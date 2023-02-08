Police arrest suspect in a January murder

A suspect has been arrested by the Tampa Police for the killing of a mother in January.

On Jan. 30, 2023, a mother was found dead next to an SUV with a toddler sleeping inside. Officers were called to the location around 10 p.m. where they found the victim dead with upper body trauma. The toddler was unharmed and is now in the care of a relative.

Through the investigation, detectives identified Billy Adams as the suspect in the murder. According to officials Adams knew the victim and was recently acquitted of a double murder in Hillsborough County.

Adams faces charges of first-degree murder and killing of an unborn child by injury to the mother.