ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wisconsin State

New Jersey man running nursing homes in Wisconsin charged with fraud

By Alice Reid
NBC 26 WGBA Green Bay
NBC 26 WGBA Green Bay
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3hoC59_0kgzRG4n00

A New Jersey man and the company he ran are accused of running a scheme to defraud Medicare and Medicaid while operating nursing homes and assisted living facilities in Wisconsin.

Kevin Breslin, 56, of Hoboken, New Jersey, and KBWB Operations, LLC, doing business as Atrium Health and Senior Living (Atrium) in Park Ridge, New Jersey, were indicted by a federal grand jury Thursday in the Western District of Wisconsin.

The indictment charges the defendants with health care fraud, six counts of wire fraud, three counts of mail fraud, conspiracy to commit tax fraud, and conspiracy to commit money laundering.

According to a statement from the U.S. Department of Justice (DOJ), Breslin was the Chief Executive Officer of Atrium, which operated 24 skilled nursing facilities and nine assisted living facilities in Wisconsin and Michigan.

These facilities were named "Atrium Post Acute Care" and had locations in Appleton, Chilton, Kewaunee, Little Chute, Neenah, New Holstein, Oconto Falls, Plymouth, Shawano, Stevens Point, Two Rivers, and Menominee, Michigan. Atrium Post Acute Care locations could also be found in Black River Falls, Chetek, Weston, Williams Bay, Wisconsin Rapids, Marshfield, Lancaster, Mineral Point, and Ellsworth.

The DOJ says that from January 2015 through September 2018, Atrium billed Medicare for over $189,000,000 and received over $49,000,000; they billed Medicaid for over $218,000,000 and received over $93,000,000. They received this money with the expectation that they would provide adequate care and resources, but the DOJ says they didn't.

The DOJ says Breslin and Atrium diverted funds from Wisconsin facilities to help pay for New Jersey facilities. According to the DOJ, the diversion of funds meant residents in Wisconsin facilities received inadequate care, including a shortage of clean diapers, not enough wound care supplies, inadequate cleaning supplies, and a lack of medical equipment.

In addition, the DOJ says the diversion of funds caused non-payment to vendors, which caused numerous services to be cut off, including physical therapy for residents, fire alarm monitoring services, and phone and internet services which prevented staff from obtaining prescription orders and accessing electronic medical records.

The DOJ also says Breslin and Atrium withheld insurance premiums and 401K contributions from employees' paychecks, but then wouldn't pay those monies over to the third-party administrators handling payments for health claims and pensions.

Breslin and Atrium are also accused of evading tax payments.

If convicted, Breslin and Atrium face penalties of five years in federal prison on the conspiracy to commit tax fraud charge, and 20 years on each health care fraud, wire fraud, mail fraud, and conspiracy to commit money laundering charge. The conspiracy to commit tax fraud charge and each of the health care, wire, and mail fraud charges carry a $250,000 fine; the money laundering charge carries a $500,000 fine.

Comments / 1

Related
themadent.com

Wisconsin Sees a Sharp Rise in Deaths of Residents in Their 20s, 30s and 40s

This story was originally published by Milwaukee Neighborhood News Service, where you can find other stories reporting on fifteen city neighborhoods in Milwaukee. Visit milwaukeenns.org. More young people are dying in the state, according to a new report from the Wisconsin Policy Forum, a nonpartisan, independent policy research organization. The...
WISCONSIN STATE
milwaukeecourieronline.com

After Rejecting Staffing Requests, Wisconsin Republicans Approve DSPS Audit

Republican lawmakers have authorized an audit of the state Department of Safety and Professional Services after years of rejecting Democratic Gov. Tony Evers’ requests to add staff — a standoff that has led to long waits for licenses, a huge surplus of agency funds and frustrated applicants flooding legislative offices with pleas for help.
WISCONSIN STATE
practicalhorsemanmag.com

Wisconsin Strangles Cases Since November

Since November 2022, there have been reported cases of strangles in nine Wisconsin counties. Below is an overview of confirmed cases and potential exposures. In La Crosse County, a yearling Quarter Horse filly who was rescued from a kill pen a few months ago was sampled on January 30 and reported on February 6. She had a low-positive PCR and had previously experienced nasal discharge. Ten to 15 other horses are located on the premises without clinical signs. The affected horse is under voluntary quarantine.
WISCONSIN STATE
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Ashland fatal crash: Former Wisconsin lawmaker won't be charged

MADISON, Wis. - Prosecutors have decided not to charge a former Wisconsin state senator who was involved in a car crash that left a Pennsylvania woman and her 5-year-old daughter dead. Alyssa Ortman, 27, and daughter Khaleesi Fink were killed in the crash July 22 in Ashland County. Police say...
MADISON, WI
themadent.com

Here’s What BadgerCare Plus Recipients Need to Know to Keep their Benefits

This story was originally published by Milwaukee Neighborhood News Service, where you can find other stories reporting on fifteen city neighborhoods in Milwaukee. Visit milwaukeenns.org. After March 31, those who receive BadgerCare Plus will have to return to the pre-pandemic process of reapplying and being re-evaluated for coverage. Local health...
MILWAUKEE, WI
beckersspine.com

Indiana orthopedic surgeon settles Medicaid fraud allegations for $700K

An orthopedic surgeon settled allegations he fraudulently filed 13,101 false claims to Indiana's Medicaid program, the state's attorney general's office said Feb. 10. Kishan Chand, MD, settled the allegations for $700,000, according to a news release. The settlement comprises $465,419 in restitution and $234,580 in additional recoveries, according to the settlement agreement.
INDIANA STATE
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

COVID self-tests: Wisconsin households eligible to order 2 every month

MILWAUKEE - The Wisconsin Department of Health Services (DHS) announces that Wisconsin households can now get two free at-home COVID-19 self-test kits every month through the Say Yes! COVID Test website. According to a press release, each test kit includes five rapid antigen tests, for a total of 10 self-tests....
WISCONSIN STATE
WBAY Green Bay

Wisconsin sees first toxic shock syndrome cases in 11 years

Laurie Joyner, Ph.D., is the first woman president in the De Pere college's 125-year history. She was president of St. Xavier University in Chicago since 2017. City council members raised concerns, and the ACLU says audio recording at city hall is extremely problematic. SNC breaks the glass ceiling. Updated: 2...
WISCONSIN STATE
spectrumnews1.com

Why Republican lawmakers are calling for 'dignity and compassion' from Gov. Evers in the wake of Milwaukee police officer’s death

MADISON, Wis. — A group of Republican lawmakers from across Wisconsin sent a letter to Gov. Tony Evers Thursday to express their concerns over how he has reacted to the death of Milwaukee police officer Peter Jerving, who was shot and killed in the line of duty while responding to a robbery in the early morning hours of Feb. 7.
MILWAUKEE, WI
B105

Attention Anglers! 650 Big Brook Trout Were Just Stocked In 2 Wisconsin Counties

If any Northland area anglers are looking to get out fishing soon, you'll want to head to Wisconsin as there's a good chance you'll catch a nice-sized coaster brook trout. That's because 650 coaster brook trout were just stocked in bodies of water in two Wisconsin counties, courtesy of the Iron River National Fish Hatchery, Friends of the Iron River National Fish Hatchery, and the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service.
DOUGLAS COUNTY, WI
CBS Detroit

23 Michigan residents charged in $61.5 million Medicare fraud schemes

(CBS DETROIT) - Twenty-three Michigan residents were charged in connection with two fraud schemes involving Medicare, totaling more than $61.5 million.On Tuesday, the Justice Department unveiled charges for 13 of the 23 people, which included healthcare fraud, conspiracy to commit healthcare fraud, conspiracy to defraud the U.S. through payment and receipt of illegal healthcare kickbacks, money laundering, receipt of illegal healthcare kickbacks, and payment of illegal healthcare kickbacks.Federal court documents show Walid Jamil, 62, and Jalal Jamil, 69, of Oakland County, owned and operated multiple home health agencies in Metro Detroit, submitting about $50 million in fake home healthcare claims. They...
OAKLAND COUNTY, MI
NBC 26 WGBA Green Bay

NBC 26 WGBA Green Bay

10K+
Followers
5K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Green Bay and Northeast Wisconsin news and weather from NBC 26 WGBA Green Bay, updated throughout the day.

 https://www.nbc26.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy