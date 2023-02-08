ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tampa, FL

Police arrest suspect in a January murder

By WFTS
FOX 4 WFTX
FOX 4 WFTX
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2HWDW4_0kgzRLUQ00

A suspect has been arrested by the Tampa Police for the killing of a mother in January.

On Jan. 30, 2023, a mother was found dead next to an SUV with a toddler sleeping inside. Officers were called to the location around 10 p.m. where they found the victim dead with upper body trauma. The toddler was unharmed and is now in the care of a relative.

Through the investigation, detectives identified Billy Adams as the suspect in the murder. According to officials Adams knew the victim and was recently acquitted of a double murder in Hillsborough County.

Adams faces charges of first-degree murder and killing of an unborn child by injury to the mother.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
cbs12.com

Boy in box, cheer coach, and Lyft driver: Top stories in photos

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — Here are the top stories from this week in photos. Cheer coach accused of having romantic relationship with student pleads guilty. A former volunteer cheerleading coach accused of having a romantic relationship with an underaged student has pleaded guilty. According to court records,...
SAINT PETERSBURG, FL
truecrimedaily

Fla. man accused of killing pregnant girlfriend days after double murder acquittal

TAMPA, Fla. (TCD) -- Police have arrested a 25-year-old man they believe is responsible for fatally shooting a 22-year-old pregnant woman as her young son slept in the car. On Wednesday, Feb. 8, Tampa Police announced they arrested Billy Adams nine days after Alana Sims was found dead with "upper body trauma" on the 10700 block of Pictorial Park Drive in New Tampa. Police said Adams was "known to the victim."
TAMPA, FL
CBS Detroit

Florida murder suspect arrested in Detroit, officials say

(CBS DETROIT) - A 26-year-old man accused of fatally shooting a man in Florida was arrested Wednesday in Detroit.According to the Manatee County Sheriff's Office, Anthony Rahming is accused of shooting 29-year-old Tracy Priester during an argument on Dec. 16, 2021, in the 6100 block of 10th Street in Bradenton, Florida.Priester was pronounced in a store parking lot on 53rd Avenue East after a friend who was driving him to a hospital pulled over and called 911.The sheriff's office says investigators learned Rahming fled to the Macomb County area and eventually tracked him down in Detroit, where U.S. Marshals arrested him.He is charged with second-degree murder and will be extradited to Florida in the coming days.
DETROIT, MI
FOX 4 WFTX

FOX 4 WFTX

33K+
Followers
8K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Fort Myers, Florida news and weather from FOX 4 WFTX, updated throughout the day.

 https://www.fox4now.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy