as several airlines are facing pilot shortages. Dixon said Elizabeth City State’s aviation is the school’s signature program.

"The partnerships that have come, United Airlines has come to campus and been very impressed. Other airlines are coming to campus, JetBlue was here," Dixon said.

Dixon said HBCUs provide an intimate learning environment.

"I’ve had people tell me ‘how do you know your student's first name? I’ve seen you walk on campus and greet them.’ That’s because that’s what kind of environment we’re building here," Dixon said. "We want our students to feel valued."

Elizabeth City State University sophomore Kristen Bannerman is on a full scholarship and says representation matters.

"I've been afforded the opportunities to speak at national conferences," Bannerman said.

HBCUs produce 80 percent of the nation's Black judges and 50 percent of its Black doctors, according to the Thurgood Marshall College Fund.

"HBCUs still graduate the majority of Black scientists," Dr. Cassandra Newby-Alexander, an endowed professor at Norfolk state said. "HBCUs don’t apologize for being Black. They celebrate the culture and history of African Americans."

Students say you can’t put a price tag on HBCUs

"It makes me feel welcomed, loved, and understood. We’re able to relate to each other," Logan Alexandra Russell, a Hampton University sophomore said.

flcourier.com

Cancer patient touts life-saving treatment at Hampton University

The benefits of Historically Black Colleges and Universities (HBCUs) are well known by those who enroll in them, support them or otherwise associate with them. Among the top five benefits, according to the United Negro College Fund, HBCUs meet the needs of low-income students; they serve first-generation Black students; they narrow the racial wealth gap; they address the nation’s unemployment and underemployment crisis and they foster success with their Black cultural climate.
HAMPTON, VA
WAVY News 10

Kecoughtan, Phoebus students to participate in Project Inclusion Program

WILLIAMSBURG, Va. (WAVY) – Students and educators from Kecoughtan and Phoebus high schools will participate in the Project Inclusion retreat program. The program will take place at the Jamestown 4-H Educational Center from Thursday, February 9 – Sunday, February 12. Project inclusion brings high school students together to...
HAMPTON, VA
WAVY News 10

VEA president, school board members weigh in on NNPS superintendent search

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WAVY)- The Newport News school board has begun its search for its new superintendent following the firing of George Parker III. The board has 180 days from the firing of Parker to select a new superintendent. Board member Marvin Harris told 10 On Your Side that the board will solicit for input from teachers, families and community members during the selection process. How that will work remains to be determined.
NEWPORT NEWS, VA
WITN

Elizabeth City State University paints planes as special tribute to Tuskegee Airmen

ELIZABETH CITY, N.C. (WITN) - An Eastern Carolina university is paying tribute to the Tuskegee Airmen with the new branding of their training airplanes. Elizabeth City State University, a historically black school, decided to give a special tribute to the Tuskegee Airmen, a historic group of African American military pilots and airmen who fought in World War II as part of the U.S. Army Air Corps, by giving each of the 12 planes owned by the university a red tail.
ELIZABETH CITY, NC
hamptonroadsmessenger.com

Applications Accepted for Marshall-Ridley Residential Façade Program Beginning Feb. 15

Residents in the Marshall-Ridley neighborhood of the Southeast Community may be eligible for grant funding to help with exterior home improvements. The Newport News Redevelopment and Housing Authority will grant up to $20,000 maximum per residential structure to assist with projects. This grant money is available to all owner-occupied residential dwellings that are at least 15 years old and meet additional criteria. Applications will be accepted beginning Wed., Feb. 15, on a first-come, first-served basis. To provide details and encourage applications, the Redevelopment and Housing Authority is hosting two information sessions. Virtual Meeting: Wed., Feb. 15, from 6 – 7 p.m. Register online in advanceIn-Person Meeting: Wed., March 1, from 6 – 7 p.m. at the Brooks Crossing Innovation Lab (550 30th Street) Complete information on the program as well as the Residential Façade Program Application are available online. For additional information, contact Keesha Brooks at 757-928-2661 or tbrooks@nnrha.org.
NEWPORT NEWS, VA
obxtoday.com

United States Coast Guard Guardians Big Band to perform at College of The Albemarle

As part of the Official Coast Guard Marathon Weekend Event, Visit Elizabeth City, USCG Base Elizabeth City MWR and College of The Albemarle (COA) are pleased to announce The United States Coast Guard Guardians Big Band will provide a free concert at COA – Elizabeth City. The concert will take place on Thursday, March 2, 2023, at 7:00 p.m. in the Performing Arts Center, 1208 N. Road Street. The concert is free and open to the public; however, tickets are required.
ELIZABETH CITY, NC
WAVY News 10

Lockdown lifted at Ghent School in Norfolk

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) – A student was in possession of bullets inside Ghent School in Norfolk Friday morning, prompting a lockdown that has since been lifted, a school division spokesperson said. Following the discovery, school administration put into place safety and security protocols, including calling Norfolk Police, the spokesperson said. The incident has been resolved […]
NORFOLK, VA
The Washington Informer

MSNBC President Rashida Jones Scheduled to Headline Hampton University Journalism School’s 20th Anniversary Celebration

MSNBC President Rashida Jones plans to travel to Washington, D.C., in March to receive the First Amendment Award from the Radio Television Digital News Association. The post MSNBC President Rashida Jones Scheduled to Headline Hampton University Journalism School’s 20th Anniversary Celebration appeared first on The Washington Informer.
HAMPTON, VA
13News Now

New housing, business development project coming to Hampton

HAMPTON, Va. — Developers announced a $130 million project on Thursday that's coming to revitalize the Olde Hampton area. The rezoning and use permit for the changes were approved by Hampton City Council on Wednesday night for the site, which is being spearheaded by Axis Global Enterprises and EDC Homes.
HAMPTON, VA
