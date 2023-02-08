ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cleveland, OH

Cleveland Hopkins looks to add rental car fee to fund future improvements

By Jordan Vandenberge
News 5 Cleveland WEWS
News 5 Cleveland WEWS
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0F1NdY_0kgzRHxW00

Cleveland Hopkins International Airport is looking to assess a new fee on travelers who rent cars at the airport in order to fund the construction of a new rental car terminal on the airport campus.

If approved, the so-called customer facilities charge would likely be paid by non-Cleveland residents, which accounted for 96% of the rental car volume last year, according to city data.

Although airport officials are still determining the exact rate, Dennis Kramer, the interim director of port control, told members of Cleveland City Council’s Transportation and Mobility Committee that they are anticipating the fee to be in the ballpark of $4 to $8 per rental day. The rate would be determined by the city’s Board of Control.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0euhty_0kgzRHxW00 News 5

The revenue generated by the new fee would fund the design and construction of a new rental car terminal on what is now the Orange Lot, which is adjacent to the large parking garage on the Hopkins campus. The current rental car terminal is located on Maplewood Drive, more than a mile away from the main airport campus. The current operation, which airport officials described as less than optimal, requires visitors to take shuttle busses from the main terminal to the rental lot. On a clear day with no traffic, News 5 drove the shuttle route and determined it took five minutes.

Kramer said the relocation of the car rental terminal was repeatedly mentioned in public feedback and engagement sessions that were held as part of the airport’s master planning process.

“One of the major points that was brought in those engagement efforts was an improved customer experience for our rental car operation,” Kramer said. “This is us taking that engagement and that feedback that we got in that process and making it a reality.”

Although the new rental car terminal has yet to even enter the design phase, preliminary estimates project a price tag of $200 million, Kramer said. Depending on the type of financing used, construction would begin later this decade, potentially by 2027.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4ZApbO_0kgzRHxW00 News 5

Kramer told council members that the implementation of customer facilities fees have become a common practice in the industry, citing other airports in the region that have implemented such fees, including nearby Akron-Canton Airport. Kramer cited the following examples.

  • Cincinnati: $7.50 per day
  • Columbus: $6.50 per day
  • Detroit: $3 per day
  • Pittsburgh: $6 per day
  • Indianapolis: $5 per day
  • Akron: $2 per day
  • Dayton: $5 per day

Because many airports like Cleveland-Hopkins are not taxpayer-funded, they instead rely on user fees, including parking, concessions, passenger fees and lease payments in order to finance capital improvements and expenditures.

“It’s finding that balance between what that fee should be so we’re not affecting the [rental car] business and our business and bringing this facility to fruition as quickly as we can,” Kramer said.

Moving the rental car terminal back to the airport campus would also lead to other efficiency improvements, Kramer said.

“We’ll no longer need to have a shuttle. It will actually be a more sustainable operation as well because we won’t have constant shuttle traffic going back and forth,” Kramer said.

On Wednesday, the Transportation and Mobility Committee approved the legislation. Although the legislation still requires approval from city council, Kramer said the fee could take effect this spring.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
tourcounsel.com

Summit Mall | Shopping mall in Fairlawn, Ohio

Summit Mall is a one-story, 850,000-square-foot (79,000 m2) enclosed shopping mall located at 3265 W. Market Street in the Akron suburb of Fairlawn and with the closing of both Chapel Hill Mall and Rolling Acres Mall, is the only remaining mall in Summit County. Edward J. DeBartolo Sr.'s DeBartolo Corporation...
FAIRLAWN, OH
cleveland.com

Winking Lizard, marking 40 years in business, changing up Lizardville retail approach

BEDFORD, Ohio – Many restaurants and bars undergo renovations because it’s time for an aesthetic change, a little sprucing up, a way to stand out a bit. Not Winking Lizard. The folks at the comfortable, affordable and beer-centric restaurant-watering holes are changing because of the economic writing on the wall. With sports on television, its homey décor and a sleepy lizard in a glass-enclosed room to entertain kids, the company’s Lizardville is shifting focus and getting out of the retail business.
BEDFORD, OH
cleveland19.com

19 Troubleshooters get results on eyesore in Hough Neighborhood

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A street once covered with building debris is now clear and safe to drive through again. It comes one month after we reported on an abandoned building in Cleveland’s Hough Neighborhood, falling apart and littering the street. It’s a step in the right direction and...
CLEVELAND, OH
WKBN

‘Undie Run’ in Cleveland for a good cause

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WKBN)- Grab your undies and head downtown for a great cause this weekend! Hundreds of runners will take the streets tomorrow for “Cupid’s Undie Run.” The race benefits the Children’s Tumor Foundation. The race starts at 2 p.m. Participants are gathering at the South Side on West 11th Street in Cleveland.
CLEVELAND, OH
Cleveland.com

A small city with big problems: East Cleveland’s new police chief battles to fix a department filled with past troubles

EAST CLEVELAND, Ohio – Brian Gerhard is settling into one of the biggest challenges any law enforcement officer could face. He became East Cleveland’s police chief last fall amid an investigation that led to charges against nine city officers, including the department’s former leader, Scott Gardner. Two of the officers have admitted in court to taking a bribe while in uniform in front of the police station. Others are accused of fleecing and pummeling suspects.
EAST CLEVELAND, OH
Cleveland.com

Noble Library branch to close in April for yearlong renovation: Press Run

CLEVELAND HEIGHTS, Ohio -- The word has been out for a while that the Noble Library branch in Cleveland Heights is about to get a lot bigger -- about twice its current size. With more size at its disposal, Heights Libraries plans to expand and broaden the services it provides to residents of the Noble neighborhood and surrounding communities in the northeastern section of Cleveland Heights.
CLEVELAND HEIGHTS, OH
cleveland19.com

Akron police search for crook disguised as Amazon employee

AKRON, Ohio (WOIO) - Akron police are trying to identify a crook caught on camera dressed like an Amazon delivery driver. 19 News obtained the Ring camera video that shows a masked suspect breaking into a home on Burkhardt Avenue in Akron’s Firestone Park neighborhood in broad daylight. If you take a closer look the suspect is wearing what appears to be an Amazon uniform. Justin McCrary lives a few houses down.
AKRON, OH
News 5 Cleveland WEWS

News 5 Cleveland WEWS

60K+
Followers
13K+
Post
12M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Cleveland, Ohio news and weather from News 5 Cleveland WEWS, updated throughout the day.

 https://www.news5cleveland.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy